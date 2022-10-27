7-year-old boy among 4 people killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 3 others wounded
The 7-year-old was killed inside a Humboldt Park home, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
A 7-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were among four people killed by gunfire Wednesday in Chicago. At least three other people were wounded.
- The 7-year-old was inside a residence in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue about 8:20 p.m. when someone shot through the window, striking the boy in the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died. Police don’t believe anyone in the home was the intended target of the shooting, Deputy Chief Ron Pontecore told reporters Wednesday night. Police are looking at private security video footage as part of the investigation.
- About 20 minutes later, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot while walking in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side, police said. He was in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when someone inside a white Jeep fired shots, striking himin the leg and torso. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
- Nearly an hour earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Rogers Park on the North Side. He was driving in the 7000 block of North Greenview Avenue about 7:50 p.m. when someone in a black Jeep shot him, police said. He was struck in the back and transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.
- A 25-year-old woman was shot to death about three hours earlier in Chatham on the South Side. Rickisha King-Tiggs was shot in the head and leg while standing on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street just before 5 p.m., police said. She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.
- A 24-year-old woman was shot in the hallway of an apartment building in River North before the gunman shot himself, according to a preliminary investigation, police said. Officers found the woman about 10 p.m. in the apartment building in the 1000 block of North LaSalle Street with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. The man, 26, had a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
- A 34-year-old man was listed in good condition after he was wounded around 1 a.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The Latest
Researchers were surprised to find a statistically significant connection between having a dog in early childhood and a decrease in the risk of developing schizophrenia.
Police said they found the 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man in an apartment building in the 1000 block of North LaSalle Street.
The boy was in a bathroom washing his hands when he was hit in the abdomen around 8:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue, Chicago police said.
Even after breaking his goal drought Tuesday, Kane has recorded points on just 25% of the Hawks’ goals so far this season — a healthy indicator of a more diversified offense.
With daughter living elsewhere and son about to join the Marines, mom is so grief-stricken, she sometimes doesn’t make it to work.