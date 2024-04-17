The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Nueva serie promueve el turismo liderado por las comunidades de Chicago

Nuevo programa de television de Choose Chicago reimagina los vecindarios de Chicago como destinos de viaje.

By  Andrea Flores
   
Person on left points down to family photos displayed on table while two people on right look down at them as well.

¿Es posible reinventar el turismo de Chicago mas allá de los rascacielos y ‘deep dish’ pizza? Choose Chicago dice que si.

La organización Choose Chicago, designada para promover el turismo en la ciudad, creó una nueva serie, “The 77: City of Neighborhoods”, con la esperanza de transformar a los vecindarios en destinos turísticos. La serie se reveló a principios de este mes como parte de los esfuerzos más amplios de Choose Chicago para apoyar el turismo liderado por la comunidad.

Presentada y narrada por Rob Fojtik, vicepresidente de estrategia comunitaria de Choose Chicago, la serie recorre cinco comunidades distintas: Humboldt Park, La Villita, Uptown, Bronzeville y Pullman/Roseland.

Zoomed snapshot of a steak jibarito plate, which is a sandwich composed of two fried and flattened green plantains.

“Creo que nuestros vecindarios realmente son una prueba de que nuestra diversidad, nuestra historia, aunque sea difícil, ha creado esta ciudad maravillosa y vibrante donde hay muchas culturas que llaman hogar a Chicago”, dijo Fojtik.

Residentes de estas comunidades quizás reconocerán su platillos favoritos, desde el jibarito de Papa’s Cache Sabroso en Humboldt Park hasta una messab vegana de Demera en Uptown o una dona hecha a mano en Roseland.

Aunque la comida es un componente central de cada episodio para aumentar el turismo y la inversión en la comunidad, no es el objetivo principal del marketing de Choose Chicago.

“Si recibes un millón de anuncios para ir a los mejores restaurantes de este vecindario, pero si crees que no hay nada que hacer en ese vecindario, no irás allí”, dijo Fojtik.

El objetivo de Choose Chicago es cambiar la narrativa de vecindarios que han estado aislados con un enfoque “liderado por la comunidad,” dijo Fojtik.

Cada episodio se sumerge en la historia y la cultura de ese vecindario y es contada por las personas que viven allí.

“[El turismo] debe ser en servicio de las personas que viven allí porque si no ves un desplazamiento de gente [y] la gentrificación”, dijo Fojtik.

Por medio de entrevistas comunitarias con la concejal Jessie Fuentes (26th), José E. López de la organización Puerto Rican Cultural Center, el historiador urbano Shermann “Dilla” Thomas y muchos más, la serie explora las joyas culinarias ocultas en cada esquina, y también problemas reales, como la desinversión y gentrificación en las comunidades.

Person on left laughs besides a table-side cup of coffee, while person on right smiles.

Jennifer Aguilar, residente de La Villita que participó en la serie, está de acuerdo en que contar historias es importante para la percepción de una comunidad. En su papel como directora ejecutiva de la Cámara de Comercio de La Villita, Aguilar promueve docenas de negocios familiares en el corredor de la Calle 26, que trae los segundos ingresos fiscales más altos de Chicago después de Magnificent Mile.

“Es importante que se cuenten más historias para que se enseñe que, a pesar de la violencia, también hay cosas mucho más importantes [en la comunidad]” dijo Aguilar.

Como muchas de las tiendas de La Villita son propiedad de la comunidad mexicana y latina, Aguilar espera que el aumento del turismo evite el cierre de estos negocios y preserve la esencia cultural de la comunidad.

“Nuestro objetivo turístico son otros mexicanos del Medio Oeste o mexicanos de todo el país… para que hagan el viaje hasta aquí para conseguir sus cosas esenciales y también que disfruten sentirse como si estuvieran en México,” dijo Aguilar.

Aguilar tiene claro que el turismo no se debe realizar a costa del desplazamiento de los residentes de La Villita, lo cual ha sido un problema en los últimos años.

“Es por eso que fuimos muy intencionales al hablar sobre la posibilidad de la gentrificación y ponerlo en el episodio [de La Villita]”, dijo Aguilar, “para que los que vean [el episodio] y quieran venir a visitarnos, sepan que no es una invitación para venir a vivir aquí.”

Todos los episodios de “The 77: City of Neighborhoods” ahora están disponibles en YouTube y en el sitio web Choose Chicago, con proyecciones comunitarias que se realizarán en las próximas dos semanas.

