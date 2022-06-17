The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
11 shot Thursday in Chicago including 3-year-old girl

A 3-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police investigate in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, where officials said a 48-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body while standing on the West Garfield Park neighborhood sidewalk on the West Side, Sunday night, June 12, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Eleven people were wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday, including a 3-year-old girl.

The 3-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 5 p.m., the girl was in a vehicle n the 4000 block of West 26th Street when someone shot her in the leg, Chicago police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Minutes later, a 15-year-old boy was among three wounded in a shooting in Brainard on the South Side.

About 5:45 p.m., the group was in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The 15-year-old boy was struck in the head and was transported to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. A man, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition. A third man, whose age was unknown, was also struck in the leg and denied medical attention.

A man was shot outside his home late Thursday in East Garfield Park.

The man, 26, was standing on his porch about 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lawndale Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the knee and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least six others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

Eleven people were shot, five fatally, Wednesday in Chicago.

