Picture Chicago: 27 must-see photos from Sun-Times photographers

The Latest
Chicago Shakespeare Theater nabbed the U.S. premiere of the sweeping musical, which ditches a costly full orchestra in favor of actors playing instruments on stage.
For Cubs great Andre Dawson, a non-baseball milestone — turning 70 — hits home with major-league impact
“Where has the time gone?” Dawson said this week in a phone call with the Sun-Times.
The Bears aren’t quite a team on the cusp of Super Bowl contention. But Poles, for the most part, has a roster of starting and rotational players he expects to be a part of the Bears’ next playoff team.
The store had been in limbo for the better part of two years, amid Amazon’s re-examination of its grocery business.
The faces in the fountain: Millennium Park's Crown Fountain still watching over Chicago after 20 years
Its two LED video-screen towers, designed by Spanish architect Jaume Plensa, showcase more than 1,000 faces that portray the city’s diverse cultural makeup. We spoke with some of those whose faces millions of people a year still see.