Menu planner: Balsamic marinated flank steak will make your day

Potato-vegetable frittata

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: about 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 medium zucchini, sliced

3 whole eggs

6 egg whites

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 cup chopped cooked potatoes

Salsa for garnish

In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add onion and zucchini; cook 5 minutes until almost softened. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together whole eggs, egg whites, both cheeses and parsley. Stir potatoes into mixture in skillet; pour egg mixture over top. Cover and cook on low 8 to 10 minutes or until bottom is golden and top is set. Cut into 4 wedges and serve with salsa.

Per serving: 236 calories, 18 grams protein, 11 grams fat (42% calories from fat), 4.5 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 157 milligrams cholesterol, 412 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Chili with beans

Makes 8 cups

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes, plus 4 hours

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds 95% lean ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups no-salt-added tomato juice

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed tomato soup

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese and sliced green onions for garnish

In a large, nonstick skillet, cook beef 8 minutes or until no longer pink. Microwave onion on high 10 minutes or until softened; drain. Place cooked beef, onion, beans, tomato juice, soup, chili powder, salt and pepper in 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Cook on high 4 hours. Mix well. Ladle into bowls and garnish with cheese and onions.

Per serving: 263 calories, 31 grams protein, 6 grams fat (21% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 25 grams carbohydrate, 62 milligrams cholesterol, 546 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Maple-glazed salmon

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: less than 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 (5- to 6-ounce) pieces salmon fillet

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup maple syrup, divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Heat broiler. Sprinkle salmon evenly with salt. In a large, nonstick skillet, melt butter on medium. Add salmon, skin side up; cook 2 minutes. Place salmon, skin side down, on broiler rack coated with cooking spray. Place rack in broiler pan lined with foil; brush salmon with half the syrup. Broil 5 inches from heat, 5 to 7 minutes or until syrup caramelizes. Brush with remaining syrup; sprinkle with chives.

Per serving: 236 calories, 30 grams protein, 8 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 285 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Balsamic marinated flank steak

In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 clove minced garlic and 1/2 teaspoon sugar. Mix well; pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add 1 (1 1/2-pound) flank steak. Seal bag; marinate in refrigerator 6 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. To grill, remove steak; discard marinade. Grill on medium, covered, 11 to 21 minutes for medium to medium-rare doneness; turn occasionally. Remove from grill; let stand 5 minutes. Carve crosswise into thin slices.

Prepare your own oven-roasted potatoes and carrots.

Steak tacos

For the sauce: In a small bowl, combine 1 cup reduced-fat sour cream, 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro and 2 teaspoons adobo sauce from canned chipotle peppers; mix well, cover and refrigerate. For filling: Cut leftover steak into thin slices and then into strips. Stir-fry 1 medium red bell pepper and 1 onion, each thinly sliced, about 4 minutes. Add steak; stir-fry 1 minute or until hot. Meanwhile, warm 4 burrito-size flour tortillas. Spoon meat and vegetables into tortillas, top with sauce, roll and eat. Serve with canned reduced-sodium pinto beans.

Chix stix

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Brush all sides of 1 pound of chicken tenders with low-fat mayonnaise and then coat all sides with 1/2 to 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet; bake 15 minutes or until golden. Make a dip with half low-fat mayonnaise and half honey-mustard sauce.

