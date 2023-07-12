The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man charged with killing and torturing cats

Thomas William Martel, 22, was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of animal torture, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with killing and torturing cats
A gavel.

A man was charged with torturing and killing cats.

Adobe stock photo

A 22-year-old man has been charged with killing and torturing cats, according to officials.

Thomas William Martel was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of animal torture, Chicago police said.

Martel is accused of killing two cats by drowning and squeezing them and mutilating a third cat, according to police reports.

Another cat was found in a plastic bag in Martel’s apartment, where a witness said the cat had been microwaved, according to the report.

A police report lists Martel’s residence in Wicker Park, but court records and police say he lives in Northbrook.

Martel turned himself in Monday, according to police reports. His bail was set at $75,000, according to court documents. Martel would have to post $7,500 in order to be released.

His next court date was scheduled for July 17.

Thomas_Martel__22.jpg

Thomas William Martel

Chicago Police Department

Next Up In Crime
Security guard at Farragut Career Academy charged with sexually assaulting student, 15
Probe of suspect in murder of girl in Rockford expands to Schaumburg
Ambulance, fire truck in separate crashes in West Town, Grand Crossing; 5 CFD firefighters hurt
Girl, 16, fatally shot in Austin
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison a half-century after grisly killings
Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from her 11-year prison sentence for Theranos scam
The Latest
A person covers their head from the rain with a briefcase while running from the Wrigley Building to a taxi on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Chicago.
Weather
NWS: Cook County under tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for all of Cook County about 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
By Mary Norkol and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres
Cubs
Cubs, White Sox All-Stars go to bat for struggling managers as second half arrives
David Ross is under fire. Pedro Grifol is under water. Will it get better on either side of town?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Luke Bryan performs as part of Country On Tour on June 17, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bryan headlines Windy City Smokeout this weekend in Chicago.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago July 13-19: The Mix
Steppenwolf’s ‘No Man’s Land,’ an Alicia Keys concert and the country-fried Windy City Smokeout are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Twins Jesenia and Jasi, 9, from New Jersey, hold a coat over their heads while walking south on Michigan on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Chicago.
Weather
Surely, with all the recent rain, the region’s drought is over? Nope
The recent downpours have helped, but we’ll need consistent rain through early September to end the drought, a climate scientist says.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Pitcher Mike Mayers.
White Sox
White Sox acquire pitcher Mike Mayers from Royals
Mayers, who pitched in six games including two starts for the Royals, owns a 6.15 ERA this season.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 