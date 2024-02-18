The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Chicago outdoors: Lakefront gar, “Mr. Half Rack,” reasons for shed hunting

A report of watching a lakefront gar, a photo of a half-rack buck in the south suburbs and reasons for hunting shed antlers are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Lakefront gar, “Mr. Half Rack,” reasons for shed hunting
botw02-17-24halfrack.JPG

“Mr. Half Rack” photographed by Bob Depke in the Palos/Orland area.

Provided by Bob Depke

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Bob Depke emailed "Mr. Half Rack," a big half-rack buck in the Palos/Orland area of Cook County. "He was just eating an evergreen and apparently in no hurry to leave his pruning job," Depke emailed. Now I am getting half-rack bucks and red foxes. I love it.

BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside), or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE'S MAILBAG

"Why do people want to find and collect the antlers? I understand keeping them out of farm vehicle tires. Are they also valued for aesthetic pleasure, other uses? " Edna Heatherington

A: Most collect for fun or to enjoy spotting them, but special sheds also have serious value, as high as five figures.

LAST WORD

"Just seen a [bleeping] gar at the pipe [north end of Burnham Harbor]. The last dock with all the rock. Was swimming there. Was pretty big 30 inches maybe. Never seen one this far from the river. But I've seen some at DuSable few years back." Dave Dempsey on Instagram Monday

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Tuesday Feb. 20: Isaac Lakich, "Targeting Big Walleye in the Spring," Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, Feb. 23: Chain O'Lakes Membership banquet, Marvala's, Ingleside, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Chain-O-Lakes-Membership-Banquet-80856

SHOWTIME

Through today, Feb. 18: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Through today, Feb. 18:Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center

Through today, Feb. 18, then again Wednesday, Feb. 21, to Feb. 25:Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Through today, Feb. 18:Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Friday, Feb. 23, to Feb. 25:Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

Saturday, Feb. 24:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Saturday, Feb. 24:DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

HUNTER SAFETY

March 9-10:Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

March 9-10:Diamond, (815) 907-7345

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

Next Up In Outdoors
A Trident to sausage sticks on opening morning at the Tinley Fishing Expo
Embracing the memories and tears of The Salmon Stop
Go & Show hits the road to the Chicago RV & Camping Show and Tinley Park Expo
Husker should have them all ears at Tinley show
Chicago fishing: Mix of open water and ice
These wild times around Chicago outdoors not just a bunch of hot air
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Kevin Korchinski
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Kevin Korchinski temporarily benched against Senators after mistakes
Korchinski didn’t play the final 11 minutes of the second period Saturday after an “ill-advised” pinch, but coach Luke Richardson thought the rookie defenseman responded with a better third period.
By Ben Pope
 
Connor Bedard
Blackhawks
Blackhawks lean on best players to beat Senators, end losing streak
Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson and Petr Mrazek are collectively responsible for most of the Hawks’ fleeting success this season, and they each contributed to a 3-2 victory Saturday that snapped an eight-game skid.
By Ben Pope
 
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
Cubs
Cubs expecting hitters to take steps forward, but that alone won’t replace Cody Bellinger
The Cubs upgraded their roster in several areas this offseason, but questions about the offense remain.
By Maddie Lee
 
Entertainment and Culture
Courtney B. Vance talks mental health, suicide prevention at UChicago symposium
Vance set aside his acting chops on Saturday to talk about his mental health and most recent written work, “The Invisible Ache: Black Men Identifying Their Pain and Reclaiming Their Power,” in which he details his own struggles.
By Violet Miller
 