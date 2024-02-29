Go & Show: Will Robbie Gould show at the Indoor Fishing Flea Market?
Some have wondered if new football coach Robbie Gould will show Saturday for the Indoor Fishing Flea Market at Rolling Meadows High School; that question leads Go & Show this week.
Will Robbie Gould be there?
Usually when thinking of outdoors-related events, the celebrity sightings run to people like Spence Petros or Jim Saric.
Well, there was Jerry Krause, who regularly attended fishing shows when he was alive.
Now a friend tossed out this question: Will Gould show up at the Indoor Fishing Flea Market Saturday, March 2, at Rolling Meadows High School.
Gould, the famed former kicker for the Bears, is the newly named football coach at Rolling Meadows.
So, the Indoor Fishing Flea Market leads this week's Go & Show.
As usual, there will be antiques, collectibles, used fishing tackle, closeouts, overstocks and overruns of boat and marine merchandise. It's cosponsored by the Chicagoland Muskie Hunters and the Rolling Meadows High School Fishing Club. If my memory is right this is the first year that the fishing club cosponsored it.
It is 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. , March 2. Admission is $5, 12 and younger free.
- The Illinois Smallmouth Alliance's Bronzeback Blowout is 3-10 p.m. Saturday at the Elmhurst American Legion. The $40 admission ($20 for students) includes dinner catered by DeLeo's Italian, raffle prizes, a silent auction, Gary Swick, Friends of the Fox River, as the conservation speaker and Bill Schultz as the featured speaker on "River Smallies: Untapped Excitement in Kayak, Waders or Boat!" One of these years I have to do this.
- The Northern Illinois Boat Show opens today and runs through Sunday, Feb. 29-March 3, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. The show bills itself as featuring "more than 60 of the top boat manufacturers on display from the best local dealers."
- The Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo is Friday through Sunday, March 1-3, at Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind. It's the second year for the show.
- Farther afield, the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic is Friday through Sunday, March 1-3, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. I have only been to the one held in Schaumburg.