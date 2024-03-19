The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Menu planner: Balsamic marinated flank steak will make your day

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication and Susan Nicholson
   
Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak

Balsamic marinated flank steak

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Potato-vegetable frittata

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: about 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 medium zucchini, sliced

3 whole eggs

6 egg whites

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 cup chopped cooked potatoes

Salsa for garnish

In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add onion and zucchini; cook 5 minutes until almost softened. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together whole eggs, egg whites, both cheeses and parsley. Stir potatoes into mixture in skillet; pour egg mixture over top. Cover and cook on low 8 to 10 minutes or until bottom is golden and top is set. Cut into 4 wedges and serve with salsa.

Per serving: 236 calories, 18 grams protein, 11 grams fat (42% calories from fat), 4.5 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 157 milligrams cholesterol, 412 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Chili with beans

Makes 8 cups

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes, plus 4 hours

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds 95% lean ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups no-salt-added tomato juice

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed tomato soup

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese and sliced green onions for garnish

In a large, nonstick skillet, cook beef 8 minutes or until no longer pink. Microwave onion on high 10 minutes or until softened; drain. Place cooked beef, onion, beans, tomato juice, soup, chili powder, salt and pepper in 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Cook on high 4 hours. Mix well. Ladle into bowls and garnish with cheese and onions.

Per serving: 263 calories, 31 grams protein, 6 grams fat (21% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 25 grams carbohydrate, 62 milligrams cholesterol, 546 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Maple-glazed salmon

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: less than 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 (5- to 6-ounce) pieces salmon fillet

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup maple syrup, divided

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Heat broiler. Sprinkle salmon evenly with salt. In a large, nonstick skillet, melt butter on medium. Add salmon, skin side up; cook 2 minutes. Place salmon, skin side down, on broiler rack coated with cooking spray. Place rack in broiler pan lined with foil; brush salmon with half the syrup. Broil 5 inches from heat, 5 to 7 minutes or until syrup caramelizes. Brush with remaining syrup; sprinkle with chives.

Per serving: 236 calories, 30 grams protein, 8 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 2.4 grams saturated fat, 9 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 285 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Balsamic marinated flank steak

In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 clove minced garlic and 1/2 teaspoon sugar. Mix well; pour into a resealable plastic bag. Add 1 (1 1/2-pound) flank steak. Seal bag; marinate in refrigerator 6 hours to overnight, turning occasionally. To grill, remove steak; discard marinade. Grill on medium, covered, 11 to 21 minutes for medium to medium-rare doneness; turn occasionally. Remove from grill; let stand 5 minutes. Carve crosswise into thin slices.

Prepare your own oven-roasted potatoes and carrots, and add a romaine carrots.

Steak tacos

For the sauce: In a small bowl, combine 1 cup reduced-fat sour cream, 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro and 2 teaspoons adobo sauce from canned chipotle peppers; mix well, cover and refrigerate. For filling: Cut leftover steak into thin slices and then into strips. Stir-fry 1 medium red bell pepper and 1 onion, each thinly sliced, about 4 minutes. Add steak; stir-fry 1 minute or until hot. Meanwhile, warm 4 burrito-size flour tortillas. Spoon meat and vegetables into tortillas, top with sauce, roll and eat. Serve with canned reduced-sodium pinto beans.

Chix stix

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Brush all sides of 1 pound of chicken tenders with low-fat mayonnaise and then coat all sides with 1/2 to 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet; bake 15 minutes or until golden. Make a dip with half low-fat mayonnaise and half honey-mustard sauce.

