14 shot — 1 killed — Saturday in Chicago

Police investigate a homicide about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, September 22, 2018 in the 1300 block of West Hastings Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man on a bicycle was killed and 13 other people were wounded in a series of shootings in Chicago over 24 hours Saturday.

The day began with a string of shootings near Garfield Park on the West Side between midnight and 3 a.m., according to Chicago police. A single drive-by shooting wounded three people, including a woman, as they stood outside in the 100 block of North Karlov Avenue.

Saturday’s only homicide happened later in the day in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side, police said.

A 35-year-old man was riding a bicycle just before 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings when someone on foot pulled out a gun and shot at him, according to police. The man was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

In nonfatal shootings, a 26-year-old woman was wounded when someone opened fire into a crowd near her in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. She was sitting in a car at 11:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone in a passing black SUV opened fire at the crowd, police said.

She was struck in her left arm and was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

At 7:47 p.m., a man was wounded in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting on a front porch when he was shot in his chest in the 9000 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said. He told police he did not know where the shots came from.

Over an hour earlier, a man was shot in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the 34-year-old was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle driving east in the 400 block of West 26th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police.

He was shot in his right foot and he took himself to Mercy Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

In other shootings Saturday: