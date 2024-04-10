The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Editorials Crime Commentary

Dexter Reed’s shooting leaves Chicago with questions that demand answers

It’s tragic when a civilian is killed and a police officer wounded during what began as an apparent traffic stop. What’s needed now is a fair and thorough investigation of the March 21 shooting of Dexter Reed and an action plan for preventing another deadly incident.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Dexter Reed’s shooting leaves Chicago with questions that demand answers
Porscha Banks, sister of Dexter Reed, shouts at Chicago police officers as activists try to de-escalate the situation during a protest outside the District 11 police station, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Reed was shot and killed by police in an exchange of gunfire back in March.

Porscha Banks, the sister of Dexter Reed, shouts at Chicago police at a protest outside the District 11 police station on April 9. Reed was shot and killed by police in March.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One of the first questions that comes to mind while watching the disturbing, chaotic video footage of the fatal Chicago police shooting of Dexter Reed is this:

Why are police still shooting, even after Reed was down?

The video and the account of the shooting by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows that the encounter between police and Reed last month in Humboldt Park quickly escalated: A group of tactical officers approached Reed in his vehicle, barking orders at him and demanding he get out of his SUV. Reed then apparently fired at the officers first, striking one officer. In response, the officers scatter and continue firing repeatedly, even after Reed was lying on the ground — in all, firing 96 times in 41 seconds, COPA asserts.

That's not the only outstanding question about the shooting, which happened on March 21.

Editorial

Editorial

Mayor Brandon Johnson rightly warned on Tuesday against drawing conclusions about the incident before all the facts are in. We agree. Johnson said he was "personally devastated to see yet another young Black man lose his life during an interaction with the police," and also noted that "shooting a police officer can never be condoned, never excused." We agree on those points as well.

It is a tragedy when a civilian is killed and a police officer wounded during what reportedly began as a traffic stop. The best path forward now — for Reed's family, the officers involved and Chicago as a whole — is a fair and thorough investigation of what happened and an action plan for preventing another deadly tragedy.

COPA's investigation continues, and the sooner it is complete, the better.

Deadly force, after Reed fired first?

Chicago police say Reed, 26, fired first when the Harrison District tactical officers approached his SUV in a crosswalk in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street. Video from a home surveillance camera in the area bolsters that assertion, apparently showing plumes of smoke coming from inside the SUV as gunshots are heard. An officer is seen falling backward.

Related

That video also bolsters what Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), chair of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, said he was told: that Reed fired 11 shots through his car window at officers.

Did Reed panic and begin firing when he saw a group of armed officers approach his SUV? Did officers, hearing gunshots and seeing their fellow officer fall backward, scatter and begin firing, not knowing what they might be up against from inside a car with tinted windows?

State police are still investigating ballistics to determine if Reed did indeed fire first; a gun was recovered from the car. As for the officers' response, COPA's chief administrator Andrea Kersten wrote in a letter to Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling that there were "serious questions about the proportionality of their use of deadly force."

Another question: Why did officers initially approach Reed's SUV? COPA was initially told it was a seat belt violation. But Kersten questioned that, citing the officers' "location relative to [Reed’s] vehicle and the dark tints on [Reed’s] windows."

If officers had another reason to approach Reed's vehicle, what was it? The SUV was reportedly parked in a crosswalk, so was that part of the reason? In any case, why did officers approach so aggressively, if it was a mere seat belt or crosswalk violation?

Kersten noted, in a footnote to her letter to Snelling, that COPA has another open investigation into a traffic stop involving the same officers less than a month earlier — also related to an alleged seat belt violation.

Reed's background and the history of the Harrison police district also raise questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Reed had been arrested twice in a matter of months before the shooting, and was awaiting trial on a gun case, Cook County court records show. The police beat where the incident happened has had seven police shootings since 2015, one of only a few beats to have more than six police shootings in that same time period. Officers in the Harrison District as a whole have also pulled over more cars, and fired their weapons more often, than officers in other districts in recent years — not surprising, since the area has one of the highest rates of overall gun violence in the city.

COPA says its investigators have briefed the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice about the incident. Given this city's fraught history of police shootings, federal officials might do well to step in at some point.

Meanwhile, with so many outstanding questions, jumping to conclusions is the wrong answer.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Jack Smith’s latest Supreme Court filing against Trump immunity claim is a civics lesson for us all
Lori Lightfoot gives Dolton a chance to learn the truth about Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s spending
Is the former South Works site ready to take a quantum leap into computing?
Take a wait-and-see approach before eliminating subminimum wage for tipped workers in Illinois
When Chicago keeps fighting police misconduct lawsuits, taxpayers and victims pay the price
Roseland residents have a chance to invest in their community. Go for it.
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-519.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife is punishing me by shutting down all intimacy
It’s not just her waning libido that has cooled off the marriage, it’s also her distrust of her husband.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
PRIDEPARADE-062623-44.jpg
Chicago
Chicago Pride Parade to scale down due to city’s ‘safety and logistics concerns’
The 53rd annual parade, set for June 30, will limit its entries and start an hour earlier.
By Erica Thompson
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Mayor reverses course, will call for $70 million in funding for migrant care, key City Council member says
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), says city officials are acting based on their expectation that busing will ramp up again as the Democratic National Convention nears.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Yoan Moncada, with White Sox translator Billy Russo
White Sox
Grifol, White Sox carry on after nightmarish start
“No way to think that’s going to happen,” Grifol says of injuries to Moncada, Robert Jr. and Jimenez
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Joe Perry (left) and Steven Tyler perform at an September Aerosmith concert in Philadelphia.
Music
Aerosmith to resume farewell tour, including January show in Chicago
After postponing concert during Steven Tyler’s recovery from vocal cord damage, rockers plan to get back on the road this fall
By USA TODAY
 