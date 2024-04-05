Picture Chicago: 17 must-see Sun-Times photos from the first week of April 2024
Klaus Mäkelä, 28, became the 11th music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Che “Rhymefest” Smith announced his candidacy for the Chicago Board of Education, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 in their home opener.
The Latest
“I try to draw an expression,” muralist Erick Chavez says. “You’re going to get a moment in time.”
Final Four: Will NC State’s DJ Burns Jr. — or UConn’s Donovan Clingan — neutralize Purdue star Zach Edey?
Here are 10 things to watch in Saturday’s men’s semifinals.
James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting six of 25 games for the Trojans. He shot 37% from the field, 27% from 3-point range and 68% from the free-throw line.
Arab American community in Chicago says data from new racial category could help address disparities
The federal change to how Arab Americans will be identified in future census surveys comes after Illinois passed a law that added Middle Eastern or North African as a distinct racial category.
Jeremiah Marques Williams-Frett, 20, was shot in the chest and found unresponsive about 1:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said at the time.