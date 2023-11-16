Man shot, killed during fight in Rogers Park

A man was shot and killed during an argument Thursday in Rogers Park.
The 30-year-old was fighting with another person, who pulled out a handgun and fired shots just before 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Howard Street, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
