Friday, May 24, 2024
A large cicada brood emerges around Western Springs Illinois on Wednesday May 22, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Photography Chicago

Picture Chicago: 12 photos you might have missed this week

Cicadas swarm Chicago suburbs, Megan Thee Stallion performs at the United Center, piping plover Green Dot makes an appearance and Wayfair fans flock to its first physical store.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A periodical cicada flies away from Stephanie Adams, plant healthcare leader at the Morton Arboretum, Friday, May 17, 2024. The periodical cicadas have emerged in the Chicago area for the first time in 17 years. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Customers mill around the house ware section of Wayfair on its opening day at Edens Plaza in Wilmette, Ill., Thursday, May 23, 2024. The company that sells home products opened its first large-format, physical store, which is 150,000 square feet, to hundreds of customers Thursday morning. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Megan Thee Stallion performs at the United Center, Friday, May 17, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chris Earll, a Bears season ticket holder, shows off his signed Dick Butkus football outside of his office in Bedford Park, Ill., Friday, May 17, 2024.

Piping plover Green Dot eats a worm in the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on the North Side, Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A cicada sits atop a fence post in Aurora, Ill. Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2024. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

A veteran pays respects near a memorial honoring marines killed in Iraq and Afghanistan outside the Joseph J. McCarthy Reserve Center in North Park, Friday, May 17, 2024.

Police watch from above as Darien Harris speaks about justice for those that are wrongly convicted during a rally outside the 18th District police station on the North Side, Sunday, May 19, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A graduating School of the Art Institute student holds up a Palestinian flag before accepting their diploma during SAIC’s commencement ceremony at Wintrust Arena, Monday, May 20, 2024. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A group of City Council members gather around Ald. Walter Burnett, Jr. (27th) after a City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

WATERSAFETY-052224-17.JPG

A Chicago Fire Department helicopter flies overhead during a water rescue demonstration by the Chicago Fire Department at Navy Pier, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

