Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Early Wednesday, a firefighter was injured while battling an extra-alarm blaze that broke out in a high-rise building in the Loop.
- A Chicago Police officer was hit on the head with a vase early Wednesday in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.
- About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, two men were shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- About the exact same time, a 50-year-old man was shot to death in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- A few hours earlier, another man was shot and killed in the same neighborhood.
- About 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- About 7 p.m. Tuesday, a parolee who escaped the custody of the state’s Department of Corrections was arrested in Glenview.
- A few minutes before 7 p.m. Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the face by a female in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The suspect was taken into custody.
- About 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, three teenage boys were wounded in a shooting in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.
