Movie Reviews

|‘The Forgiven’: Chastain, Fiennes perfectly cast as a privileged pair due for some comeuppance
|6/29/2022
|‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ a pleasant love story in the age of ‘Bridgerton’ — but tamer
|6/28/2022
|‘Only Murders in the Building’: Satisfying series returns with Short, Martin and Gomez now the suspects
|6/27/2022
|‘Right to Offend’: How generations of Black comedians turned hot-button issues into hilarity
|6/27/2022
|‘Loot’ a rich showcase for Maya Rudolph’s genius
|6/24/2022
|‘The Man from Toronto’ wastes the talents of Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart
|6/23/2022
|From the haunting scares to the ’70s vibe, ‘The Black Phone’ gets everything right
|6/22/2022
|‘Snowflake Mountain’: A contrived Netflix reality show as dumb as all the others
|6/21/2022
|‘The Bear’: Darkly funny Chicago restaurant show demands to be devoured
|6/21/2022
|Plainfield comedian Joel Kim Booster charms in first Netflix special, ‘Psychosexual’
|6/20/2022
|In ‘Elvis,’ Baz Luhrmann brilliantly floods our senses with arresting sights and sounds
|6/20/2022
|‘Mind Over Murder’ details the crime and punishments that still divide Beatrice, Nebraska
|6/17/2022
|‘Spiderhead’: Chris Hemsworth’s pharma thriller on Netflix has idiocy in its veins
|6/16/2022
|‘Lightyear’: He’s not a toy, he’s a space ranger in film offering stunning animation and thoughtful messages
|6/16/2022
|‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’: Recent college grad looks for his destiny in a smart, offbeat film
|6/15/2022
|‘The Old Man’: Jeff Bridges spy story swings from amazing action to far-fetched plot and back
|6/14/2022
|‘Halftime’: Jennifer Lopez doc seems to bare some but not all
|6/13/2022
|‘Dirty Daddy’: Top comedians get deep, and sometimes dark, in remembering Bob Saget
|6/10/2022
|‘The Phantom of the Open’: A Cinderella golfer, outta nowhere, makes the British Open
|6/9/2022
|‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ a huge, lumbering adventure with a brain the size of a walnut
|6/8/2022
|‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’: Engrossing series on Warren Jeffs cult plays out like a horror movie
|6/7/2022
|‘Ms. Marvel’ brings powerful teen to life with humor and high energy
|6/7/2022
|‘Relative’: Three eventful days shake up a Chicago family in well-written, witty drama
|6/7/2022
|‘The Janes’ details how brave Chicago women offered safe abortions before they were legal
|6/6/2022
|‘18 1/2’: Yes, another Watergate movie, but this one’s fun and totally fictional
|6/3/2022
|‘Irma Vep’: HBO’s byzantine showbiz satire full of wonderful chaos
|6/3/2022
|‘Skate or Die’: A young Chicagoan counts on his skateboard to get him to a better life
|6/2/2022
|‘Hollywood Stargirl’: Likable Disney+ teen brings some sparkle to Tinseltown
|6/2/2022
|‘Hustle’: Adam Sandler well-cast in a basketball drama that rings true
|6/2/2022
|‘Crimes of the Future’: Commentary’s sharp and so are the scalpels in the year’s freakiest film
|6/1/2022
|Sex Pistols story spills out in a fast-paced, aggressive bio on Hulu
|5/31/2022
|With no stage and no audience, Norm Macdonald still makes the jokes stick
|5/30/2022
|Ewan McGregor a force to be reckoned with in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ two-part series premiere
|5/27/2022
|‘Top Gun: Maverick’ follows the original movie’s flight pattern, and that’s how we want it
|5/24/2022
|‘Emergency’ boldly raises the stakes of a wild college comedy
|5/20/2022
|With straight talk, amazing stats and barely a whiff of scandal, documentary gives Nolan Ryan his due
|5/20/2022
|‘Men’: There’s more than one message in horror film’s disturbing, inventive imagery
|5/19/2022
|‘Angelyne’ gives the Hollywood treatment to a strange Hollywood icon
|5/19/2022
|‘George Carlin’s American Dream’ reminds us the comedian could be a riot while also being right
|5/19/2022
|‘Night Sky’ a flawed sci-fi series worth seeing for the chemistry of two great actors
|5/18/2022
|‘Downton Abbey’ gang deals with an intrusive film crew in the latest endearing sequel
|5/17/2022
|‘Senior Year’: Cheesy comedy puts Rebel Wilson in high school at 37
|5/13/2022
|‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ remake turns lovely novel into a creepy, convoluted mess
|5/13/2022
|‘The Essex Serpent’: Dreary detours stop the momentum of classy but murky Apple TV+ series
|5/12/2022
|‘Firestarter’: Dark tone, solid acting ignite Stephen King thriller
|5/12/2022
|‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ fun and familiar, feels like the network cop shows of old
|5/11/2022
|‘Our Father’: Netflix film uses fertility doctor’s own words to explain his sickening secret
|5/10/2022
|‘Candy’ clarifies why two housewives were unhappy, and why one chopped up the other
|5/6/2022
|‘The Big Conn’: How a flashy Kentucky lawyer got caught swindling millions from Social Security
|5/5/2022
|‘The Pentaverate’: Mike Myers makes another multi-character showcase, and it’s not worthy
|5/5/2022
|‘Operation Mincemeat’: A dead body dupes the Nazis in stylish film that’s sometimes heavy, sometimes crazy
|5/5/2022
|‘The Staircase’: Colin Firth breaks bad as a real-life liar, cheater and possibly killer
|5/3/2022
|‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ takes Marvel to a macabre place
|5/3/2022
|‘I Love That For You’: Vanessa Bayer’s sitcom isn’t as funny as she is
|4/29/2022
|‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: Acting the main draw for series on shocking Utah murders
|4/28/2022
|Final ‘Ozark’ episodes have to be binged to be believed
|4/28/2022
|‘Shining Girls’ works as both mind-bending thriller and accurate flashback to ’90s Chicago
|4/28/2022
|‘The Offer’ takes too long, gets too silly in dramatizing the making of ‘The Godfather’
|4/27/2022
|‘Memory’: Liam Neeson fires off another action movie, and this one hits the mark
|4/27/2022
|‘The Survivor’: Ben Foster does haunting work as a boxer forced to make an unspeakable choice at Auschwitz
|4/26/2022
|‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ lands on a lighter approach to the alien story
|4/22/2022
|‘We Own This City’ brings ‘The Wire’ team back to Baltimore for brilliant take on police corruption
|4/22/2022
|‘Captive Audience’ recalls the awful aftermath when a kidnapped boy came home
|4/21/2022
|‘Gaslit’: Julia Roberts skillfully settles into the ’70s as Martha Mitchell, a Watergate wife who wouldn’t be silent
|4/21/2022
|‘The Northman’: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman get fierce in a boldly bloody Viking saga
|4/20/2022
|‘The Bad Guys’ gives some good lines to its animated animals
|4/20/2022
|‘Unbearable Weight’: A kooky Nicolas Cage movie entertains but could have been kookier
|4/20/2022
|Showtime series skims the surface of three compelling women’s stories in ‘The First Lady’
|4/14/2022
|‘Better Call Saul,’ Bob Odenkirk are back and better than ever for Season 6 of exceptional series
|4/14/2022
|‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ casts a revival spell on the wizarding franchise
|4/13/2022
|Engrossing ‘Outer Range’ wrangles a ranch family into the unknown, like a supernatural ‘Yellowstone’
|4/13/2022
|‘Father Stu’: Warmhearted priest biopic stars two men who know about seeking redemption
|4/12/2022
|Powerful ‘61st Street’ takes on Chicago’s polarizing issues with gravity and authenticity
|4/7/2022
|‘As They Made Us’: Mayim Bialik directs her first feature, and it’s a bummer
|4/6/2022
|‘All the Old Knives’: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton play hot spies revisiting a cold case
|4/6/2022
|‘Tokyo Vice’: An American investigates the ways of the Yakuza in pulse-pounding HBO Max series
|4/5/2022
|‘Ambulance’ takes a long, long trip through the action movie cliches
|4/5/2022
|‘The Bubble’ spoofs pandemic and Hollywood with broad, dino-sized humor
|4/1/2022
|‘How We Roll’ sweetly follows a formula as well-worn as rented shoes
|3/31/2022
|‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac has fun waking up to the superhero inside him
|3/30/2022
|Made with love, HBO Max series details how Julia Child revolutionized cooking for millions
|3/30/2022
|‘Morbius’: Even with Jared Leto and bat DNA injections, second-tier Marvel movie never takes off
|3/30/2022
|‘The Girl From Plainville’: Elle Fanning earns our pity as the teen who drove a friend to suicide
|3/29/2022
|Masterful ‘Pachinko’ spans generations in a story of the forces that shape a family
|3/24/2022
|‘Infinite Storm’: A resonant ending elevates Naomi Watts’ mountain thriller
|3/23/2022
|In Season Two, ‘Bridgerton’ isn’t as fresh but still gratifies
|3/23/2022
|‘The Lost City’: Sandra Bullock squanders her screwball skills on a flat action rom-com
|3/22/2022
|‘Windfall’: Woman sees her husband at his worst in tightly spun break-in drama
|3/18/2022
|‘X’ marks a smart, inventive take on gory horror and old-school porn
|3/17/2022
|‘Life & Beth’: Amy Schumer both amusing and involving as a woman looking inward
|3/17/2022
|‘The Outfit’: Mark Rylance keeps us guessing as a low-key Chicago tailor bullied by mobsters
|3/16/2022
|‘Deep Water’: Ben Affleck seems bored playing another unhappy husband
|3/16/2022
|‘DMZ’ moves fast in a future when the USA is split and the rebels are ripped
|3/16/2022
|‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’: Samuel L. Jackson lowers the volume as a man getting his memories back
|3/10/2022
|‘Bust Down’: Casino crew deals raunchy humor on some heavy topics
|3/9/2022
|‘Turning Red’: Our little girl is becoming a ... panda?
|3/9/2022
|‘The Adam Project’: In fun time-hopping adventure, Ryan Reynolds joins forces with his younger self
|3/9/2022
|‘The Thing About Pam’: Renée Zellweger transforms in a darkly funny true-crime series
|3/7/2022
|‘JFK: Destiny Betrayed’: Oliver Stone digs even deeper into his conspiracy theories
|3/7/2022
|‘Shining Vale’: As an author bonding with a dead housewife, Courteney Cox is the best part of uneven horror comedy
|3/4/2022
|‘Winning Time’: Fun HBO series on ’80s Lakers as flashy as the team
|3/3/2022
|‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried right on the money as the tech world’s billion-dollar swindler
|3/3/2022
|‘Joe vs. Carole’ revives ‘Tiger King,’ a cat story that has run out of lives
|3/2/2022
|‘After Yang’: A child’s robot crashes, and revelations result
|3/1/2022
|‘The Batman’: Bruce Wayne broods over both his identities in a stripped-down, rain-soaked superhero noir
|2/28/2022
|‘Super Pumped’: Showtime’s slick series on the CEO of Uber really goes places
|2/25/2022
|‘Cyrano’: Peter Dinklage a marvel as the master of words, swords — and song
|2/24/2022
|‘The Desperate Hour’: Naomi Watts displays her range in a one-woman show, more or less
|2/24/2022
|‘The Godfather’: 50 ways to love the masterpiece as it nears half a century
|2/23/2022
|‘Studio 666’: Foo Fighters take a stab at horror, with goofy, gory results
|2/23/2022
|Frederick Douglass’ provocative words crackle in HBO documentary
|2/21/2022
|‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’: Hipsters irritate the wrong guy in humdrum horror sequel
|2/18/2022
|‘Downfall’: Chilling documentary makes a case that Boeing’s greed cost hundreds of lives
|2/17/2022
|‘Dog’ shows off no new tricks but nails the old ones
|2/17/2022
|‘Severance’: Clock ticks slowly in Apple TV+’s freaky, futuristic workplace
|2/16/2022
|‘The Cursed’ a creepy, stylish horror gem rooted in history
|2/15/2022
|‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland adventure tries to be everything, succeeds at very little
|2/15/2022
|‘Bel-Air’: ‘Fresh Prince’ as a drama isn’t a bad idea, but does it have to be so dour?
|2/11/2022
|‘jeen-yuhs’: Ye has nothing to fear from vintage video of young, little-known Kanye West
|2/10/2022
|‘Marry Me’ a third-rate rom-com to leave at the altar
|2/10/2022
|‘Blacklight’: Liam Neeson’s a tough guy again, this time with a Dodge Charger and OCD
|2/10/2022
|‘Death on the Nile’: Juicy Poirot whodunit solves mysteries of a murder and a mustache
|2/9/2022
|‘Kimi’: Zoë Kravitz clicks as a tech nerd who avoids public places — until she can’t
|2/9/2022
|‘Profiled’ studies history’s myths about race, and the Black men now proving them wrong
|2/7/2022
|‘Suspicion’: Who did the kidnapping? Who cares?
