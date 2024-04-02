The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Bulls Sports NBA

Bulls have six games left but appear to be crawling to the finish line

The up and down season for the 2023-24 Bulls was on full display the last week, concluding with a disappointing loss to Atlanta at the United Center. But does this group really have staying power to get out of the play-in tournament and reach the postseason?

By  Joe Cowley
   
SHARE Bulls have six games left but appear to be crawling to the finish line
DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls need to hold off the Hawks the final six games of the regular season, but even if they do is there a scenario in which they actually can make a run in the play-in tournament?

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

It was a week that summed up Bulls Basketball 2023-24 perfectly.

Stumble through one of the more embarrassing losses of the season in a Mar. 25 stinker to a 14-win Wizards team, blow-out the playoff-bound Indiana Pacers by 26 two nights later, lose to another dead-team-walking in the Brooklyn Nets, and then on Easter evening appear to grab the momentum back by beating Western Conference powerhouse Minnesota and doing so up in the Twin Cities.

So how did the week end?

In painful fashion, thanks to a one-sided loss to an Atlanta team right on their heels in the play-in standings.

No worries, because despite the untimely loss with six games left, the Bulls still backed their way into clinching a play-in spot thanks to a Nets loss.

Because of course they did.

“For us, we’ve shown we can beat anybody and also we’re able to lose to everybody too,” guard Zach LaVine stated a year ago. It still holds true 13 months later.

But before a plot is chosen and the hole is dug on this current Bulls campaign, it’s not that simple to just write off this team.

THREE POSITIVES THE BULLS CAN BANK ON

1. Clutch time – Even with the Hawks loss being one sided, the Bulls have played in a ridiculous number of clutch games this season – 41 to be exact – and were among the league lead with 25 wins.

“Dateline episodes,” as veteran DeMar DeRozan calls them.

If they do get the Hawks in the first round of the play-in – a very strong possibility – Atlanta does not want to get in a close game with the Bulls.

“That says a lot about our character, our will to keep going, not to quit, to bounce back when things aren’t going our way,” DeRozan said of his team’s makeup. “That’s a lot of character.”

2. Schedule – The Bulls came out of Monday’s loss with the fourth-easiest remaining schedule, including revenge opportunities over the Wizards and a Detroit team that has beaten them twice. It’s a little rougher for the Hawks, who still must play the Nuggets, Timberwolves and Mavericks, and have the 14th toughest schedule left.

Despite the Hawks beating the Bulls in the last meeting, they still have a 15-22 road record, and the play-in will likely be in Chicago.

3. “DeBo” – DeRozan goes by the nickname “DeBo,” and the Hawks should just call him “Daddy.” They have no answer for DeRozan and haven’t for quite some time. DeRozan averaged 27 points per game against the Hawks last year and was at 28-plus in three games this season.

THREE NEGATIVES THE BULLS SHOULD BE CONCERNED WITH

1. “Thibs” – While two of the remaining games are easy – not that anything is easy for this team – the Bulls also face former coach Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks three times over the final 10 days.

Since Thibodeau was fired by Gar/Pax he has haunted his old organization with a 12-5 record against them in Minnesota and New York.

2. Long-range issues – The Bulls defense has been slipping since a hot December and January, but a season-long issue remains the number of threes they allow. Opposing teams are shooting 11.2 corner threes per game (2nd most) and hitting 42% (2nd highest), while shooting 28.5 threes from above the break per game (4th most). Atlanta showed Monday they can get hot from outside, going 19-of-40 from three.

3. Tired legs – Reserve Torrey Craig is still dealing with a sore knee, Alex Caruso has been banged up since training camp, DeRozan leads the league in total minutes played and Coby White was third in that category. The Bulls are crawling to the finish line, and can they even find another gear for the play-in tournament?

Next Up In Chicago Bulls
Bulls’ loss to Hawks threatens their hold on home-court advantage in play-in
Bulls’ remaining schedule rife with playoff implications
Bulls outlast Timberwolves in a classic, blown-out high-tops and all
Bulls coach Billy Donovan defends big man Nikola Vucevic from critics
Bulls need Coby White to rekindle his game — and soon
Nets shoot Bulls out of the arena
The Latest
cpd.png
Crime
Man found fatally shot in West Garfield Park
The man, 54, was shot twice in the abdomen, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Elections
How Eileen O’Neill Burke won the razor-thin primary for Cook County state’s attorney
The neck-and-neck Democratic race between O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III was marked by huge margins at the precinct level, data show.
By Alden Loury and Michael Puente | WBEZ
 
Klaus Makela gives a press conference during his official presentation as the new chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, on June 10, 2022
Music
Klaus Mäkelä named music director of Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Succeeding Riccardo Muti, the Finnish conductor will be 31 when he begins the position in September 2027 with an initial contract of five years.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Lincoln-Way West's Josh Veldman on the sidelines this past season.
High School Football
Lincoln-Way West’s Josh Veldman is a coup for Northwestern
A look at Veldman’s recent commitment and York’s new football coach.
By Mike Clark
 
Veronica Zastro holds her 3-year-old son’s urn as she sits on a couch decorated with stuffed animals and blankets memorializing Mateo Zastro.
Crime
Her 3-year-old son was shot in her back seat. She worries police have forgotten about him
Three-year-old Mateo Zastro was fatally shot while riding in his mother’s car in September 2022. A year and a half later, the case remains unsolved — like many other child killings.
By Sophie Sherry
 