FLOW Film Fest and ISA’s free tying sessions lead Go & Show

FLOW Film Fest on Friday and an Illinois Smallmouth Alliance tying event on Saturday lead Go & Show this week, but there is also the Masters Walleye Circuit tournament at Spring Valley Friday and Saturday.
- FLOW Film Fest has eight short films, centered around human connection to water, including the first public screening of "Mussel Matters: Saving Critical Species in DuPage County." It is free, open to all ages and requires no registration. It is at 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 22, at North Central College (Pfeiffer Hall) in Naperville. Other films are "Red – The Colorado River," "The Worth of Water," "Restoring Our Rivers," "How `Forever Chemicals' Polluted America’s Water," "Road Salt: Street to Stream," "The Studio" and "Alice’s Garden – Solutions for Clean Water in Milwaukee." I would absolutely be at this, except this is my weekend to be on the other side of Lake Michigan.
- On Saturday, March 23, the Illinois Smallmouth Alliance has free tying sessions at Kappy's Restaurant in North Aurora from 12-3 p.m. Options include, making inexpensive Ned jig heads, tying Fox River patterns, how to make Hover style rigs, how to tie with eyelash yarn and satin and tie along or watch.
- The Masters Walleye Circuit tournament is Friday and Saturday, March 22-23, out of Spring Valley. The MWC gave these details for spectators: "Event specifics include a 7:30 am (CDT) take-off each day and live weigh-ins at the Spring Valley Boat Club at 3:30 pm (CDT) on March 22-23, 2024. Spectators are welcomed to witness the excitement in person weigh in are free and open to the public, or follow the action live online at masterswalleyecircuit.com or on the official Facebook page, facebook.com/MastersWalleyeCircuit"
- Farther afield, The Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo is at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Friday through Sunday, March 22-24.