|2/3/2022
|‘Moonfall’: Not much gravity in this loony lunar disaster movie
|2/3/2022
|‘Murderville’: Stars must think on their feet on Netflix’s goofy detective comedy
|2/2/2022
|‘Jackass Forever’: Now that cringey stunts are everywhere, the original shtick lacks kick
|2/2/2022
|Watching ‘Pam & Tommy,’ we pity the actress and tire of her husband
|2/1/2022
|Terry Bradshaw throws some light on his career in HBO special ‘Going Deep’
|1/28/2022
|On Janet Jackson documentary, the discreet singer (almost) tells all for you
|1/27/2022
|‘The Afterparty’ skips through genres on the way to solving a witty murder mystery
|1/27/2022
|‘Woman in the House ...’ mocks the women in the thrillers — hilariously
|1/26/2022
|‘The Fallout’: Stark teen film focuses not on school shooting, but on the aftermath
|1/26/2022
|‘The Gilded Age’: Another smart, lavish period piece from ‘Downton Abbey’ creator
|1/24/2022
|‘Secrets of Playboy’ recalls the ugly side of Hefner’s empire of beauty
|1/22/2022
|‘As We See It’: The funny, moving adventures of three roommates on the autistic spectrum
|1/20/2022
|Part history, part fantasy, ‘The King’s Daughter’ dwells where nonsense reigns
|1/20/2022
|In Season Four, blood and betrayal run through the ‘Ozark’ mountains
|1/19/2022
|‘Jockey’ a small but strong movie about a small but strong athlete
|1/18/2022
|On the superb HBO series ‘Somebody, Somewhere,’ a Kansas woman struggles to fit in
|1/14/2022
|‘Ray Donovan’ movie sends off the haunted antihero in style
|1/13/2022
|Clever new ‘Scream’ finds the perfect balance of the vintage and the fresh
|1/12/2022
|‘Wolf Like Me’: Peacock series about mysterious relationship doesn’t end well
|1/12/2022
|‘My Mom, Your Dad’: Their college-age children play matchmaker for the middle-aged on likable reality show
|1/11/2022
|‘Peacemaker’: John Cena a hilarious bonehead on twisted superhero series
|1/10/2022
|‘Euphoria’: Searing Season 2 demands, deserves your attention
|1/9/2022
|‘A Hero’ keeps up with a man who can’t keep his story straight
|1/6/2022
|‘The 355’ subjects big stars to the same old secret-agent cliches
|1/6/2022
|‘Women of the Movement’ powerfully portrays the inspiring story of Emmett Till’s mother
|1/5/2022
|‘Parallel Mothers’: Almodóvar smoothly delivers twin stories in the maternity ward
|1/5/2022
|The glory days never fade in the remarkable, ridiculous dojos of ‘Cobra Kai’
|12/30/2021
|‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand star in lean, pristine Shakespeare
|12/23/2021
|‘Licorice Pizza’: Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1970s ensemble film never stops entertaining
|12/22/2021
|‘American Underdog’ tells Kurt Warner’s story, from undrafted to unequaled, in wholesome fashion
|12/22/2021
|‘The Tender Bar’: Ben Affleck scores again as a barkeep dispensing wisdom with the whiskey
|12/21/2021
|‘The Matrix Resurrections’ frustrates as often as it thrills
|12/21/2021
|‘The King’s Man’: Part satire, part adventure, prequel fails at both
|12/20/2021
|‘1883’: Brilliant ‘Yellowstone’ prequel portrays an era of open spaces, constant dangers
|12/19/2021
|‘The Lost Daughter’: Maggie Gyllenhaal directs chilling psychological drama set at a beach getaway
|12/16/2021
|‘Swan Song’: Dying Mahershala Ali debates whether to send in the clone
|12/16/2021
|‘Red Rocket’: ‘Florida Project’ director makes a gem about a cad who can’t be trusted
|12/15/2021
|‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Marvel hero takes an existential turn in innovative new adventure
|12/14/2021
|‘Nightmare Alley’: A great, great movie about some bad, bad people
|12/13/2021
|‘And Just Like That’: Smart sequel reminds us why we love ‘Sex and the City’ squad
|12/9/2021
|‘National Champions’: College QB revolts in sports drama that keeps straying out of bounds
|12/9/2021
|‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman amazes as the Lucy easy to love and the Lucy hard as nails
|12/9/2021
|‘Mr. Saturday Night’: How an Aussie impresario caught disco fever and made a movie classic
|12/8/2021
|‘Don’t Look Up’: Broad humor undermines satire about a country in denial
|12/7/2021
|‘West Side Story’: In Spielberg’s hands, the classic musical feels wonderful, witty and bright
|12/6/2021
|‘Harlem’: If only everyone could have friends as funny and likable as these
|12/3/2021
|‘Landscapers’: Clever HBO series knows where bodies are buried — in a British backyard
|12/3/2021
|‘Wolf’ brings out the animal in some fine young actors
|12/2/2021
|‘8-Bit Christmas’: This ’80s Chicago gamer movie is rated E for everyone
|12/1/2021
|‘Christmas With Felicity’ showcases Chicago suburbs as gorgeous winter wonderlands
|12/1/2021
|‘Christmas Again’: Scarlett Estevez gets into the spirit as Chicago kid having a yuletide Groundhog Day
|12/1/2021
|‘Silent Night’: Brits have a holly jolly apocalypse in deadpan Christmas comedy
|12/1/2021
|‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Candid documentary captures frustrations — and fun — of ‘Let It Be’ sessions
|11/25/2021
|‘The Unforgivable’: Sandra Bullock parole drama a high-prestige letdown
|11/24/2021
|‘The Humans’ sets the table for a funny, harrowing Thanksgiving
|11/23/2021
|‘Hawkeye’ another sharp arrow in the Marvel quiver
|11/23/2021
|‘Encanto’: Joyful, colorful Disney musical teaches the value of family
|11/22/2021
|‘House of Gucci’: Stitching together lots of material, prestige murder movie still feels flimsy
|11/22/2021
|‘C’mon C’mon’: Joaquin Phoenix drops the clown act, gets real
|11/21/2021
|‘Malfunction’: Janet Jackson documentary exposes very little about halftime scandal
|11/19/2021
|‘King Richard’: Will Smith finds his sweetspot as the haggard, hardball dad of Venus and Serena Williams
|11/18/2021
|‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’: 4 freshmen get oriented toward adulthood in sweet HBO Max series
|11/17/2021
|‘Bruised’: The movie flails, but Halle Berry makes a solid MMA fighter
|11/16/2021
|‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: A good story is key, and this sequel doesn’t have it
|11/16/2021
|‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch burns as a cowboy tormenting his brother’s new wife
|11/15/2021
|With new cut of ‘Rocky IV,’ Stallone gives Apollo (and the movie) more dignity
|11/12/2021
|‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Jeremy Renner runs the show in a place where prison’s the town business
|11/12/2021
|‘The Souvenir: Part II’: A beautiful movie about the process of making a movie
|11/11/2021
|‘Yellowjackets’: Chilling Showtime series strands a girls’ soccer team in some creepy woods
|11/11/2021
|‘The Shrink Next Door’: Therapist invades his client’s life in darkly funny Apple TV+ series
|11/10/2021
|‘Belfast’: Kenneth Branagh makes a masterful memoir of his tumultuous Irish boyhood
|11/9/2021
|‘Violet’: Olivia Munn shows her vulnerable side as a success convinced she’s a failure
|11/8/2021
|‘Dexter: New Blood’ lacks the vitality of original serial-killer show
|11/5/2021
|‘Finch’: Schmaltzy Tom Hanks tearjerker teams him with a robot, a dog and ... nobody else?
|11/4/2021
|‘Red Notice’: Netflix heist thriller so obvious, it borders on parody
|11/4/2021
|‘Being Blago’: Yes, it’s him again, on a documentary series worth watching
|11/3/2021
|‘Dangerous’: What’s that horrible Mel? Just Gibson, stinking up a movie
|11/3/2021
|‘Spencer’: Kristen Stewart speaks softly but says so much as a princess in despair
|11/3/2021
|‘Eternals’: The ponderous jibber-jabber and pointless battles seem like they’ll never end
|11/2/2021
|‘Later Days’: Likable grown-ups relive high school in a clever Chicago comedy
|10/29/2021
|‘Last Night in Soho’: Gorgeous horror story revels in the looks, sounds of London’s swinging ’60s
|10/28/2021
|‘Army of Thieves’ a safe bet for fans of breezy heist films
|10/27/2021
|Colin Kaepernick, Kevin Durant revisit their teens in smart, engaging streaming series
|10/27/2021
|Colin Kaepernick, Kevin Durant revisit their teens in smart, engaging streaming series
|10/27/2021
|‘Antlers’ a scary story of being traumatized by a monster — and by reality
|10/26/2021
|‘Passing’ a stunning story of race and pretense
|10/25/2021
|‘Invasion’: Expertly crafted sci-fi series takes a personal approach to a threat from beyond
|10/22/2021
|‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’: Benedict Cumberbatch the cat’s meow as a feline-loving artist
|10/21/2021
|‘The Harder They Fall’: A Western of cool fights, great music and spectacular hats
|10/21/2021
|‘The French Dispatch’: Great actors thrive again in Wes Anderson’s wry but remote little world
|10/20/2021
|‘Smoke and Mirrors’: Meet the adorable guy who makes horrible looks
|10/19/2021
|‘Four Hours at the Capitol’: Powerful HBO documentary takes no sides
|10/19/2021
|‘Succession’: In Season 3 of HBO series, actors keep getting better as their characters’ deeds get worse
|10/15/2021
|Stunning visuals propel lagging storyline in ultimately impressive ‘Dune’
|10/15/2021
|‘Hard Luck Love Song’ turns lyrics into a movie worth seeing
|10/14/2021
|‘Mass’: Parents of a school shooter meet parents of a victim in searing film drama
|10/14/2021
|‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’: How a likable star got mixed up with the wrong con man
|10/13/2021
|‘Halloween Kills’ puts a knife in the promising reboot of Michael Myers
|10/13/2021
|‘The Last Duel’: Rousing historical epic triples the fun with multiple takes on a 14th century showdown
|10/12/2021
|Fascinating documentary gives a taste of Charlie Trotter’s dazzling talent, complex personality
|10/12/2021
|‘Dopesick’: Opioid series’ side effects may include confusion, exasperation
|10/11/2021
|‘Pretty Smart’: There are inventive new Netflix shows, and then there’s this
|10/8/2021
|‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ elevates the pop star — and his tech team
|10/7/2021
|‘Old Henry’: Outstanding Western gives the versatile Tim Blake Nelson a chance to shine
|10/7/2021
|‘South of Heaven’: Jason Sudeikis drama looks like a slice of heaven, until it goes south
|10/7/2021
|‘15 Minutes of Shame’: Sobering HBO Max doc profiles people chastised on the internet
|10/6/2021
|In ‘Cleanin’ Up the Town’ doc, ‘Ghostbusters’ makers say: We came, we saw, we kicked off a phenomenon
|10/4/2021
|Profound ‘No Time to Die’ sends off a magnificent 007
|10/4/2021
|Scandals in the wins: A review of Netflix’s ‘Bad Sport’
|10/2/2021
|‘Maid’: No tidy answers in Netflix’s rewarding story of a single mom overcoming obstacles
|10/1/2021
|‘Addams Family 2’: A movie the whole family can miss
|10/1/2021
|‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: Marginally better sequel concludes in the same old tedious way
|9/30/2021
|‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Wildly entertaining ‘Sopranos’ prequel respects the family
|9/29/2021
|‘Titane’: Woman has a thing for cars and carnage in unnerving horror show brimming with creativity
|9/29/2021
|Intelligence at the root of ‘The Problem,’ Jon Stewart’s funny, thought-provoking new series
|9/29/2021
|‘The Lost Sons’: New CNN doc examines the complex, ultimately poignant story of Paul Fronczak
|9/24/2021
|‘The Guilty’ looks for thrills in 911 calls, but the plot keeps breaking up
|9/23/2021
|‘Midnight Mass’: The best Stephen King story Stephen King never wrote
|9/22/2021
|‘Dear Evan Hansen’: The truth is, this musical is manipulative, and strange
|9/22/2021
|‘Intrusion’: Latest thriller at an isolated house isn’t remotely entertaining
|9/21/2021
|‘The Starling’: This bird’s not worth watching
|9/21/2021
|‘This Is the Night’: Homage to ‘Rocky III’ doesn’t go the distance
|9/20/2021
|‘Live at Mister Kelly’s’ recalls Chicago club where talent thrived, regardless of color
|9/17/2021
|‘The Big Leap’: On feel-good Fox series, amateurs pin their hopes on a ballet TV show
|9/17/2021
|‘The Premise’: B.J. Novak drops five tall stories, and they don’t all land
|9/16/2021
|‘Chicago Party Aunt’: Netflix sitcom’s a deep-dish delight, even while tapping every local cliche
|9/15/2021
|‘Cry Macho’: Clint Eastwood hits the road in one of his lesser efforts
|9/15/2021
|‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’: A dark future when dialogue is wacky and Nicolas Cage could blow up anytime
|9/14/2021
|‘Queenpins’: Movie’s coupon con artists lack redeeming qualities
|9/10/2021
|‘Scenes From a Marriage’: Even when tense, HBO remake always watchable
|9/10/2021
|‘American Rust’: It gets very hard to stay with Showtime’s meandering steel-town drama
|9/10/2021
|‘Kate’: Winstead slays in the year’s third over-the-top female assassin movie
|9/9/2021
|‘The Voyeurs’: Neighbors who are spying in a plot no one’s buying
|9/9/2021
|‘Small Engine Repair’: Sparks fly in a provocative drama not easily forgotten
|9/8/2021
|‘The Card Counter’: In one of the year’s best films, Oscar Isaac plays a gambler who knows when to walk away
|9/8/2021
|‘Impeachment’: FX series turns Clinton-Lewinsky scandal into addictive entertainment
|9/3/2021
|‘Worth’: Michael Keaton impressive as a lawyer with an impossible task post-9/11
|9/2/2021
|Now there’s a ‘Karen’ movie, and it’s a terrible film about a terrible person
|9/2/2021
|‘The Gateway’: Two-fisted social worker takes on abusive husband in stylish B-movie
|9/1/2021
|‘Cinderella’: Upbeat take on the fairy tale transforms Camila Cabelo into a movie star
|9/1/2021
|‘How to Be a Cowboy’: On ranch reality show, mending fences means mending real fences
|8/31/2021
|‘Shang-Chi’: Marvel offers beauty, humor and cool combat as a villain’s son fights his way to heroism
|8/31/2021
|‘Only Murders in the Building’ stars an unlikely but appealing true-crime trio
|8/30/2021
|‘He’s All That’: Right about now, the teen makeover tale is being retold with a gender swap and a TikTok star
|8/27/2021
|‘No Man of God’: How a young FBI man got Ted Bundy to open up
|8/27/2021
|‘Candyman’: New ‘spiritual sequel’ has striking images to show and bold things to say
|8/25/2021
|‘Clickbait’: You won’t BELIEVE what happens in Netflix mystery (because it’s ridiculous)
|8/23/2021
|‘Together’: One couple’s fierce showdown in lockdown
|8/23/2021
|‘Sweet Girl’: Big Pharma thriller may cause disgust and disbelief
|8/20/2021
|‘Gossip’: Most of the juicy dirt in Showtime series comes from a single source
|8/20/2021
|‘NYC Epicenters’: Spike Lee shares his New York state of mind
|8/19/2021
|‘The Protégé’: Routine assassin story replays the same old hits
|8/19/2021
|‘Flag Day’: Sean Penn, daughter Dylan mesmerize as father and child at odds
|8/18/2021
|‘Reminiscence’: Too bad Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi noir about a memory machine is so forgettable
|8/18/2021
|‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Likable stars bicker in a sort of New Age ‘Fantasy Island’
|8/17/2021
|Original ‘Candyman’ held a mirror up to a divided Chicago
|8/17/2021
|‘Magnificent Coloring World’: Chance the Rapper’s concert film captivating and so, so cool
|8/12/2021
|‘The Story of Champagne’ a bubbly trek through the sparkling wine’s history
|8/11/2021
|‘Free Guy’: Ryan Reynolds at top skill level in clever video game comedy
|8/11/2021
|‘Beckett’: Ludicrous Netflix chase thriller keeps running off courset-review-netflix-movie-john-david-washington-alicia-vikander-greece
|8/11/2021
|‘Coda’: The conflict is unique, but the dynamic is universal in smart teen drama
|8/10/2021
|‘What If...?’ has some fun imagining a parallel Marvel universe
|8/10/2021
|‘Respect’: Playing Queen of Soul, Jennifer Hudson worthy of the throne
|8/9/2021
|Netflix series ‘Untold’ takes behind-the-scenes look at stories of struggle — and ultimately redemption
|8/7/2021
|Who will save your soul? The decider in the haunting film ‘Nine Days’
|8/6/2021
|‘Vivo’: Fun musical’s hero looks like a lemur and sounds like Lin-Manuel Miranda
|8/5/2021
|‘Annette’: Most of the weirdness works in bold, fever-dream musical
|8/5/2021
|A second crack at 'Suicide Squad' surpasses the original
|8/4/2021
|‘Cocaine Cowboys’: A true-crime series so great, it’s addictive
|8/3/2021
|‘Pray Away’: A powerful look at people trying therapy to be ‘ex-gay’
|8/2/2021
|‘The Pursuit of Love’: A tamer, more subtle ‘Bridgerton’ substitute is better than none
|7/30/2021
|‘Masquerade’: If you’re waiting for a great Bella Thorne movie, keep waiting
|7/30/2021
|‘Ride the Eagle’ finds the humor in people being apart
|7/29/2021
|‘The Green Knight’: Dev Patel gets medieval in a dazzling, dizzying fever dream
|7/28/2021
|‘Stillwater’: Matt Damon excels as a stoic Oklahoma dad on a mission in Marseilles
|7/28/2021
|‘Jungle Cruise’ an empty Amazon package
|7/28/2021
|‘For Madmen Only’: Like the man himself, doc on improv guru Del Close offers little that’s conventional
|7/27/2021
|PBS doc traces how Chicago changed Buddy Guy, and how Buddy Guy changed the world
|7/26/2021
|‘Settlers’ doesn’t go beyond the surface of Mars
|7/23/2021
|‘Snake Eyes’: Bombastic ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot a losing bet
|7/22/2021
|‘Old’: A beach speeds up aging in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest letdown
|7/22/2021
|‘Bo Burnham: Inside’: A comedian’s triumph in a small space comes to the big screen
|7/21/2021
|‘Ted Lasso’: In Season 2, team ties a lot, but peppy coach keeps up his winning ways
|7/21/2021
|‘Woodstock 99’: HBO doc recalls would-be peace fest that degenerated into vandalism and violence
|7/21/2021
|‘Joe Bell’ lacks the impact of the real-life story it tells
|7/20/2021
|Val Kilmer opens up about his missteps and struggles in a fascinating documentary
|7/20/2021
|‘Schmigadoon!’: Charm is bustin’ out all over in Apple TV+’s funny musical theater parody
|7/16/2021
|‘Roadrunner’: A profound look at the life Anthony Bourdain savored, and then ended
|7/15/2021
|‘Heist’: Netflix has fun with 3 strange but true robberies
|7/14/2021
|‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’: Please, make the rapping Porky and clapping Pennywise stop
|7/14/2021
|‘Pig’: Nicolas Cage skips the hamminess in an elegant story of pain and purpose
|7/14/2021
|‘Fin’: The sharks should be scared of us, an insightful documentary explains
|7/13/2021
|‘Catch and Kill’: How Ronan Farrow uncovered the secret life of Harvey Weinstein
|7/12/2021
|‘The White Lotus’: Resort guests check in but aren’t worth checking out
|7/8/2021
|‘Black Widow’: Not much originality in Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel origin story
|7/7/2021
|‘Monsters at Work’: What happens when the Pixar beasts don’t scare anymore
|7/6/2021
|‘The One and Only Dick Gregory’ an eye-opening portrait of groundbreaking comedian, activist
|7/2/2021
|‘Tomorrow War’ little more than standard-issue action fare
|7/1/2021
|Never-ending murders abound in saga-ending ‘Forever Purge’
|6/30/2021
|A stripper and a sex worker share darkly funny road trip in social media-fueled ‘Zola’
|6/29/2021
|‘Summer of Soul’ is a treasure trove of iconic performances in a festival that history forgot
|6/29/2021
|‘No Sudden Move’ a clever neo-noir triumph for Soderbergh, powerhouse cast
|6/28/2021
|Who invented plastic? New documentary shines spotlight on the genius we hardly know
|6/27/2021
|‘The Ice Road’: Will trucker Liam Neeson crack before the frozen lake does?
