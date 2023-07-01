NASCAR made history Saturday in Chicago, with the first-ever street race on the iconic stock car racing circuit.

While the NASCAR Xfinity Series Loop 121 on Saturday was ultimately postponed (to Sunday morning at 10 a.m.) on lap 26 of 55 because of lightning in the area, fans still got the chance to take in world-class racing in Grant Park.

From racing to concerts by the JC Brooks Band and the Black Crowes (a late-evening by The Chainsmokers was cancelled due to weather) to food and more, Chicago and NASCAR made quite a pair on this steamy summer day.

Here’s a look at some of the day’s highlights:

Fans walk out during a delay outside the main entrance during the Xfinity Series Nascar The Loop 121 Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans walk out during a delay outside the main entrance during the Xfinity Series Nascar The Loop 121 Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Justin Allgaier drives by during the Xfinity Series Nascar The Loop 121 Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Sammy Smith 18 and Packer Kligerman 48 drive by during the Xfinity Series Nascar The Loop 121 Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans hold up their phones to record cars racing by near Michigan and Harrison St during the Xfinity Series Nascar The Loop 121 Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A spectator walks by with an umbrella as it starts to rain outside the main entrance during the Xfinity Series Nascar The Loop 121 Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Attendees watch as pit crew members work on the car for NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek after practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees watch as NASCAR drivers take the course during practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NASCAR drivers take the course during practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NASCAR tires sit stacked in the garage area during practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cole Custer (00) leads John Nemechek (20) during ‘The Loop 121’ NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Chicago, Saturday. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

NASCAR drivers take the course during practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NASCAR Xfinity Series holds ‘The Loop 121’ race in Chicago, Saturday. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

NASCAR driver Josh Berry takes the course during practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Daniel Hemric (11) drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ‘The Loop 121’ race in Chicago. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo takes the course during practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek adjusts his gloves before taking the course for practice before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Grandstands line Congress Plaza Dr. for the NASCAR Xfinity Series of ‘The Loop 121’ race. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

NASCAR pit crew members work on race cars before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

NASCAR pit crew members work on race cars before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cole Custer (00) leads John Nemechek (20) during ‘The Loop 121’ race Saturday. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

NASCAR fans flock to Grant Park before The Loop 121 race at the Chicago Street Race, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cole Custer (00) wins the first stage of ‘The Loop 121’ race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

Members of the Next Level Dance Troop from the West Roseland neighborhood dance while bucket drummers play on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Fans of the Huck’s #1 NASCAR race team ride in a pedi-cab while carrying the detach bumper of the Huck’s car, which was lost during the qualifying round of The Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

People walk out of Butter Field following the postponement of The Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Dark clouds move over downtown at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Fans wait to cross a pedestrian bridge over E. Balbo Dr. after a delay at The Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR race cars drive east on E. Balbo Dr. at The Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Spectators watch as NASCAR race cars drive by at The Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Ryan Ellis drives south on Columbus Dr. at The Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Cole Custer drive south by pit row and the Paddack Club on Columbus Dr. at The Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Cole Custer drive south by pit row and the Paddack Club on Columbus Dr. at The Loop 121 NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The Black Crowes play a set at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Nico Bereciartua, left, and Sven Pipien play during the NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival on Saturday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Cars race down Michigan Ave during NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Cars race down Michigan Ave during NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Cars race down Michigan Ave during NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Cars race down Michigan Ave during NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Cars race down Michigan Ave during NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Cars race down Michigan Ave during NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Cars race down Michigan Ave during NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Cars race down Michigan Ave during NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Bobby Hamilton Jr. drives south on Columbus Dr. During qualifiers at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR racer Daniel Hermic crosses the fish line during qualifiers at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

People line up to take pictures at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

People take pictures with a Jordan brand Toyota at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

NASCAR’s first street race in downtown, on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Mustafa Hussain/For the Sun-Times

Spectators line up against a railing to watch NASCAR Chicago Street Race qualifiers on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace in pit row at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Artist Blake Lenoir wears a mask while painting at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Pit row at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Chicago. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times