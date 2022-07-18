The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
15-year-old boy critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting

The teen was on the sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street when someone in a red sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest, armpit and left leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was critically injured in a shooting July 18, 2022 on the Far South Side.

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting Monday night in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.

The teen was on the sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 73rd Street when someone in a red sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest, armpit and left leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Days earlier, about a mile away, two men were wounded in shootings less than 24 hours apart on the same block.

In the first shooting, a man, 38, was standing outside about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East 79th Street when he was shot in the head and back, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot while standing in the street about 7:45 p.m. on the same block, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Police couldn’t confirm that the attacks were related.

About four hours later, a 31-year-old man was found fatally shot in an alley about a mile away.

He was found with six gunshot wounds — one to the head and five to the back — about 11:55 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 76th Street, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

