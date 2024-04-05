The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 5, 2024
Klaus Makela conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra through Saul Zinovjev’s ‘Batteria’ at the Symphony Center's Orchestra Hall in The Loop, Thursday, April 4, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Klaus Makela conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra through Saul Zinovjev’s ‘Batteria’ at the Symphony Center’s Orchestra Hall in The Loop, Thursday, April 4. Succeeding Riccardo Muti, the Finnish conductor will be 31 when he begins the position in September 2027 with an initial contract of five years.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from the first week of April 2024

Klaus Mäkelä, 28, became the 11th music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Che “Rhymefest” Smith announced his candidacy for the Chicago Board of Education, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 in their home opener.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is comforted by an angel after falling during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is comforted by an angel after falling during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross” in Pilsen, a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, Friday, March 29.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jesus, played by Tony Diaz, is held by his mother during the 47th annual “Via Crucis: Living Way of the Cross,” a Lenten tradition that recounts the passion and death of Jesus Christ, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Father Ephraim of Saints Athanasios and John Greek Orthodox Church sits inside his Velomobile, a covered, non-motorized tricycle, in Irving Park, Thursday, April 4, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Father Ephraim, of Saints Athanasios and John Greek Orthodox Church, sits inside his Velomobile, a covered, non-motorized tricycle, in Irving Park, Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Che “Rhymefest” Smith performs with singer Russoul before announcing his candidacy for the Chicago Board of Education during a press conference at Silverroom in Hyde Park, Thursday, April 4, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Che “Rhymefest” Smith performs with singer Russoul before announcing his candidacy for the Chicago Board of Education during a press conference at Silverroom in Hyde Park, Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Omar Torres, who is from Venezuela, loads a bag into a truck outside the migrant shelter at Broadway Armory Park in Edgewater, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Several migrants moved out of the Broadway Armory Park shelter Saturday. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Omar Torres, who is from Venezuela, loads a bag into a truck outside the migrant shelter at Broadway Armory Park in Edgewater, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Several migrants moved out of the Broadway Armory Park shelter Saturday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Baseball fans flock to Wrigley Field for the Chicago Cubs opening day game vs the Colorado Rockies, Monday, April 1, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Baseball fans flock to Wrigley Field for the Chicago Cubs opening day game vs the Colorado Rockies, Monday, April 1, 2024.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson listens to comments from a speaker during a press conference announcing new housing developments to reinvigorate the downtown area at 208 S LaSalle St. in the Loop, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) hugs Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez after the vote to remove Sigcho-Lopez as committee chair on Housing and Real Estate failed, during a special City Council session, Monday, April 1, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Flanked by supporters, Eileen O’Neill Burke, Democratic nominee for Cook County State’s Attorney, speaks to reporters during a victory event at the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 headquarters in the West Loop, Monday, April 1, 2024.

Flanked by supporters, Eileen O’Neill Burke, Democratic nominee for Cook County State’s Attorney, speaks to reporters during a victory event at the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 headquarters in the West Loop, Monday, April 1, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Passengers ride the Water Taxi near the Ogilvie/Union Station stop in the West Loop, Saturday, March 30, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Passengers ride the Water Taxi near the Ogilvie/Union Station stop in the West Loop, Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Fabi Malary, Elise Malary’s sister, removes the cover over the Elise Malary Way sign during a honorary street naming ceremony for Elise Malary at West Catalpa Avenue and North Clark Street in the Andersonville neighborhood, Friday, March 29, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during the Office of Justice Programs’ second annual Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Grantee Conference at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during the Office of Justice Programs’ second annual Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Grantee Conference at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pastor Jason Globicki stands in front of a stained glass depiction of the resurrection in the sanctuary of the Wicker Park Lutheran Church at 1500 N Hoyne Ave in Wicker Park, Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Hundreds of janitors with SEIU Local 1 march towards the Building Owners and Management Association headquarters in The Loop 4 days ahead of a contract expiration, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Shatika Morgan sits for a photo at her home, on Tuesday, April 2. Morgan’s daughter was shot and killed in a mass shooting in front of a convenience store at 5337 W Madison Ave in Austin, four other young women were also shot. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Erica Wax, chair of CARE Chicago, teaches a “Get Smart About Credit” seminar at Gwendolyn Brooks High School in Roseland, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Erica Wax, chair of CARE Chicago, teaches a “Get Smart About Credit” seminar at Gwendolyn Brooks High School in Roseland, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