|6/25/2021
|‘False Positive’: Pregnancy is fertile ground for scary-movie thrills on Hulu
|6/24/2021
|‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ is a warm tribute to the blockhead and the man who made him
|6/24/2021
|‘Sex/Life’ a Netflix guilty pleasure with a high hottie count
|6/24/2021
|‘Lansky’ fails to capitalize on its chief asset: Meyer Lansky
|6/23/2021
|‘Epstein’s Shadow’: How the well-off Ghislaine Maxwell became crony to a criminal
|6/22/2021
|‘F9’: Fast, furious and the wrong kind of ridiculous
|6/22/2021
|‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ returns with an update and a flashback
|6/21/2021
|‘The Birthday Cake’: No matter how you slice it, star-studded mob film still seems undercooked
|6/18/2021
|‘Physical’: ’80s aerobics buff dislikes herself for the wrong reasons
|6/18/2021
|‘The Sparks Brothers’: All about the art-pop duo that’s enigmatic, influential and sort of famous
|6/17/2021
|‘Fatherhood’: Kevin Hart keeps it real (but funny) as a daunted single dad
|6/17/2021
|‘Luca’: Pixar’s underwater fantasy shimmers with gorgeous visuals, sweet story
|6/16/2021
|‘Penguin Town’: Adorable birds go where the humans are in a frothy Netflix docuseries
|6/16/2021
|‘The Misfits’: Pierce Brosnan leads a preposterous heist but looks good doing it
|6/11/2021
|‘Kevin Can F- - - Himself’: A despairing sitcom wife steps off camera, where life isn’t so funny
|6/11/2021
|‘Infinite’: In Mark Wahlberg’s reincarnation thriller, a lot of action you’ve lived through before
|6/10/2021
|‘Blindspotting’ an insightful Starz series worth a look, and a listen
|6/10/2021
|‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ way off target
|6/10/2021
|‘Loki’: It’s another win for Marvel as Tom Hiddleston makes fresh mischief on Disney+
|6/9/2021
|‘In the Heights’: Entertaining and eye-popping, the Broadway hit lands with a splash on the big screen
|6/8/2021
|‘The Kings’ takes us back to a time when Leonard, Duran, Hagler and Hearns ruled the world
|6/5/2021
|‘Lisey’s Story’: Stephen King series brings out all the emotions in brilliant star Julianne Moore
|6/4/2021
|‘Chasing Wonders’: A mad dad takes some of the joy out of well-acted family drama
|6/4/2021
|‘Monuments’: Weirdos, wit and love after death on the way to Chicago
|6/3/2021
|‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’: Stay the hell away
|6/3/2021
|‘Spirit Untamed’ a heartfelt tween adventure on horseback
|6/2/2021
|‘Changing the Game’ gracefully examines the dilemma of young transgender athletes
|5/31/2021
|Eye-popping ‘Cruella’ dazzles with spectacular outfits and offbeat origin story
|5/26/2021
|‘Friends’ reunion a pleasant nostalgia trip with some unfortunate pivots
|5/26/2021
|‘A Quiet Place Part II’: Spine-tingling sequel brings more terror of the strong, silent type
|5/24/2021
|‘Solos’: 7 stories of seclusion, most of them pretty great
|5/21/2021
|‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’: The funny frustration of a supervillain in a tailspin
|5/20/2021
|‘1971’ does some powerful mixing of the year’s events and the year’s songs
|5/20/2021
|Lovable ‘Dream Horse’ runs a solid but familiar track
|5/19/2021
|‘Final Account’: Germans reminisce — some mournfully, some proudly — about their Nazi past
|5/19/2021
|‘Georgetown’: Stylish directing debut from Christoph Waltz, starring as a charmer not to be believed
|5/17/2021
|‘Spiral’: Even with Chris Rock, it’s the same old ‘Saw’
|5/13/2021
|‘The Woman in the Window’ won’t keep the viewer on the couch
|5/13/2021
|‘Profile’: Unfolding entirely on screens, terrorism thriller loses its connection
|5/12/2021
|‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’: Angelina Jolie takes on killers, fire and lightning in one of the best thrillers of our time
|5/12/2021
|‘Hacks’: Jean Smart slays as a comedian with echoes of Joan Rivers
|5/11/2021
|‘Army of the Dead’: Zombie fans hit the jackpot in Zack Snyder’s blood-soaked heist film
|5/11/2021
|‘Monster’: Good kid goes on trial in provocative Netflix crime film
|5/7/2021
|‘The Water Man’: Family-friendly monster movie will delight kids, move adults
|5/6/2021
|‘That Damn Michael Che’ makes you laugh a lot, squirm a little
|5/6/2021
|‘Wrath of Man’: Bullets fly every which way in Jason Statham thriller, and so does the plot
|5/6/2021
|‘The Sons of Sam’ rethinks Berkowitz murders, and a journalist obsessed with them
|5/5/2021
|‘Here Today’: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish achieve a friendly, funny chemistry
|5/5/2021
|‘Percy vs. Goliath’: Christopher Walken keeps it down to earth as a farmer battling a conglomerate
|4/30/2021
|‘The Story of Late Night’: CNN smartly recaps seven decades of TV after dark
|4/30/2021
|‘Without Remorse’: A Tom Clancy movie starring Michael B. Jordan can’t go wrong, but it does
|4/29/2021
|‘The Mosquito Coast’ has a pest problem, and it’s the lead character
|4/29/2021
|‘Eat Wheaties!’: Tony Hale tickles as another awkward weirdo
|4/28/2021
|‘Things Heard & Seen’: Overwrought horror starring an overqualified cast
|4/28/2021
|‘Four Good Days’: Mila Kunis reaches new heights as a drug addict at her lowest
|4/27/2021
|‘Street Gang’: How ‘Sesame Street’ team created a kids’ show not like the others
|4/23/2021
|‘Stowaway’: Tension builds nicely as unplanned crewmate puts Mars mission in peril
|4/22/2021
|‘Mortal Kombat’: Brutal fights look almost as painful as the dialogue
|4/22/2021
|‘Secrets of the Whales’: Amazing footage shows not just how the sea mammals look, but how they live
|4/21/2021
|‘Rutherford Falls’: Ed Helms blends into another great TV ensemble
|4/20/2021
|‘Together Together’: Likable Patti Harrison breaks through as a true movie star
|4/20/2021
|‘Sasquatch’: Nosy man doesn’t find Bigfoot, but other beasts turn up
|4/19/2021
|‘Mare of Easttown’: Kate Winslet plays a troubled detective with authority, authenticity
|4/16/2021
|‘American Oz’: A superb PBS portrait of L. Frank Baum and the dreams that he dared to dream
|4/16/2021
|‘Vanquish’: They shoot, they chase, they shoot some more in rote crime movie
|4/15/2021
|‘Monday’: Impulsive couple needs to get a room — far away from here
|4/15/2021
|‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’: Jamie Foxx squanders his talent on hackneyed Netflix sitcom
|4/14/2021
|‘Wahl Street’: A movie star’s empire seems unstoppable — and then pandemic hits
|4/14/2021
|‘Thunder Force’: Superpowers turn two likable actors into an anemic duo
|4/9/2021
|‘The Nevers’: On HBO’s ambitious fantasy series, women’s supernatural gifts just keep on giving
|4/8/2021
|‘Voyagers’: High-concept spaceship adventure sputters mid-flight
|4/7/2021
|‘Chad’: An ‘SNL’ alum plays teenage boy at his awkward, impolite stage
|4/6/2021
|‘Exterminate All the Brutes’ jumbles old and new, fact and fiction to condemn Western colonizers
|4/6/2021
|‘This Is a Robbery’: Huge art heist gets the dazzling Netflix true-crime treatment
|4/6/2021
|‘Hemingway’: A must-watch PBS documentary for those who admire him and those who will
|4/2/2021
|‘Concrete Cowboy’: A teen, his dad and their horses, trotting the streets of Philadelphia
|4/1/2021
|‘The Serpent’: For suave monster, the world is his killing ground
|4/1/2021
|‘French Exit’: Brilliant Michelle Pfeiffer, in Paris and surrounded by upper-class twits
|3/31/2021
|‘Moment of Truth’ asks: Did the right man take the rap for killing Michael Jordan’s father?
|3/31/2021
|‘The Last Cruise’ takes you along on a real-life outbreak at sea
|3/29/2021
|‘Godzilla vs. Kong’: As big screens reopen, two big beasts go mindlessly into battle
|3/29/2021
|Tina Turner makes your pulse react once more in HBO documentary
|3/25/2021
|‘Senior Moment’: William Shatner, charming at 90, still can’t save thin rom-com romp
|3/25/2021
|‘The Vault’ houses a heist that’s preposterous but rich with personality
|3/24/2021
|‘Nobody’: Bob Odenkirk comes on strong as an angry dad at war with the mob
|3/24/2021
|‘John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise’: The killer speaks in the definitive history of a Chicago horror
|3/23/2021
|‘Happily’ a black comedy that starts with sizzle and ends with a shrug
|3/19/2021
|‘Genius: Aretha’: A respectable bio with music as its heart and Cynthia Erivo as its soul
|3/19/2021
|‘The Courier’: Benedict Cumberbatch plays it cool as spy who helped prevent WWIII
|3/18/2021
|‘City of Lies’: Johnny Depp the real deal as a cop obsessed with justice for Tupac and Biggie
|3/18/2021
|‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’: Superhero team-up was more fun the first time
|3/17/2021
|‘Kid 90’: A former child star revisits her crazy teen years, with video to back it up
|3/12/2021
|‘Cosmic Sin’: Bruce Willis barely wakes up for absurd intergalactic thriller
|3/12/2021
|Engrossing ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ doc takes a deep dive into the college admissions scandal
|3/12/2021
|‘Come True’ an eerie, original take on horror fueled by nightmares
|3/11/2021
|‘Long Weekend’: Bart’s feelings for his new friend are real — but is she?
|3/11/2021
|‘The One’: Your DNA does the matchmaking on Netflix’s frustrating sci-fi series
|3/11/2021
|‘The Father’: Anthony Hopkins at the peak of his powers as a man losing grip on reality
|3/10/2021
|‘My Salinger Year’: Literary newbie’s memories of the author are the kind of wry worth catching
|3/5/2021
|‘Coming 2 America’: Laughs galore as Eddie Murphy reunites the Akeem team, adds some all-stars
|3/4/2021
|‘Boogie’: In its portrayal of basketball, culture-clash drama fouls out
|3/4/2021
|‘Chaos Walking’: When everyone’s thoughts can be heard by everyone, it’s a pain in the ears
|3/3/2021
|‘Boss Level’: Time to wake up to Frank Grillo’s star power
|3/3/2021
|‘Moxie’: Sweet high school movie follows teen’s conversion from nobody to rebellious zine girl
|3/2/2021
|‘Murder Among the Mormons’: Series smartly recalls when a forgery scandal turned fatal
|3/2/2021
|‘Raya and the Last Dragon’: Like animated Avengers, new Disney heroes save the world with color and laughs
|3/2/2021
|‘My Zoe’: Will secret cloning plan end well? Because the movie sure doesn’t
|2/25/2021
|‘Cherry’: Marvel directors, star tell a powerful real-life story of love and addiction
|2/25/2021
|‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’: Inside the singer’s dual lives as busy pop star and moody teen
|2/25/2021
|‘Crisis’: Multilayered drug thriller overdoses on big moments
|2/24/2021
|‘U.S. v. Billie Holiday’: Playing the star as both gifted singer and tragic figure, Andra Day up to the challenge
|2/23/2021
|‘Superman & Lois’: It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... a soap opera?
|2/22/2021
|‘The Violent Heart’ breaks as thinly drawn characters make ridiculous moves
|2/19/2021
|‘Allen v. Farrow’ recalls the scandals with new comments, old phone calls
|2/19/2021
|‘Silk Road’: As one driven man aids online crime, another tries to stop him
|2/18/2021
|‘Body Brokers’: It’s easy to get hooked on crime drama exposing a lucrative rehab racket
|2/18/2021
|‘I Care a Lot’: Twisted predators swindle the seniors in an entertaining, darkly funny thriller
|2/17/2021
|‘Amend’: Will Smith spotlights U.S. heroes, villains in the long fight for equality
|2/16/2021
|‘Young Rock’: Clever sitcom flashes back to Dwayne Johnson’s adventures as a kid and a teen
|2/15/2021
|‘Young Rock’: Clever sitcom flashes back to Dwayne Johnson’s adventures as a kid and a teen
|2/15/2021
|‘Minari’: Immigrants try to make sense of their new home, and their family, in a witty and wise period piece
|2/12/2021
|‘The World to Come’: Farmer’s wives fall into a glorious but dangerous romance
|2/11/2021
|‘The Mauritanian’: How a Guantanamo prisoner, abused for 15 years, struggled to hold on to hope
|2/11/2021
|‘Nomadland’: Settle in for an instant masterpiece about the vagabond’s life on the road
|2/10/2021
|‘Land’: Robin Wright knows what she’s doing depicting a woman who doesn’t
|2/10/2021
|‘Music’: Sia’s awful movie portrays autism with grating, candy-colored musical numbers
|2/10/2021
|‘Clarice’: Grisly ‘Lambs’ spinoff series comes in like a lion
|2/9/2021
|‘Son of the South’: A true civil rights story worth telling, however quaintly
|2/5/2021
|‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ a powerful flashback to when a rat took down a Panther
|2/5/2021
|‘Framing Britney Spears’ recalls toxic treatment of the pop star at her highest and her lowest
|2/4/2021
|‘Life in a Day 2020’: A lot can happen worldwide in 24 hours
|2/4/2021
|‘More Than Miyagi’ waxes poetic about Pat Morita’s charms and struggles
|2/4/2021
|‘Falling’: A vexing issue detracts from Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut
|2/3/2021
|‘Bliss’: From one reality to the other, trippy mind-bender keeps us guessing
|2/3/2021
|‘Firefly Lane’: Flashback gimmicks mar Netflix’s well-acted saga of friendship that lasts
|2/2/2021
|‘100 Days to Live’: Chicagoans go mysteriously missing in director’s impressive debut
|2/1/2021
|‘Malcolm & Marie’: Two smart, beautiful people have an argument for the ages
|1/29/2021
|‘The Dig’ uncovers some dirt about the archaeological crowd, but keeps it classy
|1/28/2021
|‘Palmer’: Justin Timberlake really steps up as a felon turned father figure
|1/28/2021
|‘Supernova’: A moving love story of longtime partners facing a challenging future
|1/28/2021
|‘The Night’: A hotel horror story to recommend with few reservations
|1/27/2021
|‘The Little Things’: Denzel Washington leads killer cast of a moody L.A. murder mystery
|1/27/2021
|‘Penguin Bloom’: A charismatic magpie earns its wings
|1/26/2021
|‘No Man’s Land’: Border action films fail in different ways
|1/22/2021
|‘The Marksman’: Border action films fail in different ways
|1/22/2021
|‘Our Friend’: A man, his dying wife and their invaluable pal, all played by actors we believe
|1/21/2021
|‘Flack’ proves there is such a thing as bad publicity TV
|1/21/2021
|‘In & of Itself’: Derek DelGaudio’s magical feats open up your mind — and your tear ducts
|1/20/2021
|‘The White Tiger’: Another ‘nobody’ dreams big in India, and he’s the kind of slumdog who bites
|1/20/2021
|‘Stallone: Frank, That Is’: Doc argues Sylvester’s musical brother should have been a contender
|1/19/2021
|‘Some Kind of Heaven’: Inside a senior mecca that cultivates bliss but can’t keep out reality
|1/18/2021
|‘Wandavision’: They beat Thanos, but can ‘Avengers’ duo handle a wacky neighbor?
