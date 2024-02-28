The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
March 6 Menu planner: Beef pot roast is tasty and easy to prepare

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Cut beef pot roast into thin slices and serve your family a treat.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Beef pot roast

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 2 3/4 hours

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1 boneless beef chuck pot roast (arm, shoulder or blade), about 2 1/2 pounds

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 can (14 to 14-1/2 ounces) lower-sodium beef broth

1/2 cup dry red wine

1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves

2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen vegetable stew mixture (such as potatoes, carrots, celery and onion)

Combine flour, salt and pepper. Lightly coat beef in 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture. Heat oil in large stockpot on medium. Place beef in stockpot; brown evenly on all sides. Pour off drippings. Combine beef broth, red wine, thyme and remaining flour mixture; add to stockpot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2 hours. Add vegetables to stockpot; continue simmering 30 to 45 minutes or until pot roast and vegetables are fork-tender. Remove pot roast and vegetables; keep warm. Skim fat from gravy, if necessary. Carve pot roast into thin slices. Serve with vegetables and gravy.

Per serving: 368 calories, 40 grams protein, 10 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 72 milligrams cholesterol, 412 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pasta with creamy vegetables

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces penne pasta

2 tablespoons water

1 (8-ounce) package shredded carrots

1 1/2 cups frozen tiny green peas

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, cut into cubes

1/2 cup sliced green onions

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

Cook pasta according to directions; drain and return to pot. Meanwhile, microwave water and carrots on high (100% power) 5 minutes. Add peas and garlic. Microwave on high 4 minutes; drain. Add cream cheese and green onions to pasta; mix well. Spoon vegetables over pasta; stir until cheese melts. Toss to coat. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 168 calories, 6 grams protein, 3 grams fat (16% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 8 milligrams cholesterol, 87 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Scallops with lemon butter sauce

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: about 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound sea scallops

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

Coat scallops in flour. Season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Cook scallops in 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in large skillet on medium-high for 2 minutes on each side. Remove scallops. Add remaining butter, lemon juice, parsley, remaining salt and pepper; mix well. Gently heat and serve sauce with scallops.

Per serving: 175 calories, 14 grams protein, 10 grams fat (51% calories from fat), 4.3 grams saturated fat, 7 grams carbohydrate, 43 milligrams cholesterol, 732 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Quick chili

In a 3-quart pan, heat 2 teaspoons canola oil on medium. Add 1 pound ground turkey breast and cook 4 or 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Add 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium pinto beans, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, 2 tablespoons chili powder, 2 tablespoons instant minced onion, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1 teaspoon sugar. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped green onions, reduced-fat sour cream and shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese. Serve with deli coleslaw.

Barbecue pork sandwiches

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, place a 2 1/2- to 3-pound boneless, well-trimmed pork shoulder roast cut into 2 pieces; top with 1 to 1 1/2 cups of the family's favorite barbecue sauce. Cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Remove pork from cooker, shred with 2 forks and return to cooker. Mix well and serve on toasted poppy seed rolls.

