1 injured in 5-car hit-and-run involving Chicago police car

One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash involving five vehicles, including a Chicago police car, according to state police.
Illinois State Police responded about noon to a call of a hit-and-run crash on the Damen Avenue ramp onto the westbound Eisenhower Expressway. One of the five cars involved was an unmarked Chicago police car.
One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. State police didn't give their condition but said the injuries were not life-threatening.
The crash is under investigation.
