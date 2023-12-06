The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Man fatally shot in South Shore

The man, 39, was dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to his chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago Police Department SUV.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

A man is dead after being shot in the South Shore neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.

The man, 39, was standing on the sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue when he was shot in the chest about 3:45 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

