Chicago outdoors: Lakefront gar, “Mr. Half Rack,” reasons for shed hunting
A report of watching a lakefront gar, a photo of a half-rack buck in the south suburbs and reasons for hunting shed antlers are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED
Bob Depke emailed "Mr. Half Rack," a big half-rack buck in the Palos/Orland area of Cook County. "He was just eating an evergreen and apparently in no hurry to leave his pruning job," Depke emailed. Now I am getting half-rack bucks and red foxes. I love it.
BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday.
DALE'S MAILBAG
"Why do people want to find and collect the antlers? I understand keeping them out of farm vehicle tires. Are they also valued for aesthetic pleasure, other uses? " Edna Heatherington
A: Most collect for fun or to enjoy spotting them, but special sheds also have serious value, as high as five figures.
LAST WORD
"Just seen a [bleeping] gar at the pipe [north end of Burnham Harbor]. The last dock with all the rock. Was swimming there. Was pretty big 30 inches maybe. Never seen one this far from the river. But I've seen some at DuSable few years back." Dave Dempsey on Instagram Monday
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
Tuesday Feb. 20: Isaac Lakich, "Targeting Big Walleye in the Spring," Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Friday, Feb. 23: Chain O'Lakes Membership banquet, Marvala's, Ingleside, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Chain-O-Lakes-Membership-Banquet-80856
SHOWTIME
Through today, Feb. 18: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Through today, Feb. 18:Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center
Through today, Feb. 18, then again Wednesday, Feb. 21, to Feb. 25:Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds
Through today, Feb. 18:Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.
Friday, Feb. 23, to Feb. 25:Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.
Saturday, Feb. 24:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove
Saturday, Feb. 24:DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park
HUNTER SAFETY
March 9-10:Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818
March 9-10:Diamond, (815) 907-7345
Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty