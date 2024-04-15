5-year-old girl dies of injuries from child abuse in Austin
Lyric Jackson was brought to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park with bruises on her face about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago police said. She later died. An autopsy showed she died as a result of abuse.
Chicago police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl who authorities say died Sunday of injuries related to child abuse.
Officers were called to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park after Lyric Jackson was brought in with bruises on her face about 1:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
The injuries occurred in the 900 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Austin, police said.
Lyric was pronounced dead and an autopsy revealed she died from injuries related to child abuse, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
No arrests have been made.
