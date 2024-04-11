The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Feds award Illinois $8.6 million climate resiliency grant to alleviate flooding on I-290, near Maywood

It was one of 80 projects in 37 states to get part of the $830 million dedicated to the new program, which is dedicated to strengthening transportation systems across the country against extreme weather events intensified by climate change.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Feds award Illinois $8.6 million climate resiliency grant to alleviate flooding on I-290, near Maywood
FLOOD-070323-14.jpg

Traffic backs up on the eastbound I-290 approaching the United Center exit as flood water accumulates on July 2, 2023. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it’s giving more than $8.6 million in federal grants to its Illinois counterpart to help stop flooding on I-290 and in Maywood as part of a climate resilience program.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times (file)

The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving more than $8.6 million in federal grants to its Illinois counterpart to help stop flooding on I-290 and in Maywood as part of a climate resilience program, the agency announced Thursday.

It was one of 80 projects in 37 states to get part of the $830 million dedicated to the new program, which is dedicated to strengthening transportation systems across the country against extreme weather events intensified by climate change, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Extreme weather, made worse by climate change, is damaging America’s transportation infrastructure, cutting people off from getting to where they need to go, and threatening to raise the cost of goods by disrupting supply chains,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a news release.

The state transportation agency was awarded a more than $8.6 million “resiliency improvement grant” to upgrade sewer systems along Harrison Street, which the federal agency said will reduce flooding on I-290, which runs parallel to the street, and in nearby Maywood.

It also said the project would alleviate stress on the area’s storm water systems when extreme rainfalls do hit and was part of a larger project on the Eisenhower to “meet current and future challenges of a growing population facing climate change.”

More than $200 million in federal flood relief was awarded to thousands of Cook County residents whose homes flooded during extreme rainstorms last summer — the second-highest amount of aid provided for individual households in a federally declared disaster in Illinois since 2003, the earliest year for which data was available, according to a WBEZ analysis. A disaster recovery center was later opened in Riverdale.

“Every community in America knows the impacts of climate change and extreme weather, including increasingly frequent heavy rain and flooding events across the country and sea-level rise that is inundating infrastructure in coastal states,” said Federal Highway Administration administrator Shailen Bhatt.

The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission also received a $380,000 planning grant from the program to identify vulnerabilities to severe weather in the area.

Next Up In News
City Council panel advances broad plan for ‘security footprint’ around Democratic National Convention
Mayor Brandon Johnson offers revised plan to borrow $1.25 billion for development, housing projects
Dog trainers stress importance of ‘recognizing yellow lights’ to prevent aggressive behavior and dog bites
Uber driver, passenger ambushed in deadly Englewood shooting
FBI seeks man who robbed West Ridge bank, tried to rob one in Garfield Ridge
Chicago climate lawsuit against Big Oil moved to federal court -- for now
The Latest
Crime
Uber driver, passenger ambushed in deadly Englewood shooting
Humberto Hernandez was giving Dontius Wilson, 23, a ride home when they were came under fire in the 600 block of West 69th Street. Hernandez sped away. Wilson was wounded and died at a hospital.
By Cindy Hernandez and Mary Norkol
 
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
FBI seeks man who robbed West Ridge bank, tried to rob one in Garfield Ridge
Authorities say a man robbed a bank in West Ridge on Tuesday and tried to rob a bank in Garfield Ridge the next day.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Environment
Chicago climate lawsuit against Big Oil moved to federal court -- for now
BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Shell argued city’s case belongs in U.S. District Court. A legal expert predicts it will move back to Cook County Circuit Court.
By Brett Chase
 
SOLDIERFIELD-031224-aerial-south-parking.jpg
Bears
Bears make big additions to legal team in continued push for new lakefront stadium
The Chicago Bears have hired political veteran Andrea Zopp to serve as a senior adviser on their legal team.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Work
United flight attendants rally outside O’Hare, demanding better pay
Union members picketed at 17 airports worldwide, including O’Hare, a week after the Chicago-based airline reported that executives received large pay hikes.
By Amy Yee
 