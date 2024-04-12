Bryan Shaw DFA’d, Justin Anderson called up from Charlotte as White Sox make 5 moves

The White Sox designated right-handed reliever Bryan Shaw for assignment Friday and also sent outfielder Oscar Colas back to Triple-A Charlotte before opening a three-game series against the Reds at Guarnateed Rate Field.

The contracts of right-hander Justin Anderson and infielder Zach Remillard were purchased from Charlotte to take their spots on the 26-man roster.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada was transferred to the 60-day injured list, two days after it was learned he will miss three to four months with a torn left adductor strain.

Anderson, 31, has not allowed a run or a walk over five relief apperances with Charlotte this season. He was signed as as a free agent on November 22, 2023. He owns a 4.75 ERA over 111 relief appearances in 2018-19 with the Angels.

Remillard, 30, who is starting at second base Friday, is hitting .158 in 10 games with Charlotte this season. In 54 games with the Sox in 2023, he .252 with one homer.

Colás, 25, was recalled from Charlotte on Wednesday, taking Moncada's spot on the roster, and grounded out that night in Cleveland. He is 9-for-28 in eight games with Charlotte this season.

Shaw pitched four innings in relief and allowed four runs, including the game-winner in the 10th inning against the Guardians Wednesday. It was the 796th appearance of a career covering 14 seasons.

The Sox (2-10) are looking for their second win at home Friday night.