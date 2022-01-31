 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Teens injured after SUV crashes into building in Belmont Cragin

A white SUV was traveling west in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a building.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two 16-year-olds were struck by a vehicle Jan. 31, 2022 in Belmont Cragin.
Two 16-year-olds were struck by a vehicle Jan. 31, 2022 in Belmont Cragin.
Adobe Stock Photo

Two teenagers were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin.

About 4:25 p.m., a white SUV was traveling west in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a building, Chicago police said.

The driver then hit two parked vehicles and then a boy and girl, both 16, who were standing on the sidewalk before fleeing the scene, police said.

A boy suffered multiple injuries on the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized. The girl injured her arm and was transported in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Snow warnings sack sessions in Springfield — but Pritzker still plans to deliver ‘State of the state’ and budget address

State law requires the budget address to be given this year on the first Wednesday in February, and a spokesperson said Gov. J.B. Pritzker will do so.

By Sun-Times staff

Blackhawks low on energy, lower on chances in loss to Canucks

The Hawks’ 3-1 defeat Monday was far less interesting than news about general manager search advisors and a United Center sportsbook plan.

By Ben Pope

Halas Intrigue, Episode 214: Meeting Poles and ‘Flus

The Bears’ new bosses made their media debut.

By Sun-Times staff

South Suburban Mosquito Abatement District is in need of overhaul

An inspector general’s report is filled with allegations ranging from unqualified leadership to questionable hiring. It’s time to clean house.

By CST Editorial Board

‘Stealth’ subvariant could stall Omicron surge’s freefall in Illinois

Illinois logged another 6,664 COVID-19 cases on Monday – the lowest daily caseload in seven weeks. Hospitalizations and the number of deaths from the virus also dropped yet again. But that encouraging news was tempered a bit by a report of the first case of the Omicron subvariant in Illinois.

By Taylor Avery

Bears QB Justin Fields doesn’t have to say it: ‘Fresh start’ needed after rocky rookie season

"Last year was kind of weird," Fields said. New coach Matt Eberflus and new GM Ryan Poles are intent on making 2022 a lot more comfortable for him.

By Jason Lieser