7 teens shot, 2 fatally, since Friday evening in Chicago

At least seven teens were shot, two fatally, in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.

A 16-year-old boy was standing by ‘The Bean’ statue about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest, police and fire officials said. Paramedics took him to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday night in Englewood on the South Side. About 7:25 p.m., the teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour earlier, a girl, 16, was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in South Shore on the Far South Side. The teen was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7800 block of South Essex Avenue about 1:45 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking him in the buttocks, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Another boy, 17, was in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue less than an hour later when he was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition, officials said.

A second 16-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was listed in serious condition, officials said. The man was shot in the right arm and taken to Mt. Sinai, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Another 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting hours earlier in Grand Boulevard. The teen was struck in his left knee when someone opened fire from a white Honda sedan when the boy and another person were walking through a gas station lot about 10:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South State Street, police said. He was taken to Comer in fair condition, police said.

Police were questioning persons of interest in at least two of the incidents.