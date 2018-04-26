Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A female drove into oncoming traffic and struck eight vehicles before running away from the scene of the crash late Wednesday in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood.
- A Glenview man was found unresponsive Wednesday night at a parking lot at O’Hare International Airport.
- A woman was shot by her brother Wednesday night when he accidentally fired a handgun in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. He left the scene before police arrived.
- A woman died after she was stabbed in the chest and thrown from a parked vehicle Wednesday night in the Southwest Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
- Two Chicago Police officers and another person were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in the Far South Side Rosemoor neighborhood.
- A retired Chicago Police officer shot and killed an attempted carjacker Wednesday evening in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.
- A 51-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.
- On Wednesday afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was gunned down in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Killer stalked cousins ahead of fatal revenge shooting, prosecutors say