|1/15/2021
|‘One Night in Miami’: Some thrilling sparring between Cassius Clay and other heavyweights of history
|1/14/2021
|‘Rock Camp’: Breezy documentary watches music fans pay to play with their idols
|1/14/2021
|‘Promising Young Woman’: No means no mercy by the anti-heroine punishing predators
|1/13/2021
|‘News of the World’: Tom Hanks, tween team up in a Western big enough for the both of them
|1/12/2021
|Netflix’s ‘Night Stalker’ pays respect to the lives a killer took
|1/9/2021
|HBO documentary aims to be the definitive Tiger Woods bio film and aces it
|1/8/2021
|‘Fatale’: Sexy, savage stalker women are seldom this dull
|1/7/2021
|‘Pieces of a Woman’: Heart-stopping beginning leads to an unforgettable character study
|1/6/2021
|‘History of Swear Words’: Netflix doc filthy rich with insight about obscenities
|1/4/2021
|‘Shadow in the Cloud’: Flight officer fights off boors and beasties in a wonderfully bonkers B-movie
|12/31/2020
|‘Cobra Kai’: Johnny’s complex now, and ain’t that a kick in the head
|12/30/2020
|‘We Can Be Heroes’ lets the plucky children lead the way
|12/25/2020
|‘Bridgerton’: Netflix series as scandalous as ‘Scandal,’ as delicious as ‘Downton Abbey’
|12/24/2020
|‘Soul’: Pixar takes a bold, beautiful voyage to the afterlife, and the before-life
|12/23/2020
|‘The Midnight Sky’: A few of the universe’s remaining humans face challenges in one of 2020’s best films
|12/21/2020
|‘Sylvie’s Love’: In beautiful 1950s Harlem, a rocky road to romance
|12/21/2020
|‘Sister of the Groom’: There’s no one to like in this movie about love
|12/17/2020
|‘Greenland’: Comet threatens Earth in disaster movie that’s more than just chaos
|12/16/2020
|‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’: Chadwick Boseman’s last and best work in a perfectly constructed period piece
|12/15/2020
|‘Wonder Woman 1984’: The Amazon and the era a totally rad combination
|12/15/2020
|Audrey Hepburn documentary reminds us how the actress became beloved worldwide
|12/14/2020
|‘Another Round’: Four men experiment with teaching while intoxicated
|12/13/2020
|Hear the call of ‘The Wilds,’ a deeply involving soap about teen girls on their own
|12/11/2020
|After a while, ‘Crocodile’ star just seems sad in comeback film
|12/11/2020
|‘I’m Your Woman’: Rachel Brosnahan stuns as another marvelous Mrs. — an endangered mom on the run
|12/10/2020
|‘Songbird’: Latest consequence of COVID-19 is a brainless sci-fi thriller
|12/10/2020
|‘The Prom’ preaches tolerance with showtunes and Broadway razzle-dazzle
|12/9/2020
|‘Wild Mountain Thyme’: An eccentric Irish love story from deep in County Quirk
|12/9/2020
|‘Let Them All Talk’: Cruise ship the ideal vessel for Soderbergh’s observational wit
|12/8/2020
|‘Elyse’: Anthony Hopkins lends his grace to wife’s awful movie
|12/4/2020
|‘Your Honor’: Bryan Cranston’s acting is laudable on a series sometimes laughable
|12/4/2020
|‘Love, Weddings and Other Disasters’: Leave this one at the altar
|12/3/2020
|With ‘The Godfather, Coda,’ Coppola revises ‘Part III’ for the better
|12/3/2020
|‘Wander’: Aaron Eckhart makes a great conspiracy theorist, and he isn’t acting alone
|12/2/2020
|‘Black Bear’: Who’s afraid of the twisty stuff?
|12/2/2020
|‘Dear Santa’: You better watch this feel-good doc on volunteers helping deliver the presents
|12/2/2020
|‘Superintelligence’: Melissa McCarthy comedy asks very little of the brain
|11/26/2020
|‘Mosul’: Intense Netflix war film is one of the year’s best
|11/25/2020
|‘Black Beauty’ update an uplifting animal story with a beautiful message
|11/25/2020
|‘The Flight Attendant’: As a party girl facing unexpected turbulence, Kaley Cuoco goes above and beyond
|11/25/2020
|‘Uncle Frank’: Homecomings seldom happy for closeted professor
|11/24/2020
|‘Happiest Season’: A gay holiday rom-com can be just as flimsy as the straight ones
|11/24/2020
|‘Buddy Games’: When obnoxious bros compete, we’re all the losers
|11/23/2020
|‘Black Narcissus’: Himalayas consume the newly arrived nuns in a striking FX miniseries
|11/21/2020
|‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square’: The singer’s positively angelic in cozy Netflix musical
|11/20/2020
|‘Run’ gets its dubious drama from the mama
|11/18/2020
|‘Small Axe: Mangrove’: Compelling film spotlights a riot trial the whole world should have been watching
|11/18/2020
|‘Dusty Groove’ film sifts through the emotions of giving up your vinyl
|11/17/2020
|Watching ‘Big Sky’ is totally addictive — and totally free
|11/16/2020
|‘Mank’: The entertaining life of the ‘Citizen Kane’ writer, all there in black and white
|11/13/2020
|‘Ammonite’: Newcomer chips away at a fossil hunter’s stony exterior
|11/12/2020
|‘Fatman’: Who’s got a hitman on his tail? Must be Santa, as played by Mel Gibson
|11/12/2020
|‘Jingle Jangle’: Oh what fun it is to revel in a rousing holiday musical
|11/11/2020
|‘Freaky’ a body-switching movie with a body count
|11/11/2020
|‘Echo Boomers’ a nifty little gem about crooks with a cause
|11/10/2020
|‘Hillbilly Elegy’ a sure bet for Oscar love, and deservedly so
|11/10/2020
|Sensitive and never sensational, streaming series ‘A Teacher’ depicts a predatory school affair
|11/9/2020
|‘Moonbase 8’: Three funny guys’ lunar humor seldom lands in new Showtime series
|11/6/2020
|‘Operation Christmas Drop’ a military-grade holiday romance on Netflix
|11/5/2020
|‘The Life Ahead’: Sophia Loren commands the screen at 86
|11/5/2020
|‘Let Him Go’: Steely duo takes on a ruthless family in a rousing noir-Western
|11/4/2020
|‘The Informer’: Joel Kinnaman flexes as a bad guy who’s really a good guy
|11/4/2020
|‘Triggered’: In darkly funny horror film, some won’t survive an explosive game of Survivor
|11/3/2020
|‘That Good Night’: A charismatic performance caps career of the great John Hurt
|11/2/2020
|‘Spell’: It’s about time horror fans enjoyed some more ‘Misery’
|10/29/2020
|‘True Adventures of Wolfboy’ makes the usual points about being a teen who looks different
|10/29/2020
|‘Holidate’: Netflix’s cheesy rom-com is a nothing-special occasion
|10/28/2020
|‘Come Play’: Digital demon stalks a little boy in wonderfully twisted horror movie
|10/28/2020
|‘Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine’: Trump lip-sync artist works well with others
|10/27/2020
|‘The Craft: Legacy’: The sequel’s magic lies in its respect for teen issues
|10/27/2020
|‘The Undoing’: Nicole Kidman faces ugly allegations in beautiful surroundings
|10/23/2020
|‘Synchronic’: Risky time-travel drug keeps two EMT’s busy in a gritty indie
|10/22/2020
|‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’: Too scary for children, too bland for adults
|10/21/2020
|‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’: Fictional foreigner no wiser in USA return, daughter in tow
|10/21/2020
|‘White Noise’ highlights the small lives, not the ugly views, of white nationalists
|10/21/2020
|‘537 Votes’: How the Supreme Court and irate people in Miami picked a president
|10/20/2020
|‘Grizzly II: Revenge’: George Clooney survived this terrible ’80s sequel — but his character didn’t
|10/19/2020
|‘Bad Hair’: Cause of death is not natural — it’s a weave
|10/16/2020
|‘City So Real’: In-depth, epic documentary captures big stories and small in a splintered Chicago
|10/16/2020
|‘Rebecca’: A passable version of a story Hitchcock told much better
|10/15/2020
|‘The Devil Has a Name’: Not your average legal thriller as a little guy battles Big Oil
|10/15/2020
|‘Honest Thief’: To tell the truth, this is not one of Liam Neeson’s best
|10/15/2020
|‘Belushi’ documentary gets to the soul of the man
|10/14/2020
|‘Totally Under Control’: A no-nonsense look at how COVID-19 ran amok in the U.S.
|10/12/2020
|‘A Rainy Day in New York’: Woody Allen’s soggy script drips with dated humor
|10/8/2020
|‘The Right Stuff’: New series parties with the dashing men of Mercury Seven
|10/7/2020
|Adam Sandler sinks to new lows in dismal ‘Hubie Halloween’
|10/7/2020
|‘Connecting’: Wonderful pandemic comedy plays group chat for grins — and sometimes tears
|10/6/2020
|‘Spontaneous’: Funnier, smarter than the average exploding-teen movie
|10/5/2020
|‘neXt’: AI stands for ‘alarming intelligence’ on Fox’s slick sci-fi series
|10/5/2020
|‘The Comedy Store’ well-stocked with stories from the biggest stand-ups
|10/2/2020
|‘Kingdom of Silence’: What the life and death of Jamal Khashoggi reveals about U.S.-Saudi co-dependence
|10/1/2020
|‘On the Rocks’: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones show a captivating father-daughter dynamic
|10/1/2020
|‘Once Upon a River’: A backwoods journey dense with beautiful images and brilliant acting
|9/30/2020
|‘The Glorias’: Surreal style overwhelms the substance of Steinem biopic
|9/30/2020
|‘The Boys in the Band’ revival smoothly mixes tears and venom
|9/28/2020
|‘Save Yourselves!’: It’s millennials vs. extraterrestrials in a wry social comedy
|9/27/2020
|‘The Comey Rule’: Former FBI director does no wrong in Showtime’s plodding drama
|9/25/2020
|Jessica Chastain is terrific in ‘Ava’ as a former Special Ops toughie, the movie not so much
|9/25/2020
|‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’: From an infamous event, Aaron Sorkin makes an instant classic
|9/24/2020
|‘Misbehaviour’: Feminists crash the pageant in a cheeky British period piece
|9/23/2020
|‘Fargo’: Chris Rock brings the pain — and the menace — in an ambitious, mobbed-up period piece
|9/23/2020
|‘Dreaming Grand Avenue’: There’s poetry in the emotion of a transcendental Chicago story
|9/22/2020
|Imaginative ‘Utopia,’ shot in Chicago, creates a world even crazier than our own
|9/21/2020
|‘Lost Girls & Love Hotels’: Alexandra Daddario ups her game as an expat doing some Tokyo drifting
|9/18/2020
|‘The Way I See It’ sheds light on Reagan, Obama and the man who chronicled both
|9/17/2020
|‘The Nest’: Jude Law, Carrie Coon fuse their skills playing spouses in conflict
|9/17/2020
|‘Antebellum’: Well-made drama on slavery’s horrors builds to an exasperating ending
|9/17/2020
|‘Challenger: The Final Flight’ details the reasons the disaster happened and the people we lost
|9/16/2020
|‘Ratched’: Netflix version of the ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ nurse is a lousy scaregiver
|9/16/2020
|‘Foster Boy’: Courtroom melodrama has a cast of pros and something to say
|9/15/2020
|‘The Third Day’ an island getaway where you can’t always get away
|9/14/2020
|‘Blackbird’: Susan Sarandon at the top of her game as a woman taking charge of her death
|9/12/2020
|‘The Devil All the Time’ a brooding story of a father, a son and some holy hypocrites
|9/11/2020
|‘Coastal Elites’ leans so far to the left, it falls over
|9/10/2020
|‘I Am Woman’: Helen Reddy biopic is strong — and it’s predictable
|9/9/2020
|‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ exhibits all the charming aesthetics of a rom-com
|9/9/2020
|‘The Sit-In’ flashes back to a momentous week on ‘The Tonight Show’
|9/8/2020
|‘Away’: Sweeping, soapy Netflix space series focuses on the emotions of the mission
|9/3/2020
|Dazzling ‘Mulan’ comes to life with flying colors
|9/3/2020
|‘Tom of Your Life’: In mere hours, a boy becomes man in a lovely indie
|9/1/2020
|‘Robin’s Wish’ explains the undiagnosed condition that tormented Robin Williams
|8/31/2020
|‘Get Duked!’: Odds of laughing at ‘Hunger Games’ twist are mostly in your favor
|8/28/2020
|‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’: A meet-the-parents road trip turns trippy
|8/28/2020
|‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’: Being excellent is infrequent in the belated threequel
|8/27/2020
|Beautiful ‘Fatima’ has faith in the children who said they saw the Virgin Mary
|8/27/2020
|Sharp documentary ‘#Unfit’ makes a case that Donald Trump suffers multiple mental disorders
|8/27/2020
|‘You Cannot Kill David Arquette’: Actor grapples for respect in oddball documentary
|8/27/2020
|‘The Binge’: As drinking movies go, this one’s sloppy and obnoxious
|8/26/2020
|‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ serves Dickens with all the fixins
|8/26/2020
|‘Tenet’ a mind-bending blast in a time zone of its own
|8/26/2020
|‘The 24th’: The stunning story of U.S. soldiers battling U.S. police in Texas
|8/21/2020
|‘Words on Bathroom Walls’: Inept moments of fantasy muddle well-meaning teen comedy
|8/20/2020
|‘The One and Only Ivan’: Big stars go wild as talking animals
|8/20/2020
|‘Desert One’: Brilliant documentary dissects the disastrous U.S. rescue mission in Iran
|8/20/2020
|‘Tesla’: Jolts of creative whimsy electrify a delightfully oddball biopic
|8/19/2020
|‘Cut Throat City’: New Orleans pals attempt a heist that’s big but hardly easy
|8/19/2020
|‘Unhinged’: Russell Crowe flies off the handle in a flimsy stalker movie
|8/17/2020
|‘Murder in the Woods’: You’ll never guess what happens to the teens in the cabin
|8/14/2020
|‘Lovecraft Country’: ’50s travelers take on bigots, B-movie beasts in wildly creative HBO series
|8/14/2020
|Project Power’: Pills, thrills and chills in a exciting saga of short-term superheroes
|8/13/2020
|‘Ted Lasso’: Jason Sudeikis scores as an American dipping a toe into British football
|8/13/2020
|‘Spree’: As the passenger’s screaming, the driver’s streaming
|8/12/2020
|In ‘Boys State’ doc, teens know the merits — and the tricks — of U.S. elections
|8/11/2020
|Mapleworth Murders’: Hilarious actors criminally misused on sophomoric detective spoof
|8/10/2020
|‘Waiting for the Barbarians’: Inquisitors rule with iron fists and stilted metaphors
|8/7/2020
|‘Spinster’: Chelsea Peretti widens her range in a sly comedy/drama
|8/6/2020
|‘Burnt Orange Heresy’ a pleasing piece of art built with sharp little brushstrokes
|8/6/2020
|‘Work It’: Sabrina Carpenter dances like she never danced before
|8/6/2020
|‘The Tax Collector’ in the upper bracket of gore and overcooked plotting
|8/5/2020
|‘She Dies Tomorrow’: A haunting gem about knowing your expiration date
|8/5/2020
|‘An American Pickle’: Twice the Seth Rogen but half as good as it could have been
|8/4/2020
|‘Red Penguins’: Fun documentary revisits a wild collision of Russian hockey and U.S. hucksters
|8/3/2020
|A movie that Go-Go’s there: Documentary digs deep into band’s history
|7/30/2020
|‘A Most Beautiful Thing’: A boat bonds West Side teens in an uplifting documentary
|7/30/2020
|‘The Big Ugly’: Great cast stirs up some West Virginia mountain mayhem
|7/29/2020
|‘The Weight of Gold’: How aspiring to Olympic greatness can lead to mental illness — and even suicide
|7/29/2020
|‘I Used To Go Here’ review: Gillian Jacobs aces it as a bummed alum
|7/28/2020
|‘Retaliation’ review: Orlando Bloom captivates as a vengeance-minded soul
|7/24/2020
|‘Radioactive’ review: Marie Curie film has all standard biopic elements
|7/24/2020
|‘Most Wanted’ review: Great thriller comes through despite chaotic editing
|7/23/2020
|‘Yes, God, Yes’ review: A sweeter, gentler kind of teen sex comedy
|7/23/2020
|‘The Rental’ review: Friends’ road trip takes a creepy, compelling turn
|7/22/2020
|‘Fear City’ review: Netflix doc looks back at when gangsters of N.Y. ruled
|7/21/2020
|‘Guest Artist’ review: Film loses steam soon after arriving at the station
|7/20/2020
|‘A Nice Girl Like You’ review: It pretends to be bawdy, totally fakes it
|7/16/2020
|‘The Sunlit Night’ review: All quirk and no play makes for dull indie comedy
|7/16/2020
|‘Fatal Affair’ review: Netflix thriller borrows twists from better movies
|7/16/2020
|Esther Povitsky review: Comic teased by Skokie parents in hilarious special
|7/15/2020
|‘The Painted Bird’ review: Intense war story tough to stomach, rewarding to see
|7/15/2020
|‘Showbiz Kids’ review: HBO doc offers fresh takes on child actors’ struggles
|7/13/2020
|‘The Old Guard’ review: Charlize Theron’s warrior hurts but never dies
|7/10/2020
|‘Relic’ review: Oh Granny, what big knives you have!
