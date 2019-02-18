2 killed, 9 others wounded in Chicago shootings this weekend

One of two weapons recovered at the scene of a police-involved shooting Saturday, Feb. 17, 2019 in the 2100 block of South Keeler. | Chicago police

At least 11 people were shot — two fatally — in Chicago this weekend, including a 17-year-old boy shot to death by police on the Southwest Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the boy, identified as Michael Elam, was shot during an “armed confrontation” after he got out of a car that crashed during a police pursuit in the 2100 block of South Keeler in Lawndale, according to authorities.

Officers had tried to pull the car over prior to the shooting, but the driver refused to stop and later struck a parked vehicle and a curb, Chicago police said. Elam was shot during an ensuing confrontation when he was seen running from the crash and holding a gun.

Update: officers attempted to stop a car during a traffic stop when the car fled and ultimately crashed. Armed individuals exited the car and got into a confrontation with officers when an adult male was shot by poloce. He was transported to area hospitals and weapons recovered. pic.twitter.com/95cR7aGB75 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 17, 2019

Elam was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs and the medical examiner’s office. He lived in Lawndale.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Elam died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair condition, but he was not shot, Fire Media Affairs said.

No officers were hurt during the incident, police said. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

The weekend’s other fatal shooting claimed the life of an 18-year-old man, also on the Southwest Side.

He and another man, 20, were shot by someone in a light-colored van as they stood on a corner at 6:35 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, according to Chicago police. The older man was shot in the groin and thigh, and treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot and wounded during the afternoon while stepping out of a store in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 34-year-old exited a convenience store about 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone came from a nearby alley and opened fire, striking his lower leg, police said.

An argument in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side turned violent Sunday afternoon. A 34-year-old man pulled into a parking lot at 1:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Touhy Avenue when someone came up and opened his passenger door. After a disagreement, the person outside his vehicle shot him in the hand and leg.

Saturday morning, a man was shot in the arm when four males opened fire at him in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. At 4:25 a.m., the group cornered the 25-year-old as he stood on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Hamlin, police said.

The weekend’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood. At 12:21 a.m., a 22-year-old man was driving in the 4400 block of South Archer when a gray Acura SUV pulled up next to him, police said. Three males were inside, one of whom shot the 22-year-old in the lower backside. Before the trigger was pulled, someone inside the SUV flashed gang signs.

The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and concluded at 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, four people were killed and eight others were wounded in shootings across the city.