Picture Chicago: 16 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
The Eagles performed to a sold-out crowd at the United Center, an 11-year-old boy was among people killed in violence across Chicago over a 24-hour period, and the Wendell Phillips Academy High School basketball team celebrated winning the IHSA 2A State Boys Basketball Championship.
The Latest
“The dude’s still got it,” said linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, a former Chargers teammate of Allen’s who signed with the Bears in free agency. “He’s got the juice. He’s going to bring some special moments to the city of Chicago. They are going to love him.”
Howard, who starred at Chicago Vocational as a high school star, finished with an 82-67 overall record at Michigan. His team was just 8-24 this season after an 18-16 effort last year that earned the Wolverines an NIT bid
Crochet has pitched nine scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks this spring
Solid docuseries details abuse and upsetting actions the young talents endured while making TV shows for kids.