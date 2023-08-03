Homicides, shootings in July down compared to last year; 60% of carjacking arrests are juveniles, police say

Chicago police reported a decline in citywide shootings and homicides in July compared to last year.

According to the department, 59 people were killed across Chicago in July, nearly 12% lower than last year.

The number of people shot in July compared to last year decreased from 441 to 352, police said.

As for carjackings, the city has recorded 707 vehicular hijackings since the beginning of the year, down roughly 27% compared to July 2022, police said. Of the 1,167 motor vehicle-related arrests, 126 were for for vehicular hijacking and 60% have been juvenile offenders, police said.

Violent crime on the CTA also went down by 21% compared to last July, officials said.

From the start of the year to the end of July, 1,722 people have been shot in Chicago, according to police. Data kept by the Sun-Times showed that number to be slightly higher at 1,739.

Police reported 363 homicides across the city from the start of the year to the end of July, 24 fewer recorded homicides than at the same point last year, according to police data. Data kept by the Sun-Times showed that total homicides dropped from 385 to 344.

Officials say the year to date homicide clearance rate is 52.49%, the highest since 2015.