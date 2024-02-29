Go & Show: Will Robbie Gould show at the Indoor Fishing Flea Market?

Will Robbie Gould be there?

Usually when thinking of outdoors-related events, the celebrity sightings run to people like Spence Petros or Jim Saric.

Well, there was Jerry Krause, who regularly attended fishing shows when he was alive.

Now a friend tossed out this question: Will Gould show up at the Indoor Fishing Flea Market Saturday, March 2, at Rolling Meadows High School.

Gould, the famed former kicker for the Bears, is the newly named football coach at Rolling Meadows.

So, the Indoor Fishing Flea Market leads this week's Go & Show.

As usual, there will be antiques, collectibles, used fishing tackle, closeouts, overstocks and overruns of boat and marine merchandise. It's cosponsored by the Chicagoland Muskie Hunters and the Rolling Meadows High School Fishing Club. If my memory is right this is the first year that the fishing club cosponsored it.

It is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. , March 2. Admission is $5, 12 and younger free.

