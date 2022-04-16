The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 16, 2022
4 people wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

A 15-year-old boy shot in Englewood is among the wounded.

Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 7, 2021, in South Shore.

At least four people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

At least four people have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in Englewood.

The teen was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

About half an hour later, a man was shot in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The 19-year-old was in an alley about 5:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 47th Street when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the man in the leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

At least two other people have been shot in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 21 wounded in gun violence incidents across the city.

