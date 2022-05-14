The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
2 killed — including 17-year-old boy — 11 wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago

In one of the fatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
At least two people were killed and four others were wounded May 12, 2022 in shootings in Chicago.

Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded May 13, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were killed — including a 17-year-old boy — and 11 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

  • About 7:25 p.m., the teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
  • Hours later, two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200 block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, police said. One of the men was shot in the chest and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn’t released yet. The other man was shot in the side of the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, officials said.
  • A person is being questioned after a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park. The girl was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, police said. She was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, police said.
  • A toddler narrowly escaped injury when a man opened fire on a woman who drove away with the child and crashed a few blocks away in Chatham, police said. The 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman’s car when she got into a domestic argument with a man who opened fire in the 8700 block of South State Street at 8 a.m., police said. The woman, 36, got into the car and drove off with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She crashed into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana Avenue near McDade Classical Elementary School, police said. Paramedics took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. The toddler was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

At least eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

