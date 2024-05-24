Picture Chicago: 12 photos you might have missed this week

The Latest
When it came time to figure out a good spot for the new album release show for “Sunday Morning Put-On,” the Green Mill was a natural choice.
Maxwell Street Market, once year-round and featuring 1,200 vendors, will open for just 6 days with only 35 sellers this year
Maxwell Street Market opens for the season Sunday, but some long-time vendors won’t be at the storied market amid operational changes reducing the number of stands and excluding food booths.
In this week’s “Polling Place,” we also asked you to pick your Stanley Cup finals winner as well as an NBA conference finals superstar around whom to build a team.
CMK Crew has worked together since the 1990s, when much of its work was illegal. Now they paint sought-after murals, among other artwork.
The buzzing coming from the cicadas is expected to get louder as more insects emerge from the ground.