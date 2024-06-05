The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Sky 'harassed' by man arriving to the team hotel in Washington

Guard Chennedy Carter was the player targeted. The Sky’s security detail was able to de-escalate the situation immediately.

By  Annie Costabile
   
Chennedy Carter

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/AP

WASHINGTON — The Sky endured an alarming encounter upon their arrival to the U.S. capital when they were confronted by a man while getting off their bus at the team hotel.

The man specifically was targeting guard Chennedy Carter. When the team bus arrived, the man approached Carter and her teammates with a camera.

The Sky travel with multiple security guards who accompany players everywhere they go. General manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Sun-Times that the situation was immediately de-escalated and that police weren’t called to the hotel.

The man was escorted away by Sky security.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Pagliocca said. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

According to Pagliocca, the man was trying to talk with Carter, but he could not hear the exchange. Multiple Sky players shared their accounts of the situation on X.

“Finding out our team’s hotel to pull up with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammate’s face and harass her is nasty work,” rookie Angel Reese said.

“Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn,” forward Michaela Onyenwere shared. “Some ‘fans’ have no chill.”

“Thank god for security,” Sky forward Isabelle Harrison posted. “My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane. Couldn’t even step off the bus.”

It’s unclear how the man located the Sky’s hotel.

This is a developing story.

