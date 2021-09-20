Horoscope for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries. Note: The full moon peaks in Pisces at 6:55 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s full moon might create some speed bumps in your job, your health and perhaps with a pet. Nevertheless, you’ll enjoy talking to friends. In particular, you will enjoy your involvement with a group (big or small).

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romance might be challenging because of the full moon. Ditto for your relations with kids. However, this is a positive day at work for you, especially regarding travel discussions and dealing with other cultures. People have big ideas!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career and your public life. If so, you can’t ignore home and family. Meanwhile, this is a fun-filled day! Enjoy social outings, sports events and fun times with kids.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because today’s Full Moon is an accident-prone time for you. Look sharp. Fortunately, it’s a good day for family get-togethers, family discussions and family businesses. (Be aware of the moon alert.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Certain financial matters might come to a head, which is classic for any full moon. You might have to make a choice about putting your own interests first or those of someone else. Fortunately, you can sweet talk anyone today. This is also a busy, upbeat day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The full moon today is the only full moon opposite your sign all year; and it could create tension between you and partners or close friends. Patience will be your best ally. Be aware of the moon alert before making big money decisions (which you might do).

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Health issues or something to do with your job might create a tough choice for you. Like being pulled in two directions. Fortunately, your ability to inspire kids and socialize with others is tops! People are ready to follow your lead and do your bidding.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Expect a few hiccups in the romance department today or anything to do with the entertainment world, sports and activities with kids because these are the areas that will feel the brunt of today’s full moon. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes research will pay off! Check Moon Alert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might find yourself in a tug-of-war between home and family vs. your career and your reputation. (That’s because of the full moon pulling you in two directions.) Today you can’t ignore your career. It’s a marvelous day to schmooze with younger, creative people and groups.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful today because the full moon can trigger an accident-prone influence for you. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Keep your eyes open. Meanwhile, discussions with bosses and parents will go well. (Don’t volunteer for anything during the moon alert.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Certain financial issues related to your salary, cash flow or shared property (including inheritances) might come to a head today. Meanwhile, this is a good day to make travel plans, but not during the moon alert. Yes, it’s a bit complicated today. And so it goes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The only full moon in your sign all year is taking place today, which could create some tension with partners and close friends. Relax, this is nothing you can’t handle. Stay chill. Other discussions will go well.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sophia Loren (1934) shares your birthday. You are a gentle, intelligent person who seeks peace and harmony in your life. You value your personal security. However, when you want to be, you are straightforward and to the point! This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Seek ways to learn new things either formally or on your own. Take time for yourself to be introspective.