3 women among 11 wounded Friday in city shootings

At least 11 people were wounded in shootings over 24 hours Friday across Chicago.

The last shooting of the night wounded three people, including two women, in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 10:55 p.m., they were standing on a sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Carpenter Street when shots rang out, according to Chicago police. One woman, 22, was shot in her chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The second woman, 24, was struck in her torso and leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his leg. His condition stabilized at the University of Chicago.

About 10:50 p.m., a man was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 37-year-old was walking outside in the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard when someone approached him and opened fire, according to police.

The man was struck in the hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 8:27 p.m., a male walked up to her as she sat inside the front of a vehicle parked in the 11100 block of South Halsted and fired shots at her, according to police. Two other people inside the vehicle were not struck by gunfire.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds in her left shoulder and side, police said. She was in serious condition.

Two teenage men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 7:48 p.m., the 18-year-olds were walking down the 800 block of West 54th Street when two males got out of a black Lexus car and shot them, according to police.

One was shot in the lower back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The other was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a graze wound in his leg, police said. He was in good condition.

A man was wounded by gunfire in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 5:06 p.m., the 24-year-old was walking down the 700 block of West 61st Street when a male, also on foot, shot him in the leg, according to police. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was walking about 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Dearborn when someone fired at him and ran off, police said.

The boy was struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the morning, a 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot in his left leg about 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 47th Street, according to police.

He was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was unable to provide detectives with details about the shooting.

In the first shooting Friday, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was sitting on a front porch at 12:18 a.m. in the 300 block of West 114th Street when someone in a passing vehicle pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to police.

The man was struck in his right leg and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.