10 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

At least 10 people were killed and 26 others wounded by gun violence over the weekend across Chicago.



Friday night, a shooting at an Austin bar left one man dead and wounded another. A gunman entered the bar in the 5400 block of West Madison Street just after 8 p.m. and fired into a crowd, according to the Chicago police. Jeffery Jackson, 32, was shot twice in the abdomen and died at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The other shooting victim, a 65-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a leg wound.

A few hours later, two teenage boys were shot, one fatally, in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Just before midnight, the teens, 15 and 16, were on a sidewalk in the 3700 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were approached by five or six men, who fired multiple shots at the pair, police said. The older teen was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The other boy was shot in the foot and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A Chicago police officer fatally shot a person who pulled a gun during a foot chase Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to police. The encounter started about 10 a.m. while officers were in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street on a “gang de-escalation mission,” following another fatal shooting that happened nearby last week, Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad told reporters. The officers noticed a group of people near a vehicle, with one person leaning into it, police said. That person ran through a gangway when officers approached, Muhammad said. As the officers chased him, he allegedly turned toward the officer and “brandished a handgun” before one officer shot him, Muhammad said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, according to police, who didn’t release his age

Another teenage boy was fatally shot Saturday night in New City. Curtis Moore, 17, was in the 800 block of West 51st Street about 11:20 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday on the Near West Side. The 21-year-old was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the abdomen about 2:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Adams Street, police said. No other information was available.

Just after midnight Monday, a man was killed and a woman was wounded as they tried to escape an attempted carjacking in Grand Boulevard. The man, 20, and the woman, 22, were in a car in the 4900 block of South Calumet Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The two drove away and the gunmen fired shots, striking the man multiple times and the woman once in the foot. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

In non-fatal attacks, two teenagers were shot Saturday night as hundreds of young people streamed through downtown streets, prompting a heavy police response that resulted in more than a dozen arrests. The boys, 16 and 17, were among the large unruly crowd gathered in the 100 block of East Washington Street when shots were fired, police said. The younger boy was shot in the right arm, and the other boy was shot in the left leg. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday night after another large group of teens gathered at 31st Street Beach. The shooting occurred about 8:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

At least four other people died and 20 were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago.

