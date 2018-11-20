Slain Mercy Hospital doctor called 911 before ex-fiance killed her

Ziff Sistrunk, of Crosses for the Losses, places crosses outside of Mercy Hospital where four people were shot and killed yesterday on November 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

Before she was fatally shot in a parking lot outside Mercy Hospital, Dr. Tamara O’Neal had time to call 911 and report that her ex-fiance was there with a gun.

A friend witnessed the altercation, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said Tuesday as he offered details of exactly what happened Monday afternoon.

The ex-fiance, Juan Lopez, wanted the engagement ring back, Johnson said.

The disagreement quickly turned deadly. Lopez shot O’Neal, then opened fire on police who were arriving on the scene — about a minute after her initial 911 call, Johnson said.

“He shoots her, runs into the hospital,” Johnson said. That’s when, shooting randomly, he fatally wounded pharmacy intern Dayna Less as she was getting off an elevator.

Johnson said Lopez then ran back outside and and fired again at police, who had pulled their squad car up to shield O’Neal as she lay on the ground.

It was not immediately clear when Lopez shot and killed Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was among the officers who arrived outside the hospital.

After going back inside the hospital, Lopez engaged in a running firefight with a SWAT team member as he fled down a hallway.

“He was kind of playing peek-a-boo with the officer,” Johnson said.

That’s when Lopez was fatally wounded, he added, though it remained unclear whether that fatal shot was fired by officers or was self-inflicted.

Officers on the scene “think one of their bullets struck him, but he also could have shot himself,” Johnson said.

Johnson was speaking at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where an injured CPD officer had been taken after another shooting incident Tuesday. That officer was struck in his protective vest, and survived.

“You see these officers come out here today and put on that vest, put on that star, put on that gun, despite what happened” on Monday.

“Who does that? The CPD. That’s who does it,” Johnson said. “Those officers today and yesterday . . . they are heroes. … It takes a certain kind of person to do that, to run into the face of gunfire.”

Johnson confirmed Lopez was fired from the Chicago Fire Academy for harassing behavior for other than that, could not confirm any other threats of violence he had made in the past.

Lopez, he confirmed, had a concealed-carry permit and had bought four weapons in the past five years.

Mercy officials refused to be drawn into any second-guessing of their security procedures or handling of the shooting incident, saying they will review those questions later after Chicago police complete their investigation.

“There’s no way we could prepare for this. There’s no way we could adjust for it,” said Dr. Patrick Connor, Mercy chairman and emergency room director. “This is just a tragedy. It’s a senseless loss of life.”

Davenport said hospital staff followed the “run, hide and fight” protocol in which they’d been trained to respond to an active shooter situation.

“How does one prepare for a catastrophe? You do the best you can, but when it happens, you react. And there’s no wrong thing to do,” Davenport said.

Contributing: Mark Brown