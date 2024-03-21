The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Officer shot, man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A police officer was in good condition, and a man, whose age wasn’t known, was in critical condition. A second officer was hospitalized for a “minor issue,” officials said. The incident occurred about 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street.

By  Kade Heather
   
A Chicago police officer and a man were shot in an exchange of gunfire Thursday in the 3800 block of Ferdinand Street in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A Chicago police officer and a man were shot in an exchange of gunfire Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street, officials said.

One officer suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

A man involved in the shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in “very critical” condition, Langford said.

A second officer was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a “minor issue,” Langford said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Anyone with information can call (312) 746-3609.

No other details were immediately available.

Contributing: Tom Schuba

