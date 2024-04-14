Two wounded in Englewood shooting
Two men, 22 and 28, were sitting in a vehicle in the 800 block of West 58th Street about 7:16 p.m. Sunday when they were hit by gunfire, police said. One was struck in the wrist, the other in the chest.
Two men were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on Sunday night, Chicago police said.
The two men, 22 and 28, were sitting in a vehicle in the 800 block of West 58th Street about 7:16 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire, police said.
The two took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, where the younger man was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to his wrist, and the older man was in critical condition after being shot in the chest.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
“In total, we had eight walks,” said manager Pedro Grifol. “It’s hard to win baseball games like that.”
Nick Nastrini was acquired from the Dodgers in the Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly trade.
Torian Pryor, 19, was shot April 1 in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue. His brother says the grieving family hasn’t had any information from University of Chicago hospital or police on how he died.
The Bulls gave the Knicks all they could handle before falling in overtime. Next up is Atlanta and the play-in game, as DeMar DeRozan & Co. hope to finally find that signature moment this season.
The city is hosting its first World Coffee Championships — or the “coffee Olympics,” as one organizer put it — which cover a variety of java jousts, from tasting to brewing and latte art.