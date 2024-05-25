The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Chicago outdoors: Osprey and shark, toad tadpoles at Montrose, cicada art

An osprey and shark tale, toad tadpoles at Montrose and a cicada art contest are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Osprey and shark, toad tadpoles at Montrose, cicada art
wotw05-25-24ospreysharkRS.JPG

An osprey with a shark caught near St. Augustine, Florida.

Paul Sevcik

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul and Linda Sevcik of Crest Hill, who enjoy wildlife photography, vacationed in St. Augustine, Florida, in February. “I took [photos] of an osprey which was close to the shoreline not far from the pier you visited,” Paul emailed. “I am not sure what kind of shark this is, but it sure surprised us and put a smile on our faces.” Last Saturday, I wrote about the St. Johns County Ocean & Fishing Pier in St. Augustine. It would take somebody smarter than me to decipher which shark the osprey has.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“A few weeks after American toads mated alongside Montrose Pier, thousands of their tiny tadpoles have hatched.” Robert Loerzel sent a video on X.

A: Fascinating the things that Loerzel finds in his wanderings around Chicago outdoors.

The video is at below:

LAST WORD

“Artists can be as serious or as silly as they want with this challenge. Realistic, creative, wacky, whimsical, or kitsch – we’re here for it all. We think the cicadas would want it that way.”

Natalie Phelps Finnie, Illinois Department of Natural Resources director, channeling cicadas, on announcing the Cicada Art Contest at Conservation World during the 2024 Illinois State Fair, Aug. 8-18. Register at dnr.illinois.gov/cicada-art-contest.html.

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Friday, May 31-Saturday, June 1: Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Boat & Tech Show, Monroe Station, register and see details at chicagoyachtclub.org/in-water-boat-and-tech-show

Next Saturday, June 1, to June 2: Celebration of Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area’s 75th anniversary, guided hikes, kayak tours, and an evening campfire, see in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/properties/willow-slough-fwa/

CICADA ART

June 16: Deadline to apply to exhibit cicada art at Conservation World during the 2024 Illinois State Fair, Aug. 8-18, junior exhibit (17 and younger) and adult (18 and older), register at dnr.illinois.gov/cicada-art-contest.html

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Next Saturday, June 1, to June 30: First lottery, site-specific dove permits

Through June 30: Second lottery, deer firearm & muzzleloader

Through July 1: First lottery, fall shotgun turkey season

HUNTER SAFETY

June 29-30: Wilmington, https://islandparkdistrict.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs

June 29-30: Diamond, (815) 907-7345; diamondtrap@indoor-range.net

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

HALL OF FAME

July 15: Deadline, nominations for 2024 class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, details at ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame

Next Up In Outdoors
A glass of milk: From gang life to gar, Yale and the cutting edge of biological sciences
Indiana man faces multiple charges for alleged cheating in Calumet bass tournament
Wheaton North pair catch late bites to win state title in bass fishing
Watching cicadas emerge brought me closer to my own species, 'this brood of humans'
Drill press: City officials stress summer safety during first responders’ staged lake rescue
Chicago fishing: It's all going, even the cicadas, as befits May
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Why does Mom talk about my brother's baby but not mine?
In conversation she always keeps the focus on just one of her grandchildren.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Cubs
Cubs face NL Central-heavy schedule in coming weeks, starting with the Cardinals
Notes: Lefty Drew Smyly likely will be activated this weekend in St. Louis.
By Maddie Lee
 
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs' Shota Imanaga drawing national attention — but he won't pitch this weekend in St. Louis
Imanaga originally was scheduled to pitch Friday, but when the game was postponed, the Cubs pushed his start to the next series in Milwaukee.
By Maddie Lee
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (center), Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (left) and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (right) discuss the budget agreement Wednesday afternoon.&nbsp;
Springfield
State lawmakers drop budget bill — and barbecue plans — as overtime session stretches to Memorial Day
While revenue sore spots were a focal point of many meetings among top Democrats, the governor’s office and stakeholders, it appears the governor is poised to get the revenue he had sought in his own budget proposal, with some concessions and some additions.
By Tina Sfondeles  and Mitchell Armentrout
 