|7/9/2020
|‘Expecting Amy’ review: Pregnant Schumer works on her delivery
|7/9/2020
|‘Palm Springs’ review: Funny love story masters the ‘Groundhog Day’ formula
|7/8/2020
|‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ review: Walter Mercado story lifts spirits on Netflix
|7/7/2020
|‘Greyhound’ review: Tom Hanks war movie sticks to surface battles
|7/6/2020
|‘The Outpost’ review: War movie unflinching in showing soldiers’ risks, heroics
|7/2/2020
|‘Hamilton’ review: Not a shot wasted in Disney+ version of great musical
|6/30/2020
|‘Four Kids and It’ review: Like creature, family film produces foul aroma
|6/30/2020
|‘Force of Nature’ review: Lurid film like ‘Die Hard’ with a tempest
|6/29/2020
|‘And She Could Be Next’ review: Vital PBS doc profiles heroines of politics
|6/28/2020
|‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ review: Compelling doc on killer and his pursuer
|6/26/2020
|‘The 11th Green’ review: If high enough, you’ll like Ike, aliens and Obama ringer
|6/25/2020
|‘My Spy’ gets Chicago (and the action and the comedy) all wrong
|6/25/2020
|‘Eurovision Song Contest’ review: Will Ferrell goes all-in for goofy music spoof
|6/24/2020
|‘Irresistible’ review: Jon Stewart’s satire brings big-time politics to little town
|6/22/2020
|‘Perry Mason’ review: HBO’s prequel is a case of the unsavory sleuth
|6/19/2020
|‘You Should Have Left’ review: Thriller should please horror fans
|6/19/2020
|‘Short History of the Long Road’ review: A teen’s lyrical life at the wheel
|6/18/2020
|‘Wasp Network’ review: A viewer could get lost in smoke of these Cubans
|6/18/2020
|‘7500’ review: Too many dull parts between exciting parts of hijack thriller
|6/17/2020
|‘Love, Victor’ review: Hulu series returns to Simon’s school — and plot
|6/16/2020
|‘2 Minutes of Fame’ review: Jay Pharoah impressive even without impressions
|6/14/2020
|‘Exit Plan’ review: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes unsettling suicide trip
|6/12/2020
|‘Artemis Fowl’ review: Disney+ brings wondrous fairy land into your home.
|6/11/2020
|‘Da 5 Bloods’ review: Spike Lee makes brilliant Vietnam epic for Netflix
|6/10/2020
|‘King of Staten Island’ review: Pete Davidson as a loser — the lovable kind
|6/8/2020
|‘Tommaso’ review: Willem Dafoe an able surrogate for Abel Ferrara
|6/4/2020
|‘Becky’ review: Kevin James slays as a killer tangling with the wrong girl
|6/4/2020
|‘Shirley’ review: Elisabeth Moss scores again as author Shirley Jackson
|6/3/2020
|‘Spelling the Dream’ review: Netflix doc looks at Indian American kids in the bees
|6/2/2020
|‘Laurel Canyon’ review: Pool of music trivia runs deep in documentary
|5/29/2020
|‘End of Sentence’ review: Hop aboard the latest father-son road trip
|5/28/2020
|‘Space Force’ review: A soft launch for Steve Carell’s celestial sitcom
|5/28/2020
|‘The High Note’ review: Tracee Ellis Ross and a supremely sunny movie
|5/27/2020
|‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’: Survivors have their say in Netflix doc
|5/25/2020
|Lance Armstrong’s ESPN documentary brings out his zeal — and his ego
|5/22/2020
|‘The Lovebirds’ review: Cracking up is easy to do in dark breakup comedy
|5/21/2020
|‘Military Wives’ review: Movie sings a familiar but uplifting refrain
|5/20/2020
|‘Scoob!’ review: Boisterous Scooby-Doo movie needs a muzzle
|5/15/2020
|‘Blackballed’ review: Call this Donald Sterling doc ‘The Last Dunce’
|5/14/2020
|‘The Great’ review: Would-be satire of Russia’s Catherine isn’t even good
|5/14/2020
|‘Snowpiercer’ review: Train rolls on in bloody, sometimes bizarre series
|5/13/2020
|‘Capone’ review: Gross scenes soil Tom Hardy’s strong performance
|5/11/2020
|‘Trial by Media’ review: Netflix revisits 6 heavily hyped court cases
|5/8/2020
|‘Valley Girl’ review: An inept musical remake? Fer sure, fer sure
|5/8/2020
|‘I Know This Much is True’ review: HBO series wallows in people’s misery
|5/7/2020
|Jerry Seinfeld Netflix special: Dazed and bemused in ‘23 Hours to Kill’
|5/5/2020
|‘Becoming’ review: Michelle Obama has earned Netflix film this flattering
|5/4/2020
|‘Billions’ review: Money’s the root of all the delicious evil in Season 5
|5/1/2020
|‘James Vs. His Future Self’ review: A funny, cerebral time-travel tale
|5/1/2020
|‘Dangerous Lies’ review: Clever Netflix thriller asks — who do you trust?
|4/30/2020
|‘Upload’ review: On Amazon, a funny but profound vision of the future
|4/29/2020
|‘Hollywood’ review: Netflix series a so-so fantasy about La La Land
|4/29/2020
|‘Never Have I Ever’ review: Sweet Netflix teen comedy series overachieves
|4/26/2020
|‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’: Spinoff goes from noir to supernatural
|4/24/2020
|‘Bad Education’ review: Hugh Jackman a class act as thieving school boss
|4/24/2020
|‘Extraction’ review: Chris Hemsworth flexes physical, emotional muscles
|4/23/2020
|‘Defending Jacob’ review: Addictive mystery series keeps us guessing
|4/22/2020
|‘Time Warp’ review: Docuseries sheds light on beloved cult movies
|4/20/2020
|Apple TV+ series ‘Home’ takes us inside creative dwellings worldwide
|4/17/2020
|‘Selah and the Spades’ review: Anything goes for wild prep-school teens
|4/16/2020
|‘#blackAF’ review: Netflix comedy is hilarious right from the start
|4/15/2020
|‘The Last Dance’ review: Series captures dominance, drama of ’90s Bulls
|4/15/2020
|‘Mrs. America’ review: Phyllis Schlafly as a savvy woman of steel
|4/13/2020
|‘Cooked With Cannabis’ takes pot-infused cuisine to new highs
|4/13/2020
|‘Run’ review: HBO series takes twisty route on its way to funny moments
|4/9/2020
|‘Saint Frances’ review: Chicago film star is born in locally made indie
|4/8/2020
|‘Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered’ sheds new light on brutal, baffling case
|4/3/2020
|‘Coffee & Kareem’ review: Plot almost as foul as the 12-year-old’s mouth
|4/3/2020
|‘Elephant’ review: Meghan Markle narrates a gentle Disney documentary
|4/1/2020
|‘The Scheme’ review: Hoops hustler tells all in well-crafted HBO doc
|3/29/2020
|‘I Still Believe’ review: Movie coaxes tears with sweetness, sincerity
|3/27/2020
|‘Kill Chain’ review: HBO doc sounds alarm about voting machine hacks
|3/26/2020
|‘Crip Camp’ review: Compelling Netflix doc recalls a haven for disabled
|3/24/2020
|"After Truth" review: HBO documentary explains where the Fake News comes from
|3/19/2020
|"Self Made" review: Octavia Spencer dominates the screen in grand style
|3/19/2020
|"Big Time Adolescence" review: Pete Davidson shows true talent playing a loser
|3/18/2020
|"Little Fires Everywhere" review: Reese Witherspoon hits a high-strung high
|3/17/2020
|"The Plot Against America" review: powerful vision of what could have been
|3/15/2020
|"Bloodshot" review: Vin Diesel as a new man doing the same old stuff
|3/12/2020
|"Extra Ordinary" review: Irish horror story also produces big laughs
|3/12/2020
|"First Cow" review: A sublime, bovine morality play
|3/11/2020
|"Stargirl" review: An irresistible film debut for Grace VanderWaal
|3/11/2020
|"The Hunt" review: When social justice warriors shoot to kill
|3/11/2020
|"Spenser Confidential" review: Mark Wahlberg in a funny Boston B-movie
|3/6/2020
|"The Way Back" review: Ben Affleck a believable boozer, basketball coach
|3/5/2020
|"Greed" review: Inequality satire makes its point with wretched excess
|3/4/2020
|"The Banker" review: Fun period piece deserves your highest interest
|3/4/2020
|"Devs" review: Mind-bending puzzles pay off in the end
|3/3/2020
|"Hope Gap" review: Annette Bening just right in a moving story of moving on
|3/3/2020
|"Onward" review: The worst Pixar movie yet
|2/27/2020
|"The Misogynists" review: Trump fan has a lot to say in a movie that doesn"t
|2/27/2020
|"Emma" review: Anya Taylor-Joy puts a devilish spin on the role
|2/26/2020
|"Seberg" review: Biopic wastes time on people who aren't Jean Seberg
|2/26/2020
|"The Invisible Man" review: A fresh horror take worth seeing
|2/26/2020
|Dwyane Wade documentary review: "Life Unexpected" a candid look at NBA star
|2/21/2020
|"Ordinary Love" review: Plenty of emotion, not much insight
|2/20/2020
|"Standing Up, Falling Down" review: Unlikely friendship not as corny as it looks
|2/20/2020
|"The Call of the Wild" review: Digital dog drags down the classic story
|2/19/2020
|"The Lodge" review: Snowy, scary horror with smart plot, stylish look
|2/19/2020
|Harrison Ford: Why Chicago kid felt called to "Call of the Wild"
|2/18/2020
|"Hunters" review: Nazi-chasing series balances the silly, the somber
|2/17/2020
|"The Photograph," elegant and insightful, puts the focus on personal choices
|2/16/2020
|"Space Jam"" revisited: 1996 movie is a jam-packed escapade
|2/15/2020
|Blumhouse's "Fantasy Island" review — not worth the trek to the multiplex
|2/14/2020
|"Downhill" review: Remake seldom finds the funny in dad's blunder
|2/12/2020
|"High Fidelity" review: Zoe Kravitz electric as Rob the music snob
|2/11/2020
|"Foosballers" review: Documentary puts a thoughtful spin on foosball
|2/7/2020
|"Birds of Prey" review: It's Harley Quinn for the win
|2/6/2020
|"Horse Girl": Alison Brie resonates as an awkward misfit losing her grip on reality
|2/6/2020
|"Locke & Key" review: Netflix series offers little to latch on to
|2/5/2020
|"The Assistant": Predatory boss abuses and erupts in a sort of white-collar horror film
|2/5/2020
|"McMillions" review: HBO recaps McDonald's scandal, and we"re lovin" it
|1/31/2020
|"Coda" review: Patrick Stewart in a subtle drama of empathy and ivory
|1/30/2020
|"The Rhythm Section" review: Addict becomes a master spy, ludicrously
|1/29/2020
|"The Gentlemen" review: Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant play tough guys in funny crime thriller
|1/23/2020
|"Color Out of Space": What's freaking out Nicolas Cage this time? A stinky meteorite
|1/22/2020
|"The Last Full Measure": Flashbacks reveal an airman's heroics in powerful Vietnam story
|1/22/2020
|"Avenue 5": In new HBO series, a cruise ship in space collides with mediocre humor
|1/17/2020
|"A Fall from Grace": Tyler Perry brings the best out from some veteran actors
|1/17/2020
|"Troop Zero": Sugary as it is, underdog story also cozy and inspiring — scout's honor!
