The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Afternoon Edition

Chicagoans hit the polls, firefighter mourned and more in your Chicago news roundup

Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE Chicagoans hit the polls, firefighter mourned and more in your Chicago news roundup
Betty Archie, a Chatham resident, went to cast her vote for mayor and alderperson this afternoon at Simeon Career Academy in the 6th Ward, which also served as a polling place for some 21st Ward residents.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

It’s Election Day in Chicago, again.

I am with my Sun-Times colleagues at Navy Pier bringing you the latest runoff election news on our live blogFacebookTwitter and Instagram

Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about an eight-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

— Katelyn Haas (.@khaas96)

Weather 🌧️

This afternoon will see some showers and thunderstorms with a high near 64 degrees — some storms could be severe. Tonight will be cloudy, also with a chance of thunderstorms and a low near 60. Thunderstorms are likely tomorrow with a high near 71.

Top story

About 36-38% of voters expected to cast ballots based on early turnout

There’s been a slight bump in voter turnout so far for Tuesday’s runoff race compared to the February election, said Max Bever, director of public information for the Chicago Board of Elections, in an afternoon update.

Things started off slow in the morning, but at around 11 a.m., polling places started seeing a couple thousand more voters than they did in February at that time, Bever said.

“It’s been a smooth and orderly Election Day so far,” he said.

Early voting was strong over the past couple weeks. Monday broke a record for early voting in a single day with about 30,000 people voting, likely to avoid Tuesday’s chance of storms.

However, overall turnout is on track to be at about 36-38% citywide, Bever said.

“It’s looking like a slow and sleepy Election Day,” he said.

The 18-to-24-year-old turnout also remains stubbornly low, Bever said.

“This has been an unfortunate trend with young people decade over decade, with 18-to-24-year-olds voting less,” he said. “It’s not the same for presidential elections, where we see much higher youth turnout.”

Check out ongoing Election Day coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ.

More news you need

A bright one

Beagles and ballots in the 48th Ward

Lora Chamberlain came out this morning with her beagle, Donna, to vote at Stephen Hoyt Elementary School in the 48th Ward.

“This is a super important election. The differences between mayoral candidates is so stark. I don’t get the lack of urgency or why people aren’t taking it more seriously,” said Chamberlain, an Edgewater resident.

She does election protection work with the Illinois Ballot Integrity Project, which trains people on election law and how to be an election judge and poll watcher.

IMG_0225.jpg

Lora Chamberlain brought her beagle, Donna, with her to vote at Stephen Hoyt Elementary School in the 48th Ward on Tuesday morning.

Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

Her work focuses on ensuring election integrity by making it easier and more accessible for anyone to vote.

Chamberlain said she does understand why voters might feel overwhelmed with choosing between two starkly different candidates. But she says the election is just a snapshot, it’s more about what they can do once in office.

“I encourage people to do their own research and look at what the candidates have done, not so much what they say,” she said.

“People can say a lot, but what they are actually able to accomplish is the difference.”

Check out ongoing Election Day coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What was your experience like voting today?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Monday, we asked you: Do you live in an apartment? If you could say anything to your neighbor — without consequence — what would you say?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Are your feet made of lead??” — Randy Volz

“Sound proof your apartment if you are going to play piano all day long!!!!” — Maryellen Karas LaJeunesse

“Why do you always have to vacuum at 2 o’clock in the morning?” — Patty Dowdalls Martin

“Close your blinds I always see you naked.” — Ralph Furley

“I can hear you.” — Najwa Bournias

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Next Up In News
GM takes No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla, passes Ford
Voters hit the polls in the Chicago mayoral runoff — here’s why they cast their ballot
Trump’s indictment: Read it for yourself
Firefighter killed, another hurt at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman
Technical issues delay criminal case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father
5 students in custody after reports of possible gun at Highland Park High School
The Latest
Two people walk over with ballots in hand to the ballot box to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting for the Chicago mayoral runoff election at the downtown voting super site, Monday, April 3, 2023.
Politics
Voters hit the polls in the Chicago mayoral runoff — here’s why they cast their ballot
We spoke with voters across the city casting their ballot in the Chicago runoff election for the mayor and 14 aldermanic candidates.
By Sun-Times staff
 
New York Grand Jury Votes To Indict Former President Trump
Nation/World
Trump’s indictment: Read it for yourself
Former President Donald Trump was charged by the Manhattan District Attorney on Tuesday in a 34-count felony indictment.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago firefighters salute the motorcade bringing firefighter Jermaine Pelt to the Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday.
West Pullman
Firefighter killed, another hurt at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman
Jermaine Pelt, 49, a Chicago firefighter since 2005, “went down” as crews were ordered out of the area due to worsening conditions, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.
By Stefano Esposito and Mitch Dudek
 
Jarrett Payton
Bears
Jarrett Payton searching for strangers assisted ill son: ‘Would (love) to personally thank them’
Payton took to Twitter to reveal that his son, Jaden, had a seizure while the family was in Las Vegas. “It was the scariest moment of my life,” he said in a series of posts. ”Two strangers didn’t hesitate to help me save his life.”
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Election judge Jerome Gay on duty in January at the Loop Supersite on the first day of early voting in round one of the mayoral election.
La Voz Chicago
Los resultados de la carrera por la alcaldía no se sabrán por unos días
Cada voto emitido y boleta enviada para las 7 p.m. el lunes se contará en la noche de las elecciones. El resto tendrá que esperar.
By Fran Spielman
 