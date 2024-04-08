Chicago officials brace for release of video showing fatal police shooting in Humboldt Park

Police oversight officials on Tuesday are expected to release video of a dramatic exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop last month in Humboldt Park that killed the driver dead and wounded one of the several tactical officers involved in the gunfight.

The exact circumstances of the March 21 shooting remain unclear to the public as city officials brace for the release of body-worn camera video and other footage captured during the deadly stop in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street.

Just over a week after the shootout, the family of Dexter Reed sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson and Police Supt. Larry Snelling saying they “still don’t know why Dexter was shot by these plain-clothed police officers. What we do know, leaves us very troubled.”

On a GoFundMe page seeking donations to cover legal fees and funeral expenses, Reed’s sister said the family hadn’t seen evidence that Reed fired at police.

But Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), chairman of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, said he has been told Reed fired 11 shots through his car window in what Hopkins described as “an attempt to kill police officers.” An empty gun was recovered at the scene, Hopkins said.

“If we’re going to allow criminal to use deadly force without fear of deadly force being returned, what will that do to society?” Hopkins said. "He fired 11 rounds at these police officers before he was eventually killed. Period. What more do you need to talk about?”

Still, questions remained about the actions of the officers and the level of force used. More than 50 rounds were picked up in the area by the ShotSpotter detection system, according to records shared with the Sun-Times.

The mayor’s office declined to comment. The police department didn’t respond to questions.

On March 25, the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability said the gunfire erupted after five Harrison District officers pulled Reed over and approached his vehicle “while giving verbal commands.” The tactical officers, positioned on both sides of the vehicle, exchanged gunfire with Reed.

COPA didn’t say who shot first but noted that a gun was recovered.

An officer was struck in the wrist and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Reed suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Reed’s family members were expected to view the footage of the shooting Monday afternoon with their attorney Andrew Stroth, whose civil rights firm has sued the city over other police shootings.

Stroth declined to comment ahead of a news conference the family was planning Tuesday afternoon outside COPA’s West Town offices.

In their letter to the mayor and police superintendent, Reed’s family described him as a standout basketball player who had dreams of becoming a sportscaster. Reed had led Westinghouse College Prep to a regional championship and later played basketball at Morton College in Cicero, the family said.

Reed, who was known as “Dex,” was remembered by his coaches as a team leader. Westinghouse head coach Rafie Fields, who was an assistant coach during Reed’s playing career, said he was “stunned and in disbelief” after learning of the shooting.

“What happened is very unfortunate,” Fields told the Sun-Times. “A lot of people are affected, of course Dexter’s family, as well as the Chicago police officer’s family and the Chicago police officers themselves.”

“It’s just an unfortunate situation [for] everyone involved,” Fields added.

Prior to the shooting, Reed had been arrested twice in a matter of months and was awaiting trial in a pending gun case, according to Cook County court records.

He was first arrested on April 20, 2023 after allegedly walking out of the Saks Fifth Avenue along the Magnificent Mile while wearing a $950 shirt he hadn’t paid for, according to an arrest report. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft that was soon tossed out.

Then on July 13, 2023, he was arrested again when officers allegedly found him carrying a loaded handgun as he was entering the Windy City Smokeout music festival outside the United Center, an arrest report states. He had no concealed carry license, and his firearm owners identification card had been revoked.

After initially being charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, he was indicted on additional gun-related felonies, court records show. The case was still pending when he was shot and killed.

Reed had previously worked for Monterrey Security, a politically connected firm with deep ties to the Chicago Police Department.

Monterrey’s top staff includes former high-ranking CPD officials Anthony Riccio, Bob Klich and Hiram Grau, who was also the director of the Illinois State Police. Fred Waller, a key adviser to Snelling who also served as interim superintendent, previously worked as Monterrey’s director of strategic initiatives.

Reed worked a range of assignments for Monterrey between May and December of 2019, most recently guarding Credit Union 1 Arena, formerly the UIC Pavilion. He was ultimately fired for “attendance issues,” Monterrey spokesman Steve Patterson said.

Reed’s visitation and funeral were held last week.