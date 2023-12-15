The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Suspect killed in wreck after kidnapping, robbing, stabbing and sexually assaulting five people overnight: CPD

The suspect held three victims at knifepoint, kidnapped them and robbed a store before crashing a car.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Suspect killed in wreck after kidnapping, robbing, stabbing and sexually assaulting five people overnight: CPD
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A one-man crime spree that began as a sexual assault in the common area of a Near South Side apartment building continued with several armed robberies, kidnappings and a stabbing, all before ending with the suspect dying in a car crash in Bridgeport early Friday on the South Side.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is a man in his 20s, who was ejected from a vehicle when it crashed and flipped over shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Pitney Court, according to Chicago Fire department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Two women he held captive in the car were injured in the crash and taken to Stroger Hospital, said Merritt. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The spree began about 2:45 a.m. when the suspect entered the common area of an apartment building in the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue on the Near South Side, where he approached a 48-year-old woman, pulled a knife on her and sexually assaulted her, Chicago police said.

He then confronted two 27-year-old women and forced all three women into one of the building’s apartments, where he held them at knifepoint and robbed them, police said.

At that point, a 27-year-old man entered the apartment and the suspect also held him at knifepoint and robbed him.

The 48-year-old woman was able to escape and was taken by ambulance to Rush University Medical Center, where she was in fair condition, according to Merritt and police.

The suspect then forced the three 27-year-olds into one of their cars, police said. They drove to a restaurant in the 700 block of West 31st Street in Bridgeport, and the suspect forced the man out of the car and into a restaurant, where he cut and robbed a 36-year-old staffer, taking cash from his register, according to police.

The man stayed at the restaurant while the suspect got back in the car and drove away with the women still in the car. After smashing into a police car, he kept driving and then crashed at the Pitney Court address.

After plowing into a police car, he kept driving and then crashed in the 3000 block of South Pitney Court a few minutes later.

Detectives are still investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Relatives anguished and angry after Austin mom of 2 gunned down on her front lawn
Tow-truck driver seriously hurt during Eisenhower Expressway shooting near East Garfield Park
Body found in trunk of burning car in Bridgeport
These are the voices of five survivors of Chicago’s violence
Boy, 14, shot in car in West Garfield Park
Teen girl missing since August found strangled in South Shore
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
DJ Moore, Jaquan Brisker questionable for Browns game
Moore, who injured his ankle against the Lions last week, had full participation in practice Friday and is expected to play. Brisker was limited in practice with a recurring groin injury.
By Mark Potash
 
Acting major Anahkah Sims, speaking at a recent faculty rally, worries Columbia College won’t be the same if it loses its adjunct faculty members who are working professionals. The walkout was prompted by cuts to hundreds of course sections taught by adjuncts to help fill a $20 million budget gap. Administrators say they have to make the cuts to deal with the deficit.&nbsp;
Education
Columbia College adjunct faculty strike leaves students in limbo
To keep classes going, the college has replaced many of the teachers who walked off the job on Oct. 30 — a walkout prompted by the college cutting hundreds of classes to help fill a $20 million budget gap.
By Anna Savchenko
 
For more than 30 years, “Stomp” has turned pushbrooms into dance partners in the wildly popular stage production, now playing at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.
Theater
‘Stomp’ proves that everything — including the kitchen sink — can make beautiful music
Individual moods and motivations instill each crunch, ping, blonk, swish and, well, stomp.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Maria Roque
News
Relatives anguished and angry after Austin mom of 2 gunned down on her front lawn
Maria Roque, 34, was a loving and committed mom who had “dreams and aspirations” in her career, her family says.
By Mary Norkol
 
CPD.JPG
Police Reform
Chicago police detective says department retaliated against her after she accused fellow officer of threatening and hitting her
The detective contends in a lawsuit that she was removed from her job in the homicide unit and told to seek a new assignment after reporting the allegations to senior officials and the Bureau of Internal Affairs.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 