3 killed, 6 wounded in Monday gun violence across Chicago

Chicago Police investigate the scene where two women were shot and killed along with 1 man wounded, Monday night, in the 7700 block of South Eggleston, in the Winneconna Parkway neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least nine people were shot in Chicago for the second consecutive day, including three killed in Monday’s gun violence.

Two women are dead and a man injured after a shooting Monday night in the Greater Grand Crossing area on the South Side.

The group was sitting in a parked vehicle at 11:38 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Eggleston Avenue when three males got out of a blue vehicle and started firing at them, Chicago police said.

The two women were both shot several times in the body and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. A man in the vehicle took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the two women killed.

On the West Side, a man was killed and another critically wounded Monday night in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The two were standing outside a store about 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, police said.

A 30-year-old struck in the chest later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. A man in his 20s was shot in the chest and leg, and went to the same hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

A few minutes earlier, a 17-year-old girl was shot and wounded while playing at a park in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The teen was on a swing at Simons Park about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Drake Avenue when she heard gunfire, police said.

She was grazed in the leg and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

Earlier Monday evening, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 34-year-old answered the door of his apartment shortly before 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said. Someone then opened fire and struck him in the abdomen and leg.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A man was shot in his back Monday evening in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

He was sitting in his vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a light-colored car pulled up and someone got out, police said.

The male fired shots and got back in the car, police said. The driver left and struck a parked vehicle.

The man, 27, took himself to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.

Monday’s first reported shooting occurred in the afternoon in the West Side neighborhood of Lawndale, just a block from where one man would be killed and another critically wounded later in the evening.

A 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

He was struck in the lower leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by a passerby, police said. He was listed in good condition.

There was no reason to believe the two shootings were related as of Monday night, police said.

Monday’s shootings follow a weekend in which 19 were wounded and three killed in gun violence across Chicago.