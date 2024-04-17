The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox break six-game losing streak, cap wonky week with doubleheader split vs. Royals

Sox go 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position, score 4 runs, but pull out doubleheader split

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox break six-game losing streak, cap wonky week with doubleheader split vs. Royals
Chicago White Sox players Deivi García (right) and Korey Lee celebrate after defeating the Royals

Deivi García (right) and Korey Lee of the White Sox celebrate after the 2-1 win during game two of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2024.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It’s no fun being 3-15.

Understatements for $100, please!

It left White Sox manager Pedro talking about faith in a higher power on Tuesday, and having to explain a misunderstood pregame schedule Wednesday from the day before. Captured on social media, “optional” stretching and batting practice posted next to the Tuesday lineup didn’t go over with a fan base already suffering through the worst start in franchise history.

What, these guys don’t have to take batting practice? Stretching is optional?

Those who have been around the team on a daily basis since spring training know the Sox are working. And stretching.

And losing.

An awful lot. Not for lack of work, or stretching. They’re just not very good.

But when the losses mount at breakneck speed -- the Sox blew a lead in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Royals Wednesday before holding on for their third win in Game 2, the scrutiny is magnified.

Fans watching Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert get hurt just running out ground balls ask questions with good reason. Their absence from the lineup has much to do, but certainly not all, with the record.

But as Grifol explained before Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Sox take a lot of batting practice, hitting in the cages, reviewing video, taking infield and doing outfield drills. And if they don’t stretch with the group, they stretch elsewhere.

“Come on guys,” Grifol said.

“What are we talking about here? Really? This is a major league game. They do this for a living. We’re trying to prevent injuries. They want to stay on the field. And we’re talking about guys coming on the field without stretching? Come on.”

Such is the state of the scrutinized Sox, and Grifol’s trying existence as he navigates through a start to his second season that is barreling toward what could be an even worse start than Grifol’s first season, 7-21. On Tuesday, Grifol was asked about his support system to lean on through difficult times.

This is where we are, and it’s only mid-April.

“My family and I, we’re really close,” Grifol said. “That support system keeps me upbeat. I have confidence in what I do. It’s not working out right now but I believe in myself, I believe in my experiences and I believe in myself as a manager. I know I can do this.

“But most importantly, my faith keeps me in check. I’m at peace every day. There is a master plan to this, I don’t control it, it’s controlled by a higher power I believe in. During this storm, last year’s storm, I have incredible peace. It doesn’t mean I don’t have urgency, or work less, it has nothing to do with that. I have a sense of inner peace where I know everything is going to turn out alright one way or the other.”

Grifol said not a day goes by where he doesn’t find something he could have done better.

“I’m really tough on myself,” he said.

A win in Game 2, with perhaps 1,000 fans in the seats at the end – the paid attendance for the doubleheader was 10,412 and probably less than half of that were on hand for the first afternoon game – came with much relief. A noisy celebration was heard from outside the clubhouse.

Erick Fedde (3.10 ERA) pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, Gavin Sheets hit his third homer, and Andrew Vaughn broke a 1-for-20 slump with a double and scored on a Dominic Fletcher single. Korey Lee, performing like the best catcher on the roster, threw out Dairon Blanco trying to steal in the eighth after he got a running lead on Deivi Garcia (two-inning save).

But the Sox were held to four runs on 11 hits over both games and a combined 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

“We’ve got some things to clean up,” Grifol said. “Our situational hitting. We’ve got to put points on the board to give these guys a bit of a break on the mound. And see if we can put it all together on both sides of the ball.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
A 'surreal' start for Jonathan Cannon marks two good debuts in row for White Sox pitchers
White Sox' Yoan Moncada heading to Arizona soon to begin rehab from adductor strain
Stadium, likely next TV home for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, figures to keep some continuity
Nick Nastrini, Jonathan Cannon get their chance with White Sox
Royals-White Sox postponed
Offensive help on way? Tommy Pham could join White Sox by end of month
The Latest
iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago April 18-25 — The Mix
Concerts by Nicki Minaj, Leslie Odom Jr. and Suzanne Vega, the CineYouth Film Festival and Congo Square Theatre’s staging of “How I Learned What I Learned” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Cubs Diamondbacks Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski replaces bad memories at Chase Field with bullpen-saving performance
The Cubs claimed a series win against the Diamondbacks with a 5-3 victory on Wednesday
By Maddie Lee
 
Environment
Early spring warming could be having an effect on bird migration: “A lot more, a lot earlier.”
Bird experts say temperature fluctuations could impact available food supply and the timing of arrivals.
By Jessica Ma
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Person fatally shot in Brighton Park
The person, only identified by police as a male, was near an alley about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when he was shot in the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Entertainment and Culture
Little Village venue Apollo's 2000 inks landmark status
Owners Javier and Lidia Galindo have operated Apollo’s 2000 for more than 35 years. Now, they’re ready for the venue to enter its next era as a city-designated landmark.
By Abby Miller
 