Thursday, November 16, 2023
Man shot, killed during fight in Rogers Park

The man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso about 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed during an argument Thursday in Rogers Park.

The 30-year-old was fighting with another person, who pulled out a handgun and fired shots just before 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

No arrests were reported.

An issue of the Marion County Record sits in a display in its office on Aug. 13 in Marion, Kansas. The newspaper’s offices were raided by local law enforcement, causing a national outcry.
Journalists must speak up when press freedom is at stake
Fighting back is about journalists’ rights, but also the rights of all those who depend on a free press to stay informed. The current political climate is no time to sit back, writes the advocacy director for Freedom of the Press Foundation.
By Seth Stern
 
A Chicago Transit Authority bus
Motorist killed, at least 3 injured in CTA bus crash near Museum Campus
The driver of a Volkswagen, a 34-year-old man, crashed into the bus shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Columbus Drive and Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago police.
By David Struett and Kade Heather
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Description of attacker in fatal assault outside House of Blues released
The 47-year-old Northwest Side man was punched Wednesday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ray Tate
Ray Tate, musician who ran Old Town School of Folk Music and taught John Prine guitar, dies at 86
Mr. Tate helped thousands of students reach their goals — whether it was becoming a professional, making music on the living room couch with friends, or playing alone after a day of work.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) and his wife, former Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke, walk into the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Thursday for the former longtime City Council member’s corruption trial.
Prosecutors tell jury Burke is ‘extortionist’ — but defense lawyer calls it ‘greatest honor of my career to represent this good man’
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, prosecutors and defense attorneys have chosen 12 jurors at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse who will hear evidence that was used in 2019 to level criminal charges against Burke in a push against old-school, Chicago-style corruption.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 