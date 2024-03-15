The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Maya Silenko watches Ivan Silenko as he moves into a conference room in their temporary home at Fundacja Dar Serc in Schiller Park, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Maya and Ivan Silenko both survived the bombing of a building that left both of them trapped within the rubble and are in Chicago as they seek treatment for Ivan’s injuries.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 16 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news

The Eagles performed to a sold-out crowd at the United Center, an 11-year-old boy was among people killed in violence across Chicago over a 24-hour period, and the Wendell Phillips Academy High School basketball team celebrated winning the IHSA 2A State Boys Basketball Championship.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago police officials investigate inside an apartment in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, where authorities said a pregnant woman was repeatedly stabbed and her 11-year-old son killed in a domestic assault on the North Side, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The boy is among nine people killed in violence across Chicago over a 24-hour period from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mourners embrace each other outside Peterson Plaza in Edgewater, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, after a woman was stabbed and an 11-year-old boy was fatally wounded, according to police. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Nnamdï performs at Credit Union 1 Arena ahead of The Strokes performance for the Kina Collins campaign, Friday, March 8, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Attendees cheer during congressional candidate Kina Collins' speech ahead of The Strokes fundraising concert at Credit Union 1 Arena, Friday, March 8, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Players on the Wendell Phillips Academy High School basketball team pose for photos with trophies, coaches and supporters during a rally at the South Side school to celebrate the team winning the IHSA 2A State Boys Basketball Championship, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

An aerial view of Soldier Field looking north towards the Chicago skyline, Monday, March 11, 2024. The Chicago Bears have shifted their focus to the parking area south of Soldier Field, their current home, in their quest for a new domed stadium. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Artist Jim Bachor demonstrates his process at his shop and gallery Bachor at 1111 W. Lawrence in Uptown, Monday, March 11, 2024. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

People gather outside of a shelter for migrants at 2241 S. Halsted St. in Pilsen, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Evictions from shelters could begin as early as Saturday. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A man buys food from a vendor outside of a shelter for migrants at 2241 S. Halsted St. in Pilsen, Thursday, March 14, 2024. | Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

A family of asylum-seekers looks through a pile of donated clothing at St. Edmund Catholic Church and school in Oak Park, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. While Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration scoured the city for sites to house newly arrived migrants over the past year, offers for rent-free space from the Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago went unheeded. The church recently agreed to give Oak Park space in a closed school, St. Edmund, so the village can house dozens of asylum-seekers, saving the village potentially millions of dollars in rent. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Advocates for migrants protest the possible eviction of recently arrived migrants from shelters across the city during a protest at Pritzker Park in the Loop, Saturday, March 9, 2024. Members of different organizations, who demanded permanent housing for migrants, decried the challenges that migrants have faced while trying to secure work permits, lack of job protections for them and the mental toll of unstable housing to young migrants. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Flanked by family members and mourners, former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson watches as pallbearers carry the casket to the hearse and bagpipers play for his mother, Patricia Daley Martino, after her funeral at Old St. Patrick's Church, Thursday, March 14, 2024. Martino, 86, the oldest child of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and sister of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, died Saturday, according to a death notice. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pro-Palestinian graffiti that reads “Israel Bombs USA Pay$” is seen on the walls of Trump International Hotel & Tower on the Chicago River side of the tower, Monday, March 11, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Alia Bilal, chief executive director of the Inner-City Muslim Action Network, stands for a portrait at the nonprofit's offices in Chicago Lawn, Thursday, March 7, 2024. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Rebuilding continues at Calumet Fisheries at 3259 E. 95th St., the famed Southeast Side eatery that has been under reconstruction since last November when a fire tore through the building, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.| Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Zubaer Khan/Sun-Times

Joe Walsh (left) and Steuart Smith perform with the Eagles at the United Center, Friday, March 9, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

