March 6 Menu planner: Beef pot roast is tasty and easy to prepare

Cut beef pot roast into thin slices and serve your family a treat. Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Beef pot roast

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 2 3/4 hours

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1 boneless beef chuck pot roast (arm, shoulder or blade), about 2 1/2 pounds

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) lower-sodium beef broth

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves

2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen vegetable stew mixture (such as potatoes, carrots, celery and onion)

Combine flour, salt and pepper. Lightly coat beef in 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture. Heat oil in large stockpot on medium. Place beef in stockpot; brown evenly on all sides. Pour off drippings. Combine beef broth, red wine, thyme and remaining flour mixture; add to stockpot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 hours. Add vegetables to stockpot; continue simmering 30 to 45 minutes or until pot roast and vegetables are fork-tender. Remove pot roast and vegetables; keep warm. Skim fat from gravy, if necessary. Carve pot roast into thin slices. Serve with vegetables and gravy.

Per serving: 368 calories, 40 grams protein, 10 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 72 milligrams cholesterol, 412 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pasta with creamy vegetables

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces penne pasta

2 tablespoons water

1 (8-ounce) package shredded carrots

1 1/2 cups frozen tiny green peas

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, cut into cubes

1/2 cup sliced green onions

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

Cook pasta according to directions; drain and return to pot. Meanwhile, microwave water and carrots on high (100% power) 5 minutes. Add peas and garlic. Microwave on high 4 minutes; drain. Add cream cheese and green onions to pasta; mix well. Spoon vegetables over pasta; stir until cheese melts. Toss to coat. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 168 calories, 6 grams protein, 3 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 87 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Scallops with lemon butter sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: about 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound sea scallops

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Coat scallops in flour. Season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Cook scallops in 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in large skillet on medium-high for 2 minutes on each side. Remove scallops. Add remaining butter, lemon juice, parsley, remaining salt and pepper; mix well. Gently heat and serve sauce with scallops.

Per serving: 175 calories, 14 grams protein, 10 grams fat (51% calories from fat), 4.3 grams saturated fat, 7 grams carbohydrate, 43 milligrams cholesterol, 732 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Quick chili

In a 3-quart pan, heat 2 teaspoons canola oil on medium. Add 1 pound ground turkey breast and cook 4 or 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Add 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium pinto beans, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, 2 tablespoons chili powder, 2 tablespoons instant minced onion, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1 teaspoon sugar. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped green onions, reduced-fat sour cream and shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese. Serve with deli coleslaw.

Barbecue pork sandwiches

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, place a 2 1/2- to 3-pound boneless, well-trimmed pork shoulder roast cut into 2 pieces; top with 1 to 1 1/2 cups of the family's favorite barbecue sauce. Cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Remove pork from cooker, shred with 2 forks and return to cooker. Mix well and serve on toasted poppy seed rolls.

