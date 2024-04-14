Two wounded in Englewood shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The two men, 22 and 28, were sitting in a vehicle in the 800 block of West 58th Street about 7:16 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire, police said.

The two took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, where the younger man was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to his wrist, and the older man was in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

No one is in custody.

