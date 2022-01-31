Teens injured after SUV crashes into building in Belmont Cragin

Two teenagers were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin.

About 4:25 p.m., a white SUV was traveling west in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a building, Chicago police said.

The driver then hit two parked vehicles and then a boy and girl, both 16, who were standing on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene, police said.

A boy suffered multiple injuries on the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized. The girl injured her arm and was transported in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center.

Area Five detectives are investigating.