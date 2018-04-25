Extra-alarm fire in Loop; CPD officer struck in head with vase | April 25, 2018

Fireifghters battled a 3-11 alarm fire in the first block of South Wabash. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Massage therapist accuses Stan Lee of sexual misconduct at South Loop hotel