Chicagoans hit the polls, firefighter mourned and more in your Chicago news roundup

It’s Election Day in Chicago, again.

I am with my Sun-Times colleagues at Navy Pier bringing you the latest runoff election news on our live blog, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about an eight-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

— Katelyn Haas (.@khaas96)

Weather 🌧️

This afternoon will see some showers and thunderstorms with a high near 64 degrees — some storms could be severe. Tonight will be cloudy, also with a chance of thunderstorms and a low near 60. Thunderstorms are likely tomorrow with a high near 71.

Top story

There’s been a slight bump in voter turnout so far for Tuesday’s runoff race compared to the February election, said Max Bever, director of public information for the Chicago Board of Elections, in an afternoon update.

Things started off slow in the morning, but at around 11 a.m., polling places started seeing a couple thousand more voters than they did in February at that time, Bever said.

“It’s been a smooth and orderly Election Day so far,” he said.

Early voting was strong over the past couple weeks. Monday broke a record for early voting in a single day with about 30,000 people voting, likely to avoid Tuesday’s chance of storms.

However, overall turnout is on track to be at about 36-38% citywide, Bever said.

“It’s looking like a slow and sleepy Election Day,” he said.

The 18-to-24-year-old turnout also remains stubbornly low, Bever said.

“This has been an unfortunate trend with young people decade over decade, with 18-to-24-year-olds voting less,” he said. “It’s not the same for presidential elections, where we see much higher youth turnout.”

Check out ongoing Election Day coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ.

More news you need

A bright one ☀️

Lora Chamberlain came out this morning with her beagle, Donna, to vote at Stephen Hoyt Elementary School in the 48th Ward.

“This is a super important election. The differences between mayoral candidates is so stark. I don’t get the lack of urgency or why people aren’t taking it more seriously,” said Chamberlain, an Edgewater resident.

She does election protection work with the Illinois Ballot Integrity Project, which trains people on election law and how to be an election judge and poll watcher.

Lora Chamberlain brought her beagle, Donna, with her to vote at Stephen Hoyt Elementary School in the 48th Ward on Tuesday morning. Kaitlin Washburn/Sun-Times

Her work focuses on ensuring election integrity by making it easier and more accessible for anyone to vote.

Chamberlain said she does understand why voters might feel overwhelmed with choosing between two starkly different candidates. But she says the election is just a snapshot, it’s more about what they can do once in office.

“I encourage people to do their own research and look at what the candidates have done, not so much what they say,” she said.

“People can say a lot, but what they are actually able to accomplish is the difference.”

Check out ongoing Election Day coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ.

From the press box

The Cubs and White Sox were among the most grounder-prone teams in baseball last season. That’s something to keep in mind as you watch new Cubs Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger and Sox newcomer Andrew Benintendi.

The most uplifting moment before the White Sox’ home opener yesterday was a brief message from closer Liam Hendriks, who provided an encouraging update after disclosing Jan. 8 he was undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Blackhawks left Chicago yesterday for their final multigame road trip of the season with nine healthy defensemen, giving coach Luke Richardson an unenviable task. Read more from Ben Pope.

Your daily question☕

What was your experience like voting today?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Monday, we asked you: Do you live in an apartment? If you could say anything to your neighbor — without consequence — what would you say?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Are your feet made of lead??” — Randy Volz

“Sound proof your apartment if you are going to play piano all day long!!!!” — Maryellen Karas LaJeunesse

“Why do you always have to vacuum at 2 o’clock in the morning?” — Patty Dowdalls Martin

“Close your blinds I always see you naked.” — Ralph Furley

“I can hear you.” — Najwa Bournias

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

