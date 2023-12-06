Man fatally shot in South Shore

A man is dead after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.
The man, 39, was standing on the sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue when he was shot in the chest about 3:45 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was dead on the scene.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
Chicago taxpayers have paid nearly $700 million since 2000 in lawsuits by people who claimed they were framed by police
