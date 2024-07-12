Picture Chicago: 27 must-see photos from Sun-Times photographers

Mayadet Cruz, a friend of Taylor Casey, hugs a friend while operating a bubble machine during a news conference outside City Hall in the Loop on Casey’s 42nd birthday, where friends and family of Casey gathered to call on state, city officials and the FBI to help find Casey, Thursday, July 11, 2024. Casey was reported missing during a yoga retreat in the Bahamas on June 19. “She’s just a beautiful and amazing person who deserves to be found. Her community loves her and we want her back home,” Cruz said.