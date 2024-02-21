Man stabbed during fight at Starbucks in the Loop

A man who allegedly stabbed another man Wednesday at a Starbucks in the Loop was taken into custody.

The two men were arguing about 2 p.m. at a Starbucks branch in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue when one man, 46, pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man, 52, multiple times in the head and arm, Chicago police said.

The older man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition. The other man was taken into custody, but he was also taken to the same hospital in good condition after suffering a cut to his hand, police said.

Detectives were investigating.