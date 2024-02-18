Chicago outdoors: Lakefront gar, “Mr. Half Rack,” reasons for shed hunting

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Bob Depke emailed "Mr. Half Rack," a big half-rack buck in the Palos/Orland area of Cook County. "He was just eating an evergreen and apparently in no hurry to leave his pruning job," Depke emailed. Now I am getting half-rack bucks and red foxes. I love it.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook ( Dale Bowman ), Twitter ( @BowmanOutside ), Instagram ( @BowmanOutside ), or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE'S MAILBAG

"Why do people want to find and collect the antlers? I understand keeping them out of farm vehicle tires. Are they also valued for aesthetic pleasure, other uses? " Edna Heatherington

A: Most collect for fun or to enjoy spotting them, but special sheds also have serious value, as high as five figures.

LAST WORD

"Just seen a [bleeping] gar at the pipe [north end of Burnham Harbor]. The last dock with all the rock. Was swimming there. Was pretty big 30 inches maybe. Never seen one this far from the river. But I've seen some at DuSable few years back." Dave Dempsey on Instagram Monday

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Tuesday Feb. 20: Isaac Lakich, "Targeting Big Walleye in the Spring," Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, Feb. 23: Chain O'Lakes Membership banquet, Marvala's, Ingleside, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Chain-O-Lakes-Membership-Banquet-80856

SHOWTIME

Through today, Feb. 18: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Through today, Feb. 18:Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center

Through today, Feb. 18, then again Wednesday, Feb. 21, to Feb. 25:Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Through today, Feb. 18:Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Friday, Feb. 23, to Feb. 25:Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Saturday, Feb. 24:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Saturday, Feb. 24:DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

HUNTER SAFETY

March 9-10:Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

March 9-10:Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty