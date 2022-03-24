The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 24, 2022
White Sox’ Reynaldo Lopez is in better place this spring

“My eyes, my arm, my mind,” Reynaldo Lopez said. “Everything is coming together.”

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
 March 24, 2022 09:58 AM
Reynaldo Lopez of the White Sox delivers against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2018, his best season. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Reynaldo Lopez feels great physically this spring. Looser because of a less weight, more reps weightlifting routine in the offseason.

Mentally, he’s in a good place. And with improved vision after having surgery last May on both corneas, he feels like it’s all coming together for him.

Which is a good thing for the Sox, who, seemingly set on their current collection of pitchers, need all the starting pitching depth they can get to navigate a season in which everyone fears arm issues due to the late start to spring training caused by the lockout.

Depth will be a premium commodity. Lopez, 28, says he’s equipped to do it with his plus fastball and four-pitch mix, feeling much better these days.

“Much better than the last three years,” Lopez said. “Now I’m loose. I didn’t try to do too much in the weight room, and I didn’t get so tight. My velo is 95, 97.”

Before surgery, Lopez said he struggled at times to see the catcher’s signs, which created an obvious distraction. That’s not a problem any more.

When Lopez was acquired with Lucas Giolito and Dane Dunning for Adam Eaton in 2016, he possessed the best arm of the threesome. In 2018, he was the Sox’ best starter, posting a 3.91 ERA over 32 starts. After regressing to ERAs of 5.38 and 6.49 in 2019 and 2020, with demotions to Triple-A Charlotte, Lopez bounced back to Chicago with a 3.43 ERA, 55 strikeouts and 13 walks over 57 2/3 innings.

The Sox will likely use him as a starter and in the bullpen, much like free-agent signee Vince Velasquez.

“They are very important pieces to the puzzle,” pitching coach Ethan Katz. “Especially when you’re looking at Michael [Kopech] right now, who off the year that he had we really have to be smart with his innings ... we don’t push him too hard to get him ready. He might be a couple of innings behind others.

Lopez, expected to start and pitch two innings against the Giants and Carlos Rodon — who beat him out for the fifth starter’s spot last spring — in a Cactus League game in Glendale today.

Lopez was looking forward to being on the mound in the same game with Rodon. And he says he couldn’t be in a better place right now. He even felt comfortable enough to do an interview in English.

“My eyes, my arm, my mind,” Lopez said. “Everything is coming together.”

