Bears agree to 1-year deal with DE Jake Martin

The Bears agreed to a one-year deal with defensive end Jake Martin, who started 14 games for the Texans three years ago and spent last season with the Colts.

Martin has 18 sacks in six NFL seasons. He’s played for five teams: the Seahawks, who drafted him in Round 6 in 2018; the Texans from 2019-21; the Broncos and Jets in 2022; and the Colts last year.

The 6-2, 242-pound Temple alum has played at least 20% of his team’s special teams downs each year.

He figures to be a depth piece on a Bears defensive line that is still in search of an end to rush opposite Pro Bowl edge rusher Montez Sweat. Yannick Ngakoue, who served that role last year before an injured cut his season short, is a free agent.

The NFL's legal tampering period began Monday, and players were allowed to sign contracts starting Wednesday.