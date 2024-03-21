Officer shot, man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A Chicago police officer and a man were shot in an exchange of gunfire Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street, officials said.

One officer suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

A man involved in the shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in “very critical” condition, Langford said.

A second officer was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a “minor issue,” Langford said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Anyone with information can call (312) 746-3609.

No other details were immediately available.

Contributing: Tom Schuba