|1/16/2020
|"Bad Boys for Life": Will Smith, Martin Lawrence keep up their chemistry
|1/15/2020
|"Dolittle" a pathetic waste of seriously talented cast — and moviegoers" time
|1/15/2020
|"Little America" review: Funny, inspiring vignettes tells immigrant stories that are pleasing without preaching
|1/15/2020
|HBO's "The Outsider," drawn from Stephen King book, grows stranger by the week
|1/10/2020
|"Underwater" movie review: No clear reason why murky deep-sea adventure was made
|1/9/2020
|"Just Mercy" moving and inspiring, even as it follows a formula: Roeper
|1/8/2020
|"Like a Boss" review: Charms of Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne can't conceal crass comedy's blemishes
|1/8/2020
|"1917" brilliantly depicts both the chaos and the humanity of World War I
|12/24/2019
|"Spies in Disguise": Will Smith earns his wings again as the voice of a secret-agent pigeon
|12/24/2019
|Does "Uncut Gems" deserve the Oscar talk? You bet it does
|12/23/2019
|"Little Women" movie review: Greta Gerwig makes the classic story feel fresh and relevant
|12/21/2019
|"A Hidden Life" carries all the spectacular imagery — and occasional tedium — of Terrence Malick
|12/19/2019
|"Bombshell" movie review: #MeToo docudrama bursting with talent
|12/19/2019
|John Mulaney and "The Sack Lunch Bunch": Netflix special is one crazy, mixed-up kids' show
|12/19/2019
|"Cats" movie review: Musical coughs up a hairball of self-indulgence and creepy human-feline hybrids
|12/18/2019
|"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" review: The good (not great) side of the Force
|12/18/2019
|"American Dharma" review: Steve Bannon gets a pass in Errol Morris" tame profile
|12/12/2019
|"Mel Brooks Unwrapped" review: HBO special showcases the director's blazing talent
|12/12/2019
|"Jumanji: The Next Level" reunites the video game avatars for rousing, sometimes confusing adventure
|12/11/2019
|"Richard Jewell" review: A study, not a diatribe, about runaway media and FBI agents victimizing an innocent man
|12/11/2019
|"A Million Little Pieces" review: James Frey's book works on film, and that's the honest truth
|12/5/2019
|"Knives and Skin" review: Neo-noir thriller made in Chicago, overflows with haunting visuals, Richard Roeper writes
|12/5/2019
|"The Two Popes" review: A rich papal powwow starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins
|12/5/2019
|"The Aeronauts" review: Fun, old-fashioned and full of hot air, Richard Roeper writes
|12/4/2019
|"Work in Progress" review: The hilarious hardship of being smart, funny and queer in Chicago
|12/4/2019
|"The Moodys" review: A warm holiday homecoming for a Chicago family
|12/3/2019
|In "Dark Waters," Mark Ruffalo scores as another kind of avenger: an underdog lawyer
|11/26/2019
|"Queen & Slim" review: Accidental outlaws flee the law on a road trip rich with insight
|11/26/2019
|"Knives Out" a skillful slice of old-fashioned whodunit: Richard Roeper
|11/25/2019
|"Dolly Parton's Heartstrings": Songs come to life with all the singer's charms
|11/22/2019
|"21 Bridges" review: Dumb plot, crummy look sink Chadwick Boseman thriller
|11/21/2019
|"Honey Boy" review: Shia LaBeouf smartly recalls his own youth, Richard Roeper says
|11/21/2019
|"Frozen 2" mostly as magical as the original: Richard Roeper
|11/20/2019
|"Waves" immerses us in a family unaware of the trouble ahead
|11/20/2019
|"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" movie review: Tom Hanks makes a wonderful Mister Rogers, when he's there
|11/17/2019
|"Marriage Story" review: A couple divorces with humor and wrenching pain
|11/14/2019
|"The Good Liar": Even Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen can't save this convoluted con game
|11/14/2019
|"The Report": Adam Driver proves his versatility with understated work as a torture investigator
|11/14/2019
|"Ford v Ferrari" a rip-roaring flashback to "60s motorsports
|11/13/2019
|"Charlie's Angels" 2019 review: Pointless reboot doesn"t work for me
|11/12/2019
|Christian Bale says his "Ford v Ferrari" ride beats the Batmobile
|11/11/2019
|"Green Eggs and Ham" on Netflix becomes a breezy animated series kids will like here, there or anywhere
|11/8/2019
|"Midway" arms its big-name cast with stock roles, second-rate dialogue
|11/7/2019
|"Doctor Sleep" review: Ewan McGregor makes a decent Danny in "The Shining" sequel
|11/6/2019
|"Last Christmas" review: One of the best holiday movies in years
|11/6/2019
|"The Irishman" review: Netflix's glorious saga of a notorious killer
|11/4/2019
|"Frankie": Isabelle Huppert a marvel in a family drama that's scenic but seldom authentic
|11/1/2019
|"Motherless Brooklyn": Edward Norton's richly layered film noir has one major flaw — Edward Norton
|10/31/2019
|"Paradise Hills" review: Young women learn subservience in futuristic fairy tale
|10/31/2019
|"Harriet": Cynthia Erivo convincingly plays the freedom fighter as both rebellious slave and action hero
|10/30/2019
|"Terminator: Dark Fate" review: Too much deja vu makes sequel a boring retread
|10/30/2019
|"The Morning Show" review: Sex scandal shakes up news team on AppleTV+'s new series
|10/29/2019
|"Mrs. Fletcher" follows two lives, and only one is worth watching
|10/25/2019
|"JoJo Rabbit": Imagine that — in these sensitive times, a Hitler comedy that works
|10/24/2019
|"The Current War" review: Electrical period piece seldom flickers
|10/24/2019
|"Black and Blue": Heavy on stereotypes, police thriller blows its chance to make a statement
|10/23/2019
|In the glow of "The Lighthouse," Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe go brilliantly insane
|10/23/2019
|"Watchmen" worth watching for clever plot twists, outstanding acting
|10/19/2019
|"Modern Love" transforms N.Y. Times columns into smart, funny video vignettes
|10/18/2019
|"Parasite" review: Insightful social satire earns its twists and turns
|10/18/2019
|"Zombieland: Double Tap": Drop-dead funny stars breathe some life into a tired genre
|10/17/2019
|"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil": Angelina Jolie wears the horns again in a gorgeous, ambitious thrill ride
|10/16/2019
|"Living With Yourself": Paul Rudd doubly delightful as a man and his higher-caliber clone
|10/15/2019
|"El Camino" review: Netflix's Jesse Pinkman movie lives up to "Breaking Bad" standards
|10/11/2019
|"Pain and Glory": Pedro Almodovar makes moments with meaning
|10/11/2019
|"Gemini Man": It's Will Smith times two in a dumb digital disaster
|10/10/2019
|"The Addams Family" delivers light laughs and a heavy message
|10/10/2019
|"Dolemite Is My Name" review: Now this is the Eddie Murphy we know and love and laugh with
|10/9/2019
|"The Parts You Lose": For bullied boy, this bad guy doesn"t seem so bad
|10/4/2019
|"Lucy in the Sky" review: Natalie Portman, we have a problem
|10/3/2019
|"The Laundromat" crudely mixes the dark and the light, blemishing everything
|10/3/2019
|"Joker" review: Joaquin Phoenix a first-class clown in chilling, absorbing supervillain movie
|10/2/2019
|"Holy Trinity": Welcome to a bizarro Chicago where the colors are bold and the humor is bawdy
|9/27/2019
|"Where's My Roy Cohn?": A thorough portrait of a ruthless real-life villain
|9/26/2019
|"Judy": A role that got away from Renee Zellweger
|9/25/2019
|New Netflix series "The Politician" gets low approval rating from Richard Roeper
|9/24/2019
|Distant replay: Sports movie, buddy movie or tearjerker, you can't go wrong with "Brian's Song"
|9/21/2019
|"American Dreamer": The best proof yet that, as a dramatic actor, Jim Gaffigan is ready for his closeup
|9/20/2019
|"Rambo: Last Blood" review: "Repellent piece of trash" should end Stallone franchise
|9/20/2019
|"7 Days to Vegas": In both poker and comedy, gambling romp knows its stuff
|9/19/2019
|"Between Two Ferns: The Movie": Zach Galifianakis" clueless alter ego just as rude on the road
|9/19/2019
|"Ad Astra": Brad Pitt sent to save Earth in a beautiful, daring space oddity
|9/18/2019
|"Downton Abbey" movie a happy homecoming
|9/17/2019
|"Haunt": Fun-seeking students the prey in a stylish Halloween gore-fest
|9/12/2019
|"Hustlers" slickly strips down a real-life crime to sisterhood and glitter-covered hilarity
|9/12/2019
|"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" pays tribute to a versatile virtuoso
|9/12/2019
|"Unbelievable" a credible, exceptional story of the system helping — and harming — a rape victim
|9/12/2019
|"The Goldfinch": Morose encounters with the unhappy, the unstable and the crudely caricatured
|9/11/2019
|"Super Size Me 2": It isn"t Morgan Spurlock expanding this time, it's the chickens
|9/6/2019
|"Official Secrets": Would-be thriller jumps from one talking point to the next
|9/5/2019
|"It Chapter Two" a good scare, but not as good as the first one
|9/3/2019
|"Untouchable" focuses on those who endured Harvey Weinstein's horrors, and those who knew
|8/31/2019
|"The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" puts you in a magical world of cute puppets, ugly puppets, scary puppets
|8/30/2019
|"The Fanatic": Look who's stalking — It's John Travolta in another of his oddities
|8/30/2019
|"Don't Let Go": Too many hangups spoil a promising, time-bending thriller
|8/29/2019
|"Brittany Runs a Marathon" keeps the laughs coming at a steady pace
|8/28/2019
|"After the Wedding": The twists don"t turn out in morose, off-putting drama
|8/23/2019
|“World City In Its Teens” review: A filmmaking masterpiece about 1930s Chicago
|8/23/2019
|"Peanut Butter Falcon" review: It's sweet and corny but undeniably engaging
|8/22/2019
|"Ready or Not": Say yes to the distress of a bride chased by killers
|8/20/2019
|"Major League" is a comedy of errors — and hits
|8/17/2019
|"The Nightingale": After an act of brutality, a woman reacts with resilience
|8/16/2019
|On HBO's "Righteous Gemstones," the Lord's servants work in devious ways
|8/16/2019
|"Blinded by the Light": The sounds of Bruce Springsteen energize a familiar story
|8/15/2019
|"Good Boys" stays sweet through kids" raunchy run-ins
|8/14/2019
|"Where"d You Go, Bernadette" focuses on a woman you wish would stay gone
|8/14/2019
|Why the heroes didn"t take a knee in "Avengers: Endgame" — the co-director explains
|8/13/2019
|"Light of My Life": Dystopia tale falls prey to Casey Affleck's excesses
|8/9/2019
|"Them That Follow" examines the hazards of misreading God's will
|8/9/2019
|"Brian Banks": A skillful rendition of a wrongful conviction
|8/8/2019
|"The Art of Racing in the Rain" squanders its golden opportunity
|8/8/2019
|"The Kitchen" review: If you can't stand farfetched plot twists, stay out of this movie
|8/7/2019
|Thrilling but also engaging, "Luce" keeps us guessing
|8/6/2019
|"Mike Wallace Is Here": Footage from the past says it all in insightful bio of a journalism great
|8/1/2019
|"Hobbs & Shaw" gives the very cool Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham nothing cool to do
|7/31/2019
|New series from 'south Side" team another solid-gold success
|7/30/2019
|The best treats, trifles and trivia of Quentin Tarantino's latest movie
|7/29/2019
|"Skin": Jamie Bell indelible as man whose tattoos give away his neo-Nazi past
|7/26/2019
|"David Crosby: Remember My Name": Thinking about the many times he has fallen
|7/25/2019
|"Eastland" documentary profiles heroes and villains of the 1915 Chicago River disaster
|7/25/2019
|"South Side" sitcom so funny, so smart, that 10 episodes aren't enough
|7/23/2019
|"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" review: Quentin Tarantino's colorful snapshot of an era
|7/22/2019
|"This Changes Everything": Stars detail Hollywood's slow progress in correcting its sexism
|7/20/2019
|"Into the Ashes": Stylish, violent Western noir keeps us guessing
|7/19/2019
|"Sword of Trust": Marc Maron leads a cast of pros in sharp-edged comedy
|7/19/2019
|"The Art of Self-Defense" review: Bad mojo at the macho dojo
|7/18/2019
|"The Farewell": The lovely story of a family like everybody's
|7/17/2019
|"Moneyball" was on the money: Hollywood did everything right
|7/13/2019
|"Cooked": Edifying documentary sheds light on Chicago's deadly "95 heat wave
|7/12/2019
|"Lying and Stealing": Fun actors, odd details set caper apart from the B-movie pack
|7/12/2019
|"Miss Arizona": Comic melodrama strong in the talent portion but short of perfection
|7/11/2019
|"The Lion King" review: Lifelike remake looks beautiful, mostly lives up to original
|7/11/2019
|"Stuber": Actors" chemistry gives Uber comedy a Lyft
|7/10/2019
|Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani step out of their comfort zones for "Stuber"
|7/9/2019
|"Ophelia" review: What a piece of work is the woman who loves Hamlet
|7/4/2019
|"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am": The author's inspiring story, as told by her friends and herself
|7/4/2019
|For patient horror fans, "Midsommar" pays off
|7/1/2019
|"Spider-Man: Far From Home" 3-star movie review: light, bright, wildly entertaining
|6/27/2019
|“Yesterday”movie review: A fab opportunity missed
|6/26/2019
|"The Raft" movie review: an oddly fascinating experiment in life and filmmaking
|6/25/2019
|“Wild Rose” review: Jessie Buckley is pure star power in formulaic but engaging story
|6/25/2019
|"The Loudest Voice" review: Russell Crowe a powerhouse as Roger Ailes
|6/24/2019
|"Nightmare Cinema": The goriest, most twisted movie of the year so far
|6/21/2019
|"Being Frank": Even as a deceitful jerk secretly doing double daddy duty, Jim Gaffigan wins us over
|6/20/2019
|"Echo in the Canyon": Jakob Dylan signs a love letter to "60s folk/rock scene in Laurel Canyon
|6/20/2019
|"Framing John DeLorean": Hybrid film, assembled from mismatched parts, still a heck of a ride
|6/18/2019
|HBO's "Euphoria" series starring Zendaya a cautionary tale for teens, horror show for parents
|6/14/2019
|"The Last Black Man in San Francisco" review: So much beauty
|6/14/2019
|"Late Night" review: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling bring the laughs
|6/13/2019
|"Shaft" review: Samuel L. Jackson's new version mostly goes for laughs — and misses
|6/13/2019
|"The Dead Don"t Die," a meta comedy about zombies, takes deadpan approach to undead
|6/13/2019
|"Toy Story 4" review: A Pixar sequel as wonderful as the others plays for keeps
|6/13/2019
|"Men in Black: International" review: The difference is, they make this look silly
|6/12/2019
|"16 Shots" a riveting recap of Laquan McDonald shooting, muddle that followed
|6/11/2019
|"Rolling Thunder Revue" revisits a tour when Bob Dylan sang, drove the bus — and even had fun
|6/10/2019
|"Halston": Traditional doc on the designer is adorned with an unusual detail
|6/7/2019
|"Loopers": Bill Murray tips his cap to caddies in a lively, respectful documentary
|6/6/2019
|"Dark Phoenix" a mediocre entry in the "X-Men" movie canon
|6/5/2019
|"Pavarotti" documentary review: Ron Howard delivers beautiful tribute
|6/5/2019
|"The Tomorrow Man": 2 great actors go astray in a rocky romance
|5/31/2019
|"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" review: "MonsterVerse" entry forgets to have fun
|5/29/2019
|"Brightburn" review: The child from the spaceship is no Superman
|5/23/2019
|"The Souvenir" a stunning study of a smart woman who can't quit a dangerous man
|5/23/2019
|"Aladdin" review: Will Smith's blue Genie is pretty cool, once you get to know him
|5/22/2019
|"Booksmart" review: For the smart girls, a wild but insightful night of partying
|5/21/2019
|"Rocketman" review: The greatly entertaining biopic Elton John deserves
|5/21/2019
|"The Professor": Fear and loathing in academia, starring Johnny Depp as a scholar to avoid
|5/17/2019
|"Catch-22": War is hell, but sometimes silly, in George Clooney's military satire
|5/16/2019
|"Trial by Fire": Death Row thriller worth seeing for provocative issues — and one scorching cameo
|5/16/2019
|"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum": More fights, more insanity, more great dogs
|5/11/2019
|HBO's "What's My Name" expertly tells story of Muhammad Ali as fighter, thinker
|5/10/2019
|"The Hustle": The attempts at humor sting in a crummy con-job comedy
|5/9/2019
|"Tolkien" portrays "Hobbit" creator as suitor, soldier — and crashing bore
|5/9/2019
|"Wine Country": Sweet and expressive, but with some earthy notes
|5/9/2019
|Mary Magdalene lives in Jesus' shadow, even in her own movie
|5/3/2019
|"Extremely Wicked ..." review: As Ted Bundy's wary wife, Lily Collins excels
|5/2/2019
|"The Intruder": A real estate thriller located in a cul-de-sac of idiocy
|5/2/2019
|"Long Shot": Mismatch of Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron launches the laughs
|5/1/2019
|"Avengers: Endgame": 22 little moments that added up to greatness
|4/30/2019
|Stirring documentary "Knock Down the House" captures the rise of AOC
|4/30/2019
|"Avengers: Endgame": Three hours of action and emotion, and worth every second
|4/26/2019
|Quirky comedy "Family" like "Uncle Buck" in Juggalo makeup
|4/25/2019
|"Red Joan": The spy who bored me
|4/25/2019
|Authentic and impactful, CBS' "The Red Line" will ring true for Chicagoans
|4/22/2019
|"Fast Color": Smart, cool story of a woman who hates her supernatural powers
|4/18/2019
|"Her Smell": More than enough of hard-rocking Becky with the bad attitude
|4/18/2019
|"Teen Spirit": A 'star Is Born" story with a "Karate Kid" feel
|4/18/2019
|After 30 years, "Field of Dreams" has held a place in the heart of America
|4/14/2019
|"Crypto" review: A cybercurrency thriller in which odd little moments are a major asset
|4/11/2019
|"Hellboy" reboot cares more about carnage than character
|4/11/2019
|"The Chaperone" introduces a wild young star, then looks elsewhere
|4/10/2019
|Two strong stars enhance a "Native Son" updated for now
|4/5/2019
|"The Best of Enemies": Detente between foes shouldn"t feel so obvious
|4/5/2019
|Mediocre new "Pet Sematary" still better than the old one
|4/4/2019
|"Shazam!": Let's hear it for the boy who becomes a superhero
|4/4/2019
|Jordan Peele's reboot plays great, if not quite "Twilight Zone" great
|4/1/2019
|"Screwball": Too much kid stuff in cheeky doc on baseball juicing
|3/29/2019
|Financial thriller "The Hummingbird Project" delivers hokum at high frequency
|3/29/2019
|"Hotel Mumbai" a rough but respectful recap of a city's scariest days
|3/28/2019
|White House comedy "Veep," one of TV's all-time best, begins its final term
|3/28/2019
|Mel Gibson plays a racist cop in lurid thriller "Dragged Across Concrete"
|3/22/2019
|"The Aftermath": Brit officer, German maverick share home, things never get real
|3/21/2019
|"The Highwaymen": Solid detective film redeems the man who nabbed Bonnie & Clyde
|3/21/2019
|"Us" review: Jordan Peele follows "Get Out" with a sensational slasher thriller
|3/20/2019
|"Captive State" review: Aliens invade Chicago in a sci-fi action film with an indie-movie feel
|3/15/2019
|"Finding Steve McQueen": Criminals not quite geniuses in a story not quite true
|3/14/2019
|"Never Grow Old" review: John Cusack oozes menace as Old West villain
|3/14/2019
|"Gloria Bell": Simple moments, powerful ones — Julianne Moore makes all magnetic
|3/13/2019
|"I'm Not Here": J.K. Simmons stuns as a boozy, broken man recalling his missteps
|3/9/2019
|"Climax": Young dancers in horror rave exciting to watch, annoying to know
|3/8/2019
|"The Kid": Top-tier actors saddle up for a boy's-eye view of Old West outlaw
|3/7/2019
|"Triple Frontier": Surprises around every corner as Special Ops vets try a heist
|3/6/2019
|"Captain Marvel" review: Humor, sweetness empower a fun "90s throwback
|3/5/2019
|Look who's stalking: The great Isabelle Huppert slums in humdrum film "Greta"
|2/28/2019
|"Green Book" review: A feel-good '60s road trip with a bruiser and a jazzman
|2/24/2019
|Cancer barely fazes the low-key, funny friends of "Paddleton"
|2/23/2019
|In "O.G.," shot at an Indiana prison, Jeffrey Wright stuns as inmate nearly free
|2/22/2019
|In HBO documentary, Michael Jackson is possibly a molester, definitely a weirdo
|2/21/2019
|"Fighting With My Family": Uplifting comedy follows clan with WWE ambitions
|2/20/2019
|"Alita: Battle Angel" a big-name, big-budget ripoff of much better sci-fi
|2/14/2019
|"Happy Death Day 2U": The first succeeded, so Tree dies and dies again
|2/13/2019
|Tucker: A man, his dream, his cars, a scandal — and a Chicago film classic
|2/10/2019
|On "Crashing," how comics are respecting — or mocking — the #MeToo movement
|2/8/2019
|"Rendezvous in Chicago" feels like eavesdropping on clever conversations
|2/8/2019
|"Man Who Killed Hitler ...": Exciting sighting of Sam Elliott as Bigfoot hunter
|2/7/2019
|"What Men Want": Taraji P. Henson brings the fun to a hit-and-miss comedy
|2/7/2019
|"Miss Bala": Run away from Gina Rodriguez's ludicrous drug-running shoot-"em-up
|2/1/2019
|"Velvet Buzzsaw": Netflix movie funny as an art attack
|2/1/2019
|"Russian Doll": Netflix series relives "Groundhog" scenario, smartly and darkly
|1/31/2019
|"Cold Pursuit": In the crisp winter air, Liam Neeson makes revenge a riot
|1/30/2019
|"The Lego Movie 2" pieces together pop culture, pop music into another winner
|1/28/2019
|"An Acceptable Loss": Star firepower of Jamie Lee Curtis, Tika Sumpter prevails
|1/25/2019
|"Egg": Having babies a fertile topic for wicked, fast-paced dialogue
|1/25/2019
|"Serenity" a thriller so nice, you"ll want to see it twice
|1/24/2019
|"Don't Come Back From the Moon": Beauty in a town where kids flower, dads flee
|1/18/2019
|"Canal Street": A Chicago crime story, sharply made, sadly familiar
|1/17/2019
|"Glass" half empty: M. Night Shyamalan's trilogy comes to a disappointing end
|1/16/2019
|The story of a colossal music festival failure, told twice (and well)
|1/16/2019
|"Stan & Ollie" showcases Laurel, Hardy and the great actors playing them
|1/10/2019
|"The Upside" puts up pointless obstacles on two men's path to betterment
|1/10/2019
|"True Detective" restores its luster with Season 3, led by fiery Mahershala Ali
|1/2/2019
|"On the Basis of Sex" makes weak argument for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's success
|12/24/2018
|"Vice": Christian Bale transforms himself in a zany take on Dick Cheney
|12/24/2018
|"Bird Box": Sandra Bullock at her best in a thriller of blinding skill
|12/23/2018
|"If Beale Street Could Talk" a tender romance in a dark, all too recent reality
|12/23/2018
|"Second Act" review: Upbeat but familiar shtick from Jennifer Lopez
|12/21/2018
|"Welcome to Marwen": The uplifting story of a charming figure and his action figure
|12/20/2018
|"Aquaman" review: Soaked to the gills with fun
|12/19/2018
|Steve Carell welcomes the challenge of "Welcome to Marwen"
|12/18/2018
|"Vox Lux" review: A career low for Natalie Portman
|12/14/2018
|"Ben Is Back" review: Julia Roberts has never been better
|12/13/2018
|"Mary Queen of Scots": Two monarchs with the same message, over and over
|12/13/2018
|"Mary Poppins Returns": A revival in the most delightful way
|12/12/2018
|"The Mule" review: Clint Eastwood in a trafficking jam
|12/12/2018
|"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" review: It's the wall-crawler's best movie yet
|12/11/2018
|"Dumplin" " review: Good golly, so much Dolly Parton
|12/7/2018
|"Asher" review: Ron Perlman nicely executes a hit-man role
|12/6/2018
|"Roma" review: Every moment a masterpiece in Cuaron's gorgeous period piece
|12/5/2018
|"The Favourite" review: Raunchy royal romp brings out best in 3 top actresses
|11/29/2018
|"Robin Hood" review: All this outlaw robs is your time
|11/21/2018
|"At Eternity's Gate": Vincent van Gogh portrait painted with a shaky brush
|11/20/2018
|"Creed II" review: Plenty of heart, punch left in the franchise
|11/20/2018
|"Beautiful Boy" review: a sensitive addiction drama
|11/19/2018
|"Ralph Breaks the Internet" review: A GR8 chance to LOL
|11/19/2018
|"Ballad of Buster Scruggs" review: The Coen brothers go west
|11/16/2018
|"The Front Runner" review: Gary Hart's crash, told with satire and sympathy
|11/16/2018
|"Instant Family" review: Broad comedy blends badly with heavy-handed melodrama
|11/15/2018
|"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" review: An overloaded chamber of subplots
|11/13/2018
|"Widows" review: Viola Davis in one of the year's best movies
|11/12/2018
|"A Private War" review: Rosamund Pike acts with authenticity as combat correspondent
|11/8/2018
|"Boy Erased" review: Lucas Hedges does the heavy lifting as a gay teen being "cured"
|11/8/2018
|"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" like you've never seen/With a Grinch who isn"t very mean
|11/8/2018
|"Homecoming" review: Julia Roberts heads up Amazon series" knockout cast
|11/2/2018
|"Suspira" review: You can dance, you can die in convoluted horror remake
|11/1/2018
|"Wildlife" review: Well-acted family drama doesn"t quite work
|11/1/2018
|"Bohemian Rhapsody" review: Freddie Mercury bio is no pleasure cruise
|10/31/2018
|"Mid90s" review: Jonah Hill makes a hella accurate '90s flashback
|10/25/2018
|"What They Had" review: Top-notch cast in a moving Chicago drama
|10/25/2018
|New "Halloween" stays true to splatter movie traditions
|10/18/2018
|"The Oath" review: Thanksgiving the setting for edgy social satire
|10/18/2018
|"Bad Times at the El Royale" review: An homage to the Tarantino homages
|10/12/2018
|"The Hate U Give" review: An emotional story reflecting realities of right now
|10/12/2018
|"First Man" brilliantly depicts rise of Neil Armstrong, step by giant step
|10/11/2018
|"A Star Is Born" review: The thrills aren't just musical
|10/5/2018
|"All About Nina" review: A hot-mess comedian walks into a bar ...
|10/4/2018
|"The Old Man & the Gun": Robert Redford steals the show in final role
|10/4/2018
|"Venom" review: The dumb plot and weak effects sting
|10/4/2018
|"Blaze" a sad, poetic portrait of best singer you"ve never heard of
|9/30/2018
|"The Sisters Brothers" review: A new look at the Old West
|9/28/2018
|"Smallfoot" review: Zippy, silly animated tale applauds the curious nature of the beast
|9/26/2018
|"A Happening of Monumental Proportions" review: Lots of stars in off-putting scenes
|9/23/2018
|"Little Italy," like its laughable poster, seems to come from a dumber era
|9/23/2018
|"The Predator" review: Get to da exit!
|9/13/2018
|"A Simple Favor" review: Kendrick, Lively click in wickedly funny thriller
|9/12/2018
|"Peppermint" movie review: Jennifer Garner back to kicking butt in nasty revenge thriller
|9/11/2018
|"Slice" review: Chance the Rapper fits right in with witty cast
|9/11/2018
|"Kidding" review: Jim Carrey brilliant as a despairing puppet show host
|9/7/2018
|"Next Gen" overloads its animated robots with too many shifts in plot and tone
|9/7/2018
|"Destination Wedding" review: Lots of lines for Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, no one else
|9/6/2018
|"Operation Finale" review: Eichmann capture somehow made formulaic
|8/30/2018
|"The Wife" review: Glenn Close knows her Nobel-winning husband is no prize
|8/23/2018
|"Mile 22" review: Mark Wahlberg in a gruesome, convoluted mess
|8/17/2018
|Reviews of "The Miseducation of Cameron Post" and "Down a Dark Hall," 2 teen girl dramas
|8/17/2018
|"Crazy Rich Asians" review: Upbeat, upscale rom-com delivers 24k entertainment
|8/14/2018
|How non-actor Henry Golding won the coveted lead role in "Crazy Rich Asians"
|8/11/2018
|"BlacKkKlansman" review: Spike Lee delivers one of the best films of the year
|8/8/2018
|Why is John David Washington the star of "BlacKkKlansman"? Because Spike Lee said so
|8/7/2018
|"Christopher Robin" review: Winnie the Pooh fairy tale as sweet as hunny
|8/3/2018
|"The Spy Who Dumped Me" never lets Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon show comic chemistry
|8/1/2018
|"Mission: Impossible — Fallout" review: Tom Cruise at his unstoppable best
|7/26/2018
|"Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot" movie review: A tour-de-force for Joaquin Phoenix
|7/20/2018
|"Eighth Grade" movie review — Brilliant film captures agony, ecstasy of adolescence
|7/18/2018
|Denzel Washington unstoppable in slick, well-acted "Equalizer 2"
|7/18/2018
|"Mamma Mia 2" review: Campy sequel sure to please fans
|7/18/2018
|"Eating Animals" film asks: Want food from a farmer or a factory?
|7/13/2018
|"Skyscraper" leaves Dwayne Johnson hanging a few too many times
|7/12/2018
|Candid Whitney Houston film reminds us how exciting the rise, how sad the fall
|7/7/2018
|"Sharp Objects" should be first choice for summer appointment TV
|7/6/2018
|"Ant-Man and the Wasp" a buzzworthy sequel full of laughs and CGI thrills
|7/5/2018
|Harsh and moving, "Leave No Trace" on the mark about life off the grid
|7/5/2018
|"Sicario: Day of the Soldado," brilliant and a bit nuts, lives up to original
|6/28/2018
|"Uncle Drew": NBA greats step up their joke game in a winning court comedy
|6/28/2018
|The meaning of people's Bill Murray stories, outta nowhere
|6/22/2018
|"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is how bad? It's "Rocky V" bad
|6/20/2018
|"Yellowstone" TV series a juicy soap opera in Western attire
|6/19/2018
|"Tag": In dopey comedy, nobody's a winner
|6/15/2018
|"Gotti" ranks low in the mob-movie hierarchy
|6/14/2018
|"The Incredibles 2" succeeds but lacks the superpowers of the first
|6/12/2018
|John Travolta wears the jacket, and the jewelry, to nail mobster role in "Gotti"
|6/9/2018
|While "211" in progress, Nicolas Cage (mostly) plays it cool
|6/7/2018
|"Hereditary" a slow build toward horror shocks not easily forgotten
|6/7/2018
|A woman confronts her teen trauma in HBO's powerful film "The Tale"
|5/25/2018
|"On Chesil Beach": As waves roar, a good-looking love story crashes
|5/24/2018
|"First Reformed": Ethan Hawke stuns as a clergyman hot under the collar
|5/23/2018
|"Always at the Carlyle": Insightful documentary peeks inside hotel of the stars
|5/17/2018
|"Dark Crimes": Exploitation, manipulation and Jim Carrey at his bleakest
|5/17/2018
|"Deadpool 2" a dark, gruesome delight, from start to very funny finish
|5/14/2018
|"Measure of a Man": In Bicentennial summer, a teen aims for some independence
|5/10/2018
|"Terminal" presents an outrageous plot, but eclectic cast makes it work
|5/10/2018
|"Anon": Amanda Seyfried sticks in your mind as a sci-fi mystery woman
|5/4/2018
|In "The Week Of," Adam Sandler plans a wedding ... for ruder, for poorer
|4/27/2018
|"Avengers: Infinity War" unites Stark and Star-Lord in a massive Marvel mashup
|4/25/2018
|"Super Troopers 2" jokes about cops and Canada mostly misfire
|4/19/2018
|On way to medical career, Chicago native detoured to "Super Troopers"
|4/18/2018
|"Rampage" makes giant mutant gorilla, wolf and crocodile look stupid
|4/12/2018
|In "You Were Never Really Here," the quiet moments show Joaquin Phoenix's power
|4/12/2018
|"Andre the Giant" film sizes up the struggles of being Andre the man
|4/9/2018
|"Paterno": Al Pacino back in top form as the football legend tainted by scandal
|4/6/2018
|"A Quiet Place": A family stays safe and soundless in well-crafted thriller
|4/5/2018
|In teen sex comedy "Blockers," the dirtier the antics, the dumber the jokes
|4/5/2018
|In praise of "Jesus Christ Superstar," a generation's cool take on the gospels
|3/29/2018
|"Ready Player One": Come play with us in Spielberg's dazzling virtual universe
|3/26/2018
|"The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling" reveals deep emotions in the late comedian
|3/24/2018
|"Midnight Sun" better than nothing, better than "Everything, Everything"
|3/23/2018
|"Paul, Apostle of Christ" thoughtfully depicts a disciple's final days
|3/22/2018
|"Unsane": On an iPhone, Steven Soderbergh creates effective little thriller
|3/22/2018
|"7 Days in Entebbe" turns audacious rescue into a listless thriller
|3/14/2018
|"Gringo" delivers one wild, wacky, convoluted ride you don"t want to miss
|3/8/2018
|Little seems real — not Chicago, not bloodshed — in Bruce Willis" "Death Wish"
|3/1/2018
|In the likable cast of the violent comedy "Game Night," there are no losers
|2/22/2018
|"Annihilation": Innovations abound as Natalie Portman ventures into the unknown
|2/21/2018
|"Mercury in Retrograde": Saugatuck trip an eye-opener in slice-of-life drama
|2/15/2018
|"Basmati Blues": Yes, Brie Larson made a musical about rice, and it's terrible
|2/9/2018
|"The 15:17 to Paris": Performing an act of bravery doesn"t mean you can act
|2/9/2018
|"The Ballad of Lefty Brown" puts Old West sidekick Bill Pullman out front
|2/7/2018
|Bears documentary shuffles '85 memories into a must-see time capsule
|1/26/2018
|No modesty on the menu for Uptown chef profiled in painfully raw "42 Grams"
|1/26/2018
|"A Futile and Stupid Gesture": A majorly meta telling of National Lampoon story
|1/25/2018
|After exciting start, heist thriller "Den of Thieves" loses momentum
|1/18/2018
|"Mom and Dad" has fun with a crazy premise: diseased parents hunting their kids
|1/18/2018
|The war horsemen ride to Afghanistan's rescue in cliché collection "12 Strong"
|1/17/2018
|The twists in Liam Neeson's "The Commuter" visible a mile down the tracks
|1/11/2018
|"Phantom Thread": Daniel Day-Lewis gets to very fiber of a fussy man of fashion
|1/9/2018
|"Hostiles": Wounds of the West heal slowly in brutal frontier tale
|1/4/2018
|Steven Spielberg casts his glow over a brave '70s newsroom in "The Post"
|1/3/2018
|Put an orc in it: Will Smith's cop fantasy "Bright" a Netflix disaster
|12/26/2017
|As character studies and poker tales go, "Molly's Game" the real deal
|12/26/2017
|Intriguing "Downsizing" uses smaller people to explain bigger ideas
|12/21/2017
|Smart and funny, "I, Tonya" attempts some tricky moves, nails them all
|12/21/2017
|Rising above the lurid material, Al Pacino gives "Hangman" his all
|12/20/2017
|Catchy songs steal the show in "The Greatest Showman"
|12/20/2017
|Beauty surrounds intense, unsettling fling in "Call Me by Your Name"
|12/14/2017
|"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" stays true to joys of the franchise
|12/12/2017
|In dark thriller "Bullet Head," dogs wag the tale of a heist gone awry
|12/8/2017
|"Darkest Hour": Gary Oldman brings out power, and flaws, of Churchill
|12/6/2017
|"Voyeur": How famed writer Gay Talese got duped by a snoop
|11/30/2017
|The exciting Land of the Dead is where "Coco" really comes to life
|11/21/2017
|"Roman J. Israel, Esq." waylays a winning Denzel Washington character
|11/21/2017
|Signs of hope can be a beautiful thrill in searing world of "Mudbound"
|11/16/2017
|Humor, heartbreak merge in "Three Billboards ...," one of year's best
|11/16/2017
|Fun "Justice League" cleverly assembles a superhuman fight club
|11/15/2017
|Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy": Impressive but impossible to enjoy
|11/11/2017
|"All the Queen's Horses" plainly explains how Dixon got plundered
|11/9/2017
|Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" so appealing, we can't wait to see her next
|11/9/2017
|"Last Flag Flying": Veterans" story told with wit and emotion
|11/9/2017
|Director takes personal approach to CTE in "Requiem for Running Back"
|11/9/2017
|Seemingly smug at first, "Tragedy Girls" ends up effective horror
|11/9/2017
|In fun "Thor: Ragnarok," action unfolds with a goofy "Guardians" vibe
|11/2/2017
|"All I See Is You": Ridiculous behavior by Blake Lively, Jason Clarke
|10/26/2017
|"The Killing of a Sacred Deer" chooses a unique style, sticks with it
|10/26/2017
|Arnold Schwarzenegger hams it up with "SNL" alum in "Killing Gunther"
|10/20/2017
|Limited in actions, Andrew Garfield holds our attention in "Breathe"
|10/19/2017
|In "Goodbye Christopher Robin," harsh themes a bit of a bother
|10/19/2017
|"Wheelman" successfully puts a supporting player in the driver's seat
|10/19/2017
|"Only the Brave" lays out the humanity of its firefighting heroes
|10/18/2017
|Vince Vaughn a convincing prison brute in "Brawl in Cell Block 99"
|10/12/2017
|"The Florida Project" ably explores gloomy lives under sunny skies
|10/12/2017
|"The Mountain Between Us": Irritating duo finds love on the rocks
|10/5/2017
|Visual marvel "Blade Runner 2049" as awesome as the original
|10/2/2017
|"American Made": Tom Cruise charms as pilot with a need for greed
|9/28/2017
|"Our Souls at Night": Robert Redford, Jane Fonda in a lovely romance
|9/28/2017
|In the "Woodshock" forest, pomposity grows and grows
|9/28/2017
|Pearl Jam at Wrigley: A thrill for Vedder and fans in "Let's Play Two"
|9/27/2017
|"Brad's Status" shocker: Ben Stiller as a bitter, resentful guy
|9/21/2017
|Bigger and louder isn"t better for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle"
|9/21/2017
|Ludicrous, badly cast "American Assassin" full of holes
|9/14/2017
|Angelina Jolie's expert touch evident in "First They Killed My Father"
|9/14/2017
|O "mother!," what art thou? Odd Jennifer Lawrence film pounds senses
|9/13/2017
|"The Limehouse Golem": Well-acted horror both fictional and factual
|9/10/2017
|No doubt about "IT": Stephen King clown puts serious scares on screen
|9/6/2017
|"The Layover": Bad acting by Kate Upton, co-stars fuels air disaster
|9/3/2017
|Now in 3-D, brilliant "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" worth a fresh look
|8/25/2017
|Ballet tale "Leap!" seldom missteps (except for that murder thing)
|8/24/2017
|As sociopath thief, Robert Pattinson earns no empathy in "Good Time"
|8/17/2017
|"Ingrid Goes West": Internet satire #blessed with perfectly cast stars
|8/17/2017
|"Pilgrimage" sends Spidey, "Walking Dead" star on a 13th century quest
|8/10/2017
|Attempt to redeem reprehensible dad cracks "The Glass Castle"
|8/10/2017
|"Brigsby Bear" smarter than the average indie dramedy
|8/3/2017
|Stilted dialogue, McConaughey's corny villain crumble "The Dark Tower"
|8/3/2017
|"Landline": Amusing '90s period piece strikes the right dial tone
|7/27/2017
|Charlize Theron joins action's top echelon with slick "Atomic Blonde"
|7/26/2017
|Tight focus intensifies the drama of riot recap "Detroit"
|7/25/2017
|Bruce Willis cop film "First Kill" goes with any refreshment of choice
|7/20/2017
|Christopher Nolan's deeply moving "Dunkirk" a triumph in filmmaking
|7/18/2017
|In "Blind," the old chemistry comes back for Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore
|7/13/2017
|Plenty of hilarity amidst the heresy of "The Little Hours"
|7/13/2017
|"A Ghost Story" finds meaning in one man's paranormal inactivity
|7/12/2017
|No time for monkey business in gritty "War for the Planet of the Apes"
|7/11/2017
|A lesser Hemsworth tames Old West town in the cliché-riddled "Hickok"
|7/6/2017
|Unique "Spider-Man: Homecoming" explores school as much as skies
|7/3/2017
|"The Big Sick" turns unorthodox courtship into smart, silly rom-com
|6/29/2017
|Depressing, mean-spirited jokes in "The House" never pay off
|6/29/2017
|"Baby Driver" a high-speed vehicle for the fast and the hilarious
|6/27/2017
|Satirical fairy tale "Okja" lets great actors go hog wild
|6/26/2017
|"Maudie": Sally Hawkins delights as a hard-luck pauper who loves life
|6/22/2017
|Blending camp, cults, cameos & cannibals, "The Bad Batch" not all bad
|6/22/2017
|"All Eyez on Me" keeps it real on the good, bad of Tupac Shakur's life
|6/16/2017
|In "Beatriz at Dinner," the characters get emptier as the plates do
|6/15/2017
|"Once Upon a Time in Venice": Even in schlock, Bruce Willis entertains
|6/15/2017
|Not the slo-mo walk! Script gets lazy as "Rough Night" women get crazy
|6/15/2017
|"It Comes at Night" keeps us guessing about characters' nature
|6/8/2017
|Selfish dad glowers in the attic in darkly funny "Wakefield"
|6/8/2017
|That's one cool dog saving lives (and the heroine) in "Megan Leavey"
|6/7/2017
|In Netflix's "War Machine," Brad Pitt goes over the top — and it works
|5/26/2017
|Promising chiller "Black Butterfly" wrecked by one twist too many
|5/25/2017
|"Baywatch": A dumb TV show inspires a dumb movie
|5/24/2017
|In teen tale "Everything, Everything," genuine emotions never get out
|5/18/2017
|"The Real Life Rocky" gets his due in appealing biopic "Chuck"
|5/11/2017
|"The Wall": Mystery of unseen sniper heightens thriller's tension
|5/11/2017
|Fun banter of Hawn, Schumer dashed when "Snatched" gets to jungle
|5/10/2017
|How deep are truths of the soapy thriller "Illicit"? Not very
|5/4/2017
|"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" brings the funny and the feels
|5/2/2017
|"The Circle" uses latest tech culture to state old, tired ideas
|4/28/2017
|Nicole Kidman's "Queen of the Desert" moves at a camel's pace
|4/13/2017
|Jake Johnson plays intriguing Chicago character in "Win It All"
|4/6/2017
|Young math whiz gets a lesson in division in gripping "Gifted"
|4/5/2017
|Ambitious and unnerving, "The Discovery" an afterlife delight
|3/30/2017
|"Dig Two Graves" offers fine acting, big thrills on a low budget
|3/24/2017
|"T2 Trainspotting" mates older, not much wiser in worthy sequel
|3/23/2017
|Poorly acted "Ottoman Lieutenant" also glosses over genocide
|3/9/2017
|"The Shack": Christian novel adaptation works in tedious ways
|3/2/2017
|In "Logan," reinvented Wolverine makes a deep impression
|3/1/2017
|Artsy "Dark Night" takes aim at shooting sprees, misses
|2/23/2017
|"Get Out" earns its laughs while honoring horror traditions
|2/22/2017
|Don"t subject yourself to mean, humor-free "Fist Fight"
|2/16/2017
|"The Great Wall" a ridiculous monster epic made in China
|2/15/2017
|Measured "Alone in Berlin" delivers noteworthy message
|2/10/2017
|Keanu Reeves back with a vengeance in "John Wick: Chapter 2"
|2/9/2017
|"A Dog's Purpose" a doggy downer of grief, neglect
|1/25/2017
|Poet in motion: Bus driver watches world pass by in "Paterson"
|1/19/2017
|M. Night Shyamalan back to his old magic with gripping "Split"
|1/18/2017
|"The Founder": Intelligent fun on a sesame seed bun
|1/17/2017
|Annette Bening the standout of superb "20th Century Women" cast
|1/12/2017
|Talking tree all bark, little bite in "A Monster Calls"
|1/5/2017
|"Silence": Scorsese revisits issues of faith in haunting style
|1/5/2017
|Exhilarating "La La Land" depicts love in classic musical fashion
|12/15/2016
|"Bad Santa 2": Thornton's crass Kringle returns minus the humor
|11/23/2016
|Catchy songs, charming teen star animate the gorgeous "Moana"
|11/21/2016
|Rebecca Hall a stunner as a doomed reporter in "Christine"
|11/17/2016
|Prof tries to talk to the aliens in exhilarating "Arrival"
|11/10/2016
|"Almost Christmas": Great cast home, hopelessly lame for holidays
|11/9/2016
|The blood and the beliefs flow in Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge"
|11/2/2016
|"Moonlight": Boy becomes man in a vibrant film about a tough life
|10/27/2016
|"The Handmaiden": Crush complicates the con in multi-layered tale
|10/27/2016
|"The Accountant": Ben Affleck an entertaining transaction hero
|10/12/2016
|"American Honey" an eye-opening peek at how young people party
|10/6/2016
|"The Girl on the Train": Ludicrous thriller goes off the rails
|10/5/2016
|"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" neglects the kids
|9/29/2016
|"Queen of Katwe": Uplifting story of playing chess for success
|9/21/2016
|Lightweight "Magnificent Seven" entertains with guns blazing
|9/20/2016
|In "Snowden," Oliver Stone depicts the NSA leaker as pure hero
|9/14/2016
|"Sully": Brace for emotional impact of Tom Hanks" cockpit triumph
|9/9/2016
|"The Light Between Oceans": Soap gets in your teary eyes
|8/30/2016
|"Hands of Stone": As Roberto Duran, Ramirez boxes like a champ
|8/25/2016
|Jonah Hill, Miles Teller armed and hilarious in slick "War Dogs"
|8/16/2016
|"Hell or High Water": Modern western the year's best film so far
|8/11/2016
|"Bad Moms": Funny women go awesomely over the top
|7/28/2016
|"Jason Bourne": A welcome return for Matt Damon's spirited spy
|7/28/2016
|"Microbe & Gasoline": Teen outcasts roam under eternal sunshine
|7/28/2016
|"Tallulah": The funny, moving story of a baby snatcher
|7/28/2016
|Determined to be hip, "Nerve" catches all the high school cliches
|7/26/2016
|"Lights Out": In the dark, this supremely scary movie glows
|7/21/2016
|"Ghostbusters" reboot a horrifying mess
|7/17/2016
|"Swiss Army Man": Bold, weird, with Daniel Radcliffe good & dead
|6/30/2016
|"The Legend of Tarzan": Decent jungle yarn, nothing to yell about
|6/29/2016
|"Independence Day: Resurgence": Quality descends in sci-fi sequel
|6/25/2016
|"Free State of Jones": Debatable premise but brilliant execution
|6/23/2016
|"The Neon Demon": Stylish horror story lacks much substance
|6/23/2016
|"Genius": In biopic, great actors play great authors with gusto
|6/16/2016
|"Not a Stranger" has real feel for Chicago talk, Chicago streets
|6/9/2016
|"The Conjuring 2": Too much of a good, scary thing
|6/7/2016
|"Me Before You" goes to extremes to wring the tears
|6/2/2016
|Quicksilver's heroics rev up routine "X-Men: Apocalypse"
|5/24/2016
|"Love & Friendship" has strong sense of Austen's sensibility
|5/19/2016
|"Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" stays too long at the party
|5/18/2016
|"The Nice Guys": Crowe, Gosling hard-bitten but hilarious
|5/17/2016
|12 things you didn"t know about "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"
|5/15/2016
|"Being Charlie": Stoned or sober, the hero's a little weasel
|5/12/2016
|"How to Plan an Orgy in a Small Town" neither sexy nor funny
|5/12/2016
|George, Julia the key assets in tense, funny "Money Monster"
|5/12/2016
|"The Trust": Nicolas Cage, Jerry Lewis and an entertaining heist
|5/11/2016
|"Captain America: Civil War" review: Choose your own avenger
|5/3/2016
|"Mother's Day": Stupid crapfest should be neither seen nor heard
|4/28/2016
|"The Meddler": Susan Sarandon wins us over with her mom mentality
|4/28/2016
|"Elvis & Nixon": 2 pros excel as icons with ambitious minds
|4/19/2016
|"Criminal": Kevin Costner stoked, Oldman a joke in loony thriller
|4/13/2016
|"The Jungle Book": It all looks real as boy meets talking animals
|4/12/2016
|"Mr. Right": Sam Rockwell as the hit man of her dreams
|4/7/2016
|"Remember": An improbable revenge story with some wrinkles
|4/7/2016
|"I Saw the Light": Routine Hank Williams bio looks, sounds great
|3/30/2016
|"Get a Job": A decent millennial comedy emerges from limbo
|3/24/2016
|"Eddie the Eagle": Skiing is believing in uplifting story reminiscent of "Rudy"
|3/6/2016
|"Rolling Papers": Pot becomes legal, and newspaper rolls with it
|3/6/2016
|"The Big Short": Jocular fun with collateralized debt obligations
|3/6/2016
|"Zootopia": Clever critters in one of the best animated films ever
|3/2/2016
|From 1991: Richard Roeper visits the "Home Alone" house in Winnetka
|12/4/2015
|"I Smile Back": As a destructive addict, Sarah Silverman shows serious talent
|11/5/2015
|"Experimenter": Stylistic jolts don"t always help academic drama
|10/21/2015
|In 1975's "Mahogany," Diana Ross timeless, but the attitudes aren't
|8/21/2015
|"Digging for Fire": Discovery in the dirt unearths some truths
|8/20/2015
|"Strangerland": Nicole Kidman, beautiful images in irritating Aussie story
|7/9/2015
|"Self/Less": Body switch leads to fascinating questions, tiresome action
|7/6/2015
|"Inside Out": A funny, gorgeous exploration of one girl's brain
|6/15/2015
|James Franco delivers powerful performance as real-life killer in "True Story"
|4/16/2015
|"An Honest Liar": How the Amazing Randi debunked psychic frauds
|3/19/2015
|"Focus": Will Smith clearly back on track in smart, stylish film
|2/27/2015
|"The Babadook": Storybook monster comes to life in year's scariest movie
|12/18/2014
|"Come As You Are" review: Funny movie freshens up the road-trip cliches
|11/20/2014
|"Interstellar": Epic beauty in its effects and its ideas
|11/4/2014
|"Nightcrawler": Jake Gyllenhaal a convincing creep, but gaffes spoil story
|10/30/2014
|"Rudderless": Jarring twist makes a good film even better
|10/16/2014
|"A Walk Among the Tombstones": Liam Neeson, wise and weary
|9/18/2014
|"This Is Where I Leave You": Tina Fey, Jason Bateman deserve better
|9/18/2014
|"Tusk": Kevin Smith's uniquely twisted curiosity cuts deep
|9/18/2014