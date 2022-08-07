Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The man, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, was found lying on the street about 2:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said.
He was shot in the chest and neck